Bulldogs Take It All at High School Madness

IMPERIAL — Bragging rights and the coveted trophy were handed over to Calexico High School after a showdown of school spirit saw the Bulldogs snatch the #HSM title from last year’s champion, Brawley Union High School, in an epic battle at the annual High School Madness event.

The Bulldogs — and all the high schools that made it to the California Mid-Winter Fair grandstands on Monday night, March 4 — made a wall of noise in screaming and cheering on their classmates, win, lose or draw.

At the end of the night, after the points were totaled from the night’s challenges, Calexico High came out on top, with second place going to former champ Central Union High School and third place went to Imperial High School, leaving the others to try again in 2025 at what amounts to a Valley-wide pep rally.

One group of Calexico seniors, Mia Lopez, Marlene Olvera, Angelique Mendoza and Rosemarie Gutierrez were happy to gush about their school’s accomplishments that evening. The girls talked over each other excitedly.

“It was our last High School Madness and we did good,” one girl said, while another added, “It was awesome!” and a third said, “It was a great time!”

The Calexico High School drumline performed to a stadium packed with the musicians’ high school peers on Monday, March 4 for High School Madness. The Bulldogs ultimately secured enough points overall to walk away as the 2024 champions of the annual spirit contest at the California Mid-Winter Fair. | FRANCISCO OROZCO PHOTO

The seniors were still riding the adrenaline rush of beating out the other six schools after two hours of cheering their classmates on during drumline and cheer competitions, mascot dance-off and multiple games hosted by the Junior Fair Board.

Each Imperial Valley high school was represented with a full house in their student section, everyone decked out in their school’s colors wearing letterman jackets, T-shirts, hoodies and hats while waving posters, flags and light-up foam sticks.

Separated by their respective school colors, each section added to the roar of the crowd, with jesting at the other schools and shouting cheers to add to their spirit points total for the overall competition.

Although Calipatria High had the overall smallest crowd, the students still brought their competitive attitude. Allie Perez, a Calipatria High School cheerleader, was headed toward the fair midway after the competition to hit rides with Brawley student Gilbert Valenzuela after the showdown when they stopped to briefly give their feedback.

“It was good, it was fun,” Allie shared with a smile.

“Everyone was really energetic,” she said, “even Calipat!”

“We’re small but we show up,” the cheerleader said.

BUHS’ Gilbert admitted, “My school lacked a little bit. They were not as loud as they were last year. … We lost a lot of games this year though,” noting that the overall camaraderie was lower at the school.

Holtville High School cheerleaders performed a dance number against the other high schools in the Imperial Valley to rack up points at High School Madness on Monday, March 4 at the California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial. | FRANCISCO OROZCO PHOTO

Friendly Rivalry Competition

One of the many games didn’t include students but rather a volunteer adviser from each school, where each individual had to imitate a farm animal after blindly drawing a paper from a bucket. Whether it was a pig from Holtville, a goose from Calipatria, a turkey from Southwest of El Centro, a Brawley duck, a Calexico goose, or a cow from Imperial, the students burst with laughter and cheers at the festive fun on stage.

In the basketball toss game, or Liberty Launch, named with a nod at the patriotic “Red, White & Moo” 2024 fair theme, the Central Spartans took first place, with Imperial in second, followed by Calexico in third place.

Multiple rounds of tug-of-war commenced in the dirt alongside the mainstage area between the other various games of the evening. One bout included Imperial versus Southwest, which Imperial won, adding to their overall point total that landed them in the third place position of the evening.

In the Holtville versus Imperial round, Imperial finished victorious. Later, Calexico and Central had a chance to fight it out in the dirt, and after a lengthy back-and-forth from both sides, Central came out victorious, adding to their second place score total.

The Brawley versus Calipat tug-of-war brought the Wildcats out as winners in one match, but unfortunately the winning ended there for the north end schools.

The human pyramid game at High School Madness on Monday, March 4, featured six students from each Imperial Valley high school, stacked in formation for as long as possible. The students held form while the festivities continued around them until they started falling. Pictured are Imperial High School, Southwest High School and Brawley Union High School’s human pyramids. | FRANCISCO OROZCO PHOTO

BUHS security guard Ruben Villa was all smiles near the stage after the Wildcats won their round of tug-of-war. He clapped his hands and said, “We prepared for that! We got cleats and gloves and everything,” he said, talking about the strategic efforts put in to keep their 2023 HSM champion title.

Although the Bulldogs didn’t win the tug-of-war, they had no pity on their competitors with their human pyramid, lasting longer than the other schools, and securing a win.

The six-person contest lasted through multiple other games and performances, leaving students stacked in formation for more than 20 minutes in a test of physical strength and balance.

The Star Spangled Spring game included a relay race featuring the following ridiculous set of events: the first leg of race was a blindfolded student racing with an egg on a spoon, followed by a three-legged potato sack race featuring two students from each school hopping to the next relay spot, tapping in the next student that had to do a few spins of “dizzy bat” (forehead to bat, spin in circle several times) followed by a straight-line chalk-walk race to the next student, who was waiting with balloons ready to hand them off one-by-one to a runner on stage, who had to rapidly race to a student waiting to hop up and bounce down to pop the balloons.

The school to pop all of their balloons first was Calexico followed by Imperial.

Multiple bouts of tug-of-war gave each school at High School Madness an opportunity to flex their muscles against one of their Valley rivals on Monday, March 4. Central Union High School students Zenobia, Mya, Myla, Leonardo, Max and Julian pulled with all their might and secured a win for their school. | FRANCISCO OROZCO PHOTO

Drumline and Dance Performances

As far as the drumline competition, each school brought its winning energy and attitude as they rocked out on stage for their peers. Cheer competitions got intense, as each school took to the stage to perform their best moves for the huge crowd.

One cheerleader, Liesel Perez, a junior at Calexico High School, stopped for a quick comment after the competition and said, “The whole team, we worked really, really hard on that (performance).”

Liesel was all smiles on stage with a squad composed of nearly two dozen students, accompanied by an array of popular tunes including crowd favorite, Daddy Yankee’s reggaeton hit, “Gasolina,” that the crowd sang along to, hyping the squad up, as it shook and shimmied across the stage.

Although the drumline and cheerleading performances always impress the crowd, the mascot dance-off was definitely a crowd favorite on Monday evening. Each school mascot had a chance to highlight their best jiggy moves on stage performing popular dances, to custom songs, encouraged by the crowd.

The lady Wildcat, fit with a blue tutu, was seen shaking her tail at the crowd, Southwest’s Eagle did the crybaby, and the Holtville Vikings, Central Spartans, and Bulldogs paired mascots danced with each other for double the fun. After school had a separate turn, they all danced it out as a group, racking up spirit points with the judges as the crowd cheered.

The Star Spangled Spring game included a relay race featuring the following ridiculous set of events, including a straight-line chalk-walk race at the end of the challenge shown above in which a student is waiting with balloons ready to hand them off to a runner on stage. It was all part of High School Madness at the California Mid-Winter Fair on Monday, March 4. | FRANCISCO OROZCO PHOTO

Post-Competition Recap

After the winners were announced and the Sun Community Federal Credit Union Grandstands cleared out, first-time High School Madness attendee Gavin Mora, a junior at Central, was near the Backyard BBQ stand with fellow CUHS junior Brianna Ortega. The pair was trying to recover from the screaming and adrenaline rush they’d been riding for the last few hours.

“I came to support my school. I really wanted to win. We had a lot of spirit actually,” Gavin said.

The Spartan section was indeed crowded with a sea of students in blue and white. “It was a nice environment, though, with a lot of school spirit around,” Gavin added.

“What really sold us was the activities, but we did lose some points when other schools started doing good and we started booing,” Brianna explained.

“My adviser talked to us prior about how she wanted our student section to act. Some of my friends who were on the cheer team said they got comments on why they got docked points off,” Brianna said, referring to the known discouraged behaviors at the competition, such as overly provocative dance moves or vulgar songs.

The lady Spartan was finishing a freshly squeezed lemonade, ready to head out for the night, leaving a final positive comment, “I’m more excited for next year, I think our student section is going to have a lot more energy.

“Our class is going to really bring it,” Brianna said of her Spartan classmates.