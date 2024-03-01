Washington Students Learn That Eastside History is Black History

EL CENTRO — Some 380 Booker T. Washington Elementary School students in El Centro helped close out Black History Month by connecting with important African American educational figures — from the campus’ own namesake to a notable native son from the heavily segregated Eastside.

The nonprofit Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee led the brief presentation on Thursday morning, Feb. 29, where historic photographs of Booker T. Washington School was shared with the new generation of scholars. The youthful students took turns standing front and center of their peers, gripping an oversized mic in their small hands and declaring their mutual love and admiration for their school over the sound system. One child voiced, “I love Black History Month!” resulting in a cheerful applause of appreciation.

“You are attending a great institution, (with) great education and love,” said Marlene Thomas, chief executive officer and founder of the IV Social Justice Committee. “You can say I’ve had an inspiring education on the Eastside, and I’m proud … be proud of your school, be young, be kids.”

A young student at Washington Elementary School in El Centro declares into the microphone, “I love Black History Month,” during a presentation at the campus in El Centro on Thursday, Feb. 29. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The school event ended with the acceptance of attendance awards to certain students, prompting Thomas to add, “Remember, you only fail if you don’t try.”

Booker T. Washington Elementary School is the oldest and most historic school in the district, according to the Social Justice Committee, and it was officially the last school to be desegregated in 1954.

Committee Remembers El Centro’s Dr. Cook

During the Washington school presentation, a student director of the campus Associated Student Body stood on stage and read from a framed document that showcased, Dr. Payton C. Cook’s life and achievements. In search of a better and more equal existence, the Cook family left its native Alabama and relocated to El Centro in 1927. The journey ultimately led the family to the Eastside, an African American segregated community divided by only railroad tracks.

There, Cook would be enrolled into kindergarten at Washington Elementary School. In 1935, he continued on at Frederick Douglass High School in El Centro and graduated in 1939. Although the Cook family moved to El Centro in hopes of equality, the elementary and secondary education was a dual school system that created separation and inequality.

After graduating from Douglass High School, Cook enrolled at Southern University in Louisiana. Determined to make a difference for the future African American youths, Cook returned to El Centro, teaching at both Washington Elementary and Douglass High.

Some 380 students at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in El Centro took part in a Black History Month presentation on Thursday morning, Feb. 29. The presentation was put on by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

In 1951, Cook transferred to the San Diego Unified School District, where he eventually retired as a school principal in 1982.

At 94 years old, Cook is the oldest-living student and teacher to date, who has attended both Washington and Douglass. Payton earned his Ph.D. in secondary education and administration and resides in Las Vegas.

History of the Douglass High School

Central Union High School District was approved a budget of $15,334.69 on Dec. 11, 1929, to go toward the development of a new high school building for El Centro’s African American secondary students. The new school was established in the segregated east side of El Centro, thus earning its name, Eastside High School, according to the National Park Service section on historic places.

The people of the Eastside El Centro had other plans, however, when they petitioned the Central Union High School District Board of Trustees to rename the school Frederick Douglass High School, and on Sept. 9, 1936, the board granted the request. It took another 15 years for the inscription on the building to be authorized and signify the name change.

The Masonic Hall, Eureka Lodge No. 28, at 685 S. Second St. in El Centro is the former site of the African American campus, Frederick Douglass High School, which closed in 1954. | GOOGLE IMAGE

In 1954, after 23 years, Douglass High was officially closed due to the “Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education school desegregation decision,” according to the National Park Service website. The vacant building was sold to the El Centro school district, which initially funded the project, and in return, resold the building and had it removed from the land by Aug. 1, 1958.

The building was purchased for $1,000 by the Mason’s Eureka Lodge. Founded on Nov. 15, 1959, the building at 685 S. Second St. is now home of the Masonic Hall, Eureka Lodge No. 28 in El Centro and has been declared a historic landmark.

Committee Helping Educate on Black History

“We come to the schools and educate the students, because Black History is really not taught in school,” Adrianne Lawson, special events coordinator for the IV Social Justice Committee, said. “They know about Martin Luther King, but not about Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, those people who fought for us. So we need to continue to go to the schools and educate the students.”

The committee is dedicated to celebrating and spreading the message of “Unity in Diversity” throughout the year, educating and honoring people in their communities. To name a few examples, the committee holds an event called “Stop the Hate” in October. And once a year, it presents the Martin Luther King Jr. Stone of Hope Awards to a diverse group of individuals who represent the best of the community, who have given back and have made a difference throughout the entirety of the year. It’s an award that has become highly prestigious among the community.

Another notable event of the year, Juneteenth, has grown exponentially, according to Lawson. She said the event has grown so big, that the committee has moved it from the previous location to a bigger space, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion. Their next Juneteenth event is planned for 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and will provide an array of festivities such as music, games, face painting, spoken word, vendors and entertainment from Healing Rhythms, African drummers based out of San Diego.