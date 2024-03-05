ELECTION RESULTS: Early Returns In For March 5 Primary

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A second tally in the March 5 Primary Election was released shortly after 10 p.m. and included the 7,078 vote-by-mail ballots received and tallied by the Imperial County Election Department through Tuesday plus 82 ballots cast at polling places on Election Day.

With 88,190 registered Imperial County voters, the early return makes up 8.12 percent of the turnout so far. Tuesday’s election is a precursor to the Nov. 5 General Election, where many of these races will move to a runoff unless a candidate can secure 50 percent plus one vote.

The Election Department has until April 3 to certify the election. Imperial County Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale said canvassing of the ballots is set to start on Thursday, March 7.

25th Congressional District

In Imperial County, incumbent Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, a Democrat, is leading all candidates with 39.77 percent, followed by Democrat Oscar Ortiz at 19.25 percent. Top Republicans Ian Weeks (15.91 percent) and Ceci “Cecilia” Truman nearly tied (15.48 percent). See the results for the two other candidates’ numbers.

In Riverside County, Ruiz leads with 53.56 percent followed by Weeks with 18.5 percent. In San Bernardino County, again Ruiz leads with 34.92 percent but this time followed by Truman with 29.48 percent and Ortiz with 10.66 percent.

In this race, the top Democrat will face the top Republican in November.

36th Assembly District

In Imperial County, Republican Jeff Gonzalez is leading all candidates with 24.26 percent, while Democrat Joey Acuña Jr. is next at 21.69 percent. Edgard Garcia is the next highest Democrat with 15.77 percent and Kalin Morse is the next highest Republican at 10.90 percent. See the results for the two other candidates’ numbers.

In Riverside County, Gonzalez leads with 35.42 percent, followed by Acuña with 17.63 percent and Garcia with 17.12 percent. In San Bernardino County, Gonzalez leads with 34.36 percent, followed by Morse with 19.6 percent and Acuña with 14.98 percent.

In this race, the top Democrat will face the top Republican in November.

Imperial Irrigation District Division 4

In the Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 race out of the Calexico area, incumbent Javier Gonzalez is leading with 34.88 percent followed by Lewis Pacheco at 24.35 percent. See the results for the two other candidates’ numbers.

Imperial County Board of Supervisors Division 2

For District 2, Martha Cardenas-Singh is leading with 45.86 percent to Diahna Garcia-Ruiz’s 29.12 percent and Ashley Bertussi’s 24.02 percent.

Imperial County Board of Supervisors Division 3

In the one race to be assured no runoff, Peggy Price is leading in the District 3 race with 54.07 percent to Felipe Irigoyen’s 45.93 percent.

Imperial County Board of Supervisors Division 4

In District 4 in the Northend, incumbent Ryan E. Kelley is leading with 56.09 percent, followed by Yulil Alonso-Garza at 13.34 percent and Daniel Paramo at 12.90 percent. See the results for the two other candidates’ numbers.

