Captain with Local Roots Takes Command of CHP El Centro Area

EL CENTRO — Born in Mexicali and raised in Heber and El Centro, Ernesto Ruedas has been appointed as the new captain of the California Highway Patrol El Centro Area, which became effective on Friday, March 1, according to a press release.

Ruedas began his CHP career in the West Valley Area of Los Angeles, working road patrol, focusing on the apprehension of impaired drivers. He then worked in the San Diego Area before being assigned to the Mexico Liaison Unit, focusing on locating and identifying stolen U.S. vehicles taken into Mexico while identifying vehicle thieves and ensuring their prosecution. Ruedas was then assigned to the Governor’s protective detail, tasked with the protection of California’s First Family.

After being promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2014, Ruedas worked at the Rancho Cucamonga Area, Calexico Inspection Facility and El Centro Area. In 2020, Ruedas accepted a promotion to lieutenant into the Central Los Angeles Area before transferring to the Indio Area and eventually back home to the El Centro Area. His appointment to the El Centro Area command was made by CHP Border Division Chief Tommie Cocroft under the direction of CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

Ruedas has served the CHP as an executive officer for the Special Response Team and team leader for the Critical Incident Investigation Team. Prior to the CHP, Ruedas served as a United States Marine.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the community I was raised in. Being born in Mexicali and growing up in Heber and El Centro, I feel a deep connection to the people of the Imperial Valley. I believe in our mission of public and traffic safety as we work to make California the best place to live, work and travel,” Ruedas said in a press release. “I am proud of the great work our uniformed members, dispatchers, professional and support staff do in providing the highest level of safety, service and security to our community. I look forward to a continued collaborative working relationship with our law enforcement partners as we work together to accomplish our mission. I am grateful for all the support we receive from the public and our elected officials and I plan to work diligently to maintain the strong community partnerships that have been forged before me.”