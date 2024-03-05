Stiletto Delivers Big Hair, Big Guitars, Big Hits at Fair

CHRISTINA URIARTE VIDEO

IMPERIAL — Hair metal of the ’80s was often guilty of style over substance, yet an Imperial Valley rock band’s faithful tribute to the teased-up era is all about having fun with the trappings of the bygone decade.

Donning wigs, bandanas, leather pants and vests, sunglasses, jewelry, even faux tattoo sleeves, not to mention tight jeans while on stage, heavy metal/hard rock cover band Stiletto put on a throwback performance for friends, fans, those new to the band and passersby at the California Mid-Winter Fair on Saturday, March 2 on the Mechanics Bank center stage.

With a playlist as extensive (probably) as its collection of leopard-print spandex pants, the four-piece rocked and rolled through classic metal/hard rock numbers from artists like AC/DC, Billy Idol, Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick, Def Leppard, Dokken, Guns N’ Roses, Journey, Judas Priest, Kiss, Metallica, Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Poison, Quiet Riot, Ratt, Scorpions, Skid Row, Twisted Sister and Van Halen.

A supporter of Stiletto, Kenny Moraga of Brawley was sitting in the crowd. His face lit up when asked his thoughts on the band: “I grew up in the ’80s. And I know the lead singer!”

A lot of people know members of the band; they’re local celebs. Apart from the music, who comprises Stiletto is part of the charm. The band is lead singer and guitarist Sergio Perez; guitarist and vocalist Michael Lizarraga; drummer Max Sheffield; and Todd Finnell on bass, keyboards and vocals.

For one, Sheffield is a captain with the Imperial Police Department and the city’s public information officer.

Stiletto performs an extensive playlist of hit hard rock and heavy metal covers from the ’80s and ’90s. On Saturday, March 2, the band played the California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

And of course, there’s the voters’ choice — rockin’ Dr. Finnell, duly elected Imperial County Superintendent of Schools and big man on campus at the Imperial County Office of Education.

With more than three decades in the field of education, Finnell is a longtime musician and community advocate who sees Stiletto as yet another avenue to give back. “It’s nice for us to be able to support the fair and our community with local talent as local musicians.”

On Saturday night, the band was doing just that, drawing in more fair goers as the night went along.

Tammie Perez, band manager and wife of lead singer, Sergio, was on hand Saturday, supporting the band by staffing the merchandise and information booth, along with her daughter and grandson. “I like them because they dress the part. It really takes you back to the ’80s.”

Stiletto “takes pride in putting on a show that will take you back to the ‘hair band’ days with the most memorable and popular songs” of that era, according to its website, hairbandtribute.com

It’s a packed “house” at the Mechanics Bank center stage on Saturday night, March 2, to see Stiletto, a local band playing ’80s hair metal and hard rock covers, at the California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

The band delivered a near-flawless performance on Saturday, with Stiletto’s members dressed in their heavy metal attire and big hair. Colorful neon lights and billowing smoke provided an MTV-like backdrop to their crisp and tight sound production.

Fans of all ages gathered to listen, sing and dance in front of the stage, many knowing several of the song lyrics by heart. Even younger generations of fans stopped to admire and listen, many of them taking out their phones and recording segments of the concert.

Kimberly Ramirez Castro of El Centro is only 16 years old, but she was in the crowd with her friends enjoying the concert. When asked how she heard about the band, Kimberly said, “My friends told me about them.”

Part of the draw of the band comes from its versatility and the fact that it is a group that performs for all ages and all venues.

Ken Miller, another spectator, agreed and said, “Yes — it’s a good throwback. I know the drummer and the lead singer as they are both my brothers-in-law.”

Even newcomers to hair-metal and heavy rock music seemed to enjoy the show, with many passersby stopping to listen and take a look at the performers on stage.

As the crowd became bigger and bigger, audience members sang and danced the night away as Stiletto cranked out hit after hit.

Charles Garcia of Calexico summed up the experience best: “They’re extremely good. They brought back a lot of old music — and it’s good to reminisce.”

Roger and Tania Rubio, also of Calexico, said it was their first time hearing the band perform. “They’re pretty good! They’ve played good songs so far. And the hair!”