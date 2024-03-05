IMPERIAL — Calexico High seniors and FFA members Isabella Calderon and Elitania Gomez and Holtville High freshman and FFA member Ellie Moiola were among the hundreds of Imperial County students settling in with their animal projects on the opening days of the California Mid-Winter Fair.

From large-breed livestock such as steer and swine, down to small breeds like poultry, cavies and other assorted creatures, youths with FFA, 4-H, Grange and independents readied themselves for the early showings for some breeds that started on opening weekend, while others waited their turns doing “barn duty.”

Isabella and Elitania, both in their second year with Calexico FFA, were on break from barn duty on Friday, March 1, where they shared they’ve been keeping their pigs at the Calexico HIgh School farm since November, caring for them and working hard to prepare for the fair.

Among the many lessons and enjoyment along the way through their livestock projects, the two girls said they have bonded through FFA and became friends, where before they were merely acquaintances.

“The experience has been really good, like I never thought I’d have had this type of experience,” Elitania said.

Caring for a farm animal is no easy task, after all, and one that not everybody in rural Imperial Valley has a desire to learn. But these Calexico girls weren’t shy about the work they’ve put in over the winter season. Whether it be the messy barn clean-ups or the early mornings and late nights, “It takes a lot of responsibility and time management,” both Bulldogs said in unison about their work with large animals.

“I was definitely a more delicate person before, but I feel like it’s made me grow a lot actually,” Elitania

“I literally did it very spontaneously, too. My teacher told me, ‘You should get a pig,’ and I was like, ‘No, I would never, you’re crazy,’ but she told me, ‘No really, you should try it,’ and I just did it,” Elitania laughed.

A photogenic pig “posed” in the swine barns on opening day at the California Mid-Winter Fair on Friday, March 1. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Students that participate in 4-H and FFA projects receive an incredible amount of hands-on information and experience over the course of their few months with their animal. The students are responsible for housing, feeding and fully caring for their animals as part of their projects, including learning how to physically handle and show them, as well as learn the animal’s anatomy, and more, all to be judged and questioned by professionals in a competition setting.

Having livestock to show at the fair is a proud moment for students. It shows that the students managed to care for and fulfill their obligations to raise an animal through whatever challenges they may face, something that their chapter leaders teach and guide the students with throughout the year.

The Calexico High girls both had swine this year, Isabella’s named “Waddles” and Elitania’s dubbed “Pinky.” While Elitania may have gotten an animal more on a whim, Isabella’s decision was more intentional.

“I’m trying to be in agriculture education, like a teacher or something … It’s a wonderful experience, especially for my future career, it can help a lot,” Isabella said.

A decision definitely not made lightly, Isabella shared that she wanted a calf last year and ended up caring for chickens but didn’t think she was ready for the fair or the larger animal just yet.

“I’m in ASB and in swim, and it’s been hard to manage, but I’m really dedicated to my pig,” Isabella. “It’s very fun, and it’s very worth it.”

Isabella appreciated the struggles and lessons she’s learned from her FFA project this year, and is dedicated to finishing strong. “It can help a lot to make connections with people,” she noted, and with the support of her loving parents, Isabella has stayed encouraged.

Isabella added that she was originally planning to get a lamb, but they sold out quickly, so she shifted gears. “Honestly, I don’t regret it. I love my pig. But I’m also kind of bummed out that I didn’t get my sheep,” she said.

The pair showed their swine over the weekend and on Monday, March 4, in a follow up conversation, Elitania was pleased to share that she was happy with her showing of 242-pound “Pinky,” while Calderon placed seventh in her market class with her 264-pound “Waddles.”

Holtville High School freshman and Holtville FFA Ellie Moiola smiles with her Verde 4-H feeder calf “Bubba 7” on opening night of the California Mid-Winter Fair on Friday, March 1. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Young Viking Juggling Farm Animals

Not quite signed up for a juggling act but juggling nevertheless was Holtville High freshman Ellie Moiola. Young Moiola was set for an eventful weekend at the fair, with a performance not only with her calf but with her multiple pigs with Holtville FFA. “I do it for the fun. I love the project,” she said with a smile.

Ellie was walking among the crowds near her assigned barn with her Verde 4-H feeder calf Friday evening when she stopped to chat. “His name is Bubba 7; this is my seventh calf,” Ellie said and laughed, adding, “I couldn’t think of more names.”

The high schooler definitely had her hands full with multiple animals but was not afraid of the challenges. “I’m competitive, but I also just want to have fun with it,” in a positive note of her experience.

“This year, I’ve learned a lot on the nutritional side of it, and I learned don’t wait two weeks to work with your feeder calf,” Ellie said. “It makes a huge difference with bonding and stuff.”

Ellie has put many years into FFA and 4-H and looks forward to showing animals at the Imperial fair throughout her high school career. The 90-day project required a lot of hard work overall, and perhaps there were some stumbles in this fair’s season, but Ellie was proud of Bubba 7. “He’s healthy and his performance is good, and that’s important,” she said.

Ellie was scheduled to show him on Sunday, March 3. Her results were not immediately available.