The Texas Donut-sized Food Offerings at the Mid-Winter Fair

IMPERIAL — Samantha Reeves has fond memories tied to the food at the California Mid-Winter Fair, specifically the Texas Donuts — “the maple one,” she says — and her daughter prefers the one with cotton candy.

“It’s a memory. I grew up with pigs, doing pigs at the fair, and every morning my dad would get us a maple donut, and then we would go home from cleaning the pig pens, so it’s just a memory,” Reeves said on Saturday, March 2.

The 10-day run of the fair, which ends Sunday, March 10, draws in thousands of Imperial Valley residents for many reasons — the animals, the music, the rides. For some, however, the annual event is a chance to hit as many food vendors as possible without needing to get your stomach pumped or running out of money, whichever happens first.

This year, some 27 food vendors are on site, ranging from the fair staple of corn dogs, cotton candy and spiral fries, to hamburgers, Chicago-style hot dogs, birria, pizza, barbecue, baked potatoes, aguas frescas, bobas and beyond.

A hot delicious corn dog is served up at a vendor booth at the California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial on Saturday, March 2. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

The Texas Donuts are among the most popular, with gourmet donuts and the famous Texas donut, but also varied items like a banana royale sundae or deep-fried candy bars.

“The unique size of it,” said Patricia Dominguez of the key to Texas Donuts’ popularity. “They’re big, they have a lot of different toppings, and people just like them.”

Dominguez has been employed by Texas Donuts for 15 years. She said her favorite donut is the caramel coconut samoa donut and said that the mazapán donut is also another popular item in their menu.

Next to Texas Donut on the IV Fairgrounds is the star-studded Wahlburgers, the first traveling burger stand from the famous Wahlberg brothers (actors/former musicians Mark and Donny) serving barbecue bacon burgers, the Impossible (vegan) burger, spicy cheese and bacon tots, spinach and parmesan “Wahl-bites,” and if you are feeling healthy, a Caesar salad, and more.

Bo and Cara Ashley enjoy a couple beverages and some delicious fair fare at the California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial on Saturday, March 2. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

“Bacon Jalapeno Burger, it’s really good,” recommends Henry, who points to his burger of choice while working at Wahlburgers.

Fairgoer Marc Adkins is a burger guy. “The fair food is good, this year I have not been to many of (the vendors), but the Wahlburger is good.” He said he doesn’t mind paying $16 for a cheeseburger and fries — “It was totally worth it.”

Being a burger guy, Adkins went on to recommend vendor Patty’s Chuckwagon, which sells hamburgers, cheeseburgers, corn dogs, French fries, hot dogs, chili dogs, fried burritos and an assortment of other delicious foods. “Patty’s is a good one, too. That one has hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs and fries.”

Amid all the food competition, the corn dogs and pretzels were not left behind. “The pretzel right next to the corn dog was very good — the one right next to the stage,” said Bo and Cara Ashley, a couple enjoying a couple of beers, namely an 805 and a Michelob Ultra Beer, in the Science Station. Bo admitted to preferring his corn dog with extra mustard and Cara, with ketchup.

“I was surprised the corn dog was reasonable.” Cara said of the price. She added the cookies from Momma’s Bake Shoppe “were good.”

A cook looks off into the distance while tending to the grill at a barbecue booth at the California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial on Saturday, March 2. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

“The regular corn dog is our most popular item. We make the corn dog batter from scratch,” vendor Joe Medina said. He said his second most popular item is the pizza bread, explaining that the sauce is what makes the difference.

Visitors hanging around the food area shared some of their favorites:

“The pizza bread, the pizza bread is fire, that’s the one thing here. Yeah, but that pizza bread is the best thing here,” said John, who didn’t give his last name.

“Any barbecue from around here, like that one, Backyard BBQ established in 1993,” said Dawson Figueroa

“Our most popular item is the elote con chile, in a cup. You can have it with or without hot Cheetos,” Backyard BBQ worker Oscar Ramos said,

Fair goers are silhouetted by pretzel and barbecue booths at the California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial on Saturday, March 2. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

From the same booth, worker Lorena Tamayo said, “I recommend the ribs. It is our staple/most popular dish. But my personal favorite is the pollo asado.”

Among the food vendors was a “record-breaking” gentleman by the name of Richard Allen from the Sierra Kettle Korn booth. “I hold the current world record for the largest funnel cake ever made,” he claimed.

Allen said proof of his claim can be found on Food Network’s “Planet of the Funnel Cake.” So, why did he do it? “It was a challenge,” he said.

Originally from Northern California, Allen said he’s been popping kettle corn for more than 15 years and has been in the funnel cake business for almost three decades. Of funnel cakes, he said, “for 28 years our recipe has been the same — we use high quality products!”

To wash down all of the fair food, among the drinks available the aguas frescas at the, well, Aguas Frescas booth. “Our best and most popular flavors are watermelon and strawberry with tajin,” said Daniel, who added you can buy a 32-ounce agua fresca for $16.