CALEXICO — An assault on an unhoused individual who was beaten by an assailant dressed in all black and wearing a face mask might have been an act of vigilante justice targeting the wrong person, according to a possible theory by authorities and the victim.

The assault was reported at 2:28 a.m. Monday, March 4 in the area north of the old Fallas Paredes building located at 34 E. Second St., according to interim Calexico Police Chief Armando Orozco.

When Calexico police officers arrived in the area they found a middle-aged unhoused man who was claimed to have been beaten by an individual dressed in black with a mask. The victim was struck twice on the head, according to Orozco.

The assailant was with two others, and after the attack the group reportedly laughed and walked away, the chief stated. The victim declined medical attention.

“He expressed confusion regarding the motive behind the assault. It has been suggested that it may have been a case of mistaken identity or vigilante justice targeting the wrong person,” Orozco stated.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, officers responded to a theft report in the same area. The unhoused man who had been assaulted was accused of stealing from a senior citizen woman who was described as “mentally unstable,” Orozco stated.

However, during a search of the unhoused man, officers did not find any stolen items matching the description provided by the woman.

No other information in the assault case was immediately available.