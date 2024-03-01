Calexico Inches Closer Toward Establishing Migrant Center

CALEXICO — A divided City Council and a divided community have become part of the larger immigration crisis playing out across the U.S.-Mexico border as the city tries to come to terms with the daily influx of migrants to the city of Calexico.

To minimize the negative impacts on the city, the council recently discussed its options regarding a temporary facility for housing the influx of migrants that are being dropped off in downtown Calexico daily by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and, sometimes, Management & Training Corp., which operates the private immigration detention facility east of Calexico.

“We do not have control over how many people are dropped off by the CBP (Customs and Border Protection),” City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren said of the issue the city is facing.

“It’s a lot of responsibility to the city … We are not bringing these individuals. These people are being released here without our permission — by the federal government,” Colio emphasized to the council and the audience.

At the heart of this decision was a $2 million grant secured with help of state Sen. Steve Padilla (D-Chula Vista) through the Budget Act of 2023, which was awarded to the city for the sole purpose of providing relief to its public safety departments that service the nearly 75 individuals released onto the streets of the border city each day.

Ultimately, the City Council on Feb. 21 voted 3-2 to move forward with seeking requests for proposals from nonprofit organizations/nongovernmental organizations for the operation of a migrant assistance center that would help get them to their intended destinations. The plan would utilize the $2 million and also call for the center’s termination when the funds were exhausted.

The Calexico City Council and city staff sit atop the dais on Feb. 21, not long before the council divides 3-2 over moving forward with requests for proposals for the operation of a migrant center in the city. | VIDEO CAPTURE

Council members Gloria Romo, Gilberto Manzanarez and Raul Ureña voted for moving forward. Council members Javier Moreno and Camilo Garcia voted against.

While many asylum seekers dropped off in Calexico get the necessary resources for their travel from NGOs like Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego through contracts with the federal government specifically set up to assist migrants, the percentage of individuals left to their own devices in a foreign place is becoming an increasingly unmanageable problem, according to Calexico officials.

Colio Warren has told the Calexico Chronicle before about the requirements for getting assistance. Unmarried mothers or single men, for example, will not be assisted because of Catholic Charities’ position as a religious organization.

Citizen Safety, Border Patrol Responsibility

It was explained that the government funds would provide for a full list of necessary amenities, per the government’s requirements, to run a temporary housing migrant center and fulfill the city’s needs without causing further harm to Calexico, according to city officials. To undertake such a task the city will seek competitive proposals from local nonprofits/NGOs to fully run the facility.

Acting Fire Chief Eduardo Ainza addressed some of the logistical details that needed to be sorted out. He started with a positive note, saying that crime stays mild in town even with the additional street activity. “There are 75 people a day, approximately 2,000 a month crossing, but at no time have we seen large groups of people there gathering at Border Park, and most of them are passing through.

“One concern I have is that if we start to provide services, it will slow down that flow and become a collection point,” Ainza told the council.

Acting Fire Chief Eduardo Ainza speaks at the Calexico City Council meeting on Feb. 21, during the discussion on establishing a migrant center in the city. | VIDEO CAPTURE

He commented that the Police Department has been called a few times for various disputes and added the Fire Department has had no impact to date. Concerns of becoming a regional hub for the migrants were echoed in the room, however, as the fire chief pointed out that many people don’t linger due to the lack of resources.

A primary point of concern Ainza brought up was, “How are they (migrants) going to get to the facility from the Port of Entry, if we provide one?”

The fire chief described a list of other issues the city would be responsible for if the grant was accepted. Among other details, there would need to be a plan to provide sleeping and restroom facilities, all with separate men’s and women’s facilities. Ainza listed off more details, “You’re going to need a management team for logistic needs … like food, is it going to be catered? Security, too …”

Ainza listed off many questions that were included as part of the requirements of the California Department of Social Services’ Equity Office. City Council member Camilo Garcia had apprehensions about the state’s facility requirements: “You’ve already said you’re understaffed.

“There is no sustainability … We’re going to be a pass-through agency and still be on the hook for the responsibilities still,” Garcia said.

“Table it (the issue) or send it (the money) back,” Garcia stated finally, before voting against the item.

“All the emails from the Border Patrol say, ‘No services needed,’ but that is often not the reality. … We’ve had people from Venezuela wandering around the park for a week, needing care,” City Manager Colio explained, detailing examples of the miscommunication between government entities.

Interim Police Chief Armando Orozco noted the department will provide services to people, even though there will be a strain on his crew, because they do care about the migrants. He said, “We just want people to enter this country and not be accosted.

“If they are victims of crimes, there are services they’ll need for injuries and other incidents,” Orozco added.

In late 2023, the city tried to apply for disaster relief funding due to the migrant surge and was denied, which led to Sen. Padilla to help obtain the $2 million grant.

How To Move Forward

City Council member Javier Moreno noted that there are extremely high volumes of migrants crossing the border, and looked to San Diego as an example of a city overrun.

“Why don’t we have the people who are advocating for this migrant center and get some federal property, and fund and operate it? Because we can’t do it,” Moreno said.

“The San Diego migrant center is closing tomorrow (Feb. 22), because they cannot sustain it … their county Board of Supervisors had good intentions, but they can’t sustain it,” Moreno told the council.

“It was a great idea but we can’t do it, we’re not the federal government. They have unlimited resources and money; we don’t. We can’t even have a budget,” Moreno said exasperatedly to the council, holding up his agenda paperwork.

A group of more than a dozen asylum seekers exit a bus operated by the Imperial Regional Detention Facility in downtown Calexico in December 2022. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Indeed, San Diego is currently struggling with the influx of migrants to its city without the facility open any longer. The migrant facility closed in less than six months due to lack of funds — and it had three times the amount of money Calexico has at its disposal, according to multiple news sources.

“In terms of the ‘who, what, where, how’ the $2 million came about — I’m going to contact Sen. Padilla’s office and I want to him answer me, ‘How did you choose the migrant center above other issues? Elected officials want to know that,’” Moreno said, and committed to the citizens.

“It’s not that, ‘If we build it, they will come.’ They’re already coming,” Mayor Pro Tem Gilberto Manzanarez said before his vote in support of the project.

Manzanarez asked facetiously: “If the federal government is the ones creating this problem, we’re expecting them to fix it?

Leticia Cota was among the citizens ready for more extreme measures to protect her city. In her public comment, she said, “Let’s sue the federal government if we have to … But please consider tabling the issue and having a plan in place until you know for sure there’s somebody that can take over this project.”

“We do not have control over what the federal government does. It’s magical thinking that we have any grounds to sue the federal government … they are legally releasing them onto our streets,” City Council member Raul Ureña told the public.

He continued by informing the citizens, “It literally requires an act of Congress to change … What the federal government is doing is completely legal.

“And what happens if we reject the 2 million? Does that stop migrants?” Ureña asked.

Ureña added that he has spoken with the office of Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz (D- Coachella) and alluded that there’s a reason Ruiz hasn’t done anything on record yet.

Dishonesty from Decision Makers?

Many citizens had questions on the authenticity of the $2 million and the transaction that brought the funding to the table in the first place.

Among them was Blanca Morales, who provided her opinion to the council as the operator of a grant-funded healthcare facility. She said she’s been dealing with grants for several years and is familiar with the fact that there are protocols and allowances. “Do you have an outline for the spending?”

She said Calexico is in a desperate situation as it is. “We don’t have urgent care, we don’t have a hospital … and I don’t know how much the ambulance is billing for these asylum seekers … but effective Jan. 1, 2024, undocumented immigrants are eligible for MediCal.” Morales said, alluding that the migrants will be able to get their own healthcare.

“This recall was started by this exact project,” said Maritza Hurtado, team leader for the Calexico Recall 2024.

She told the council that one of the non-profit organization’s likely to attempt to get further involved in the project was Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition. “They are in trouble with the county, and we don’t appreciate their involvement. … They had a lot to do with the manipulations here,” Hurtado noted.

Maritza Hurtado, one of the leaders of Calexico Recall 2024, speaks during the Calexico City Council meeting on Feb. 21, during the discussion on establishing a migrant center in the city. | VIDEO CAPTURE

Hurtado accused one of Sen. Padilla’s office staff, Alexis Castro, whom she said manipulated this situation to play in favor of alternative motives. “Just last Friday we had an immigrant run through our office. … You don’t know the issues we face as business owners downtown.

“We consistently have the homeless come into our office, they cuss us out, they steal,” Hurtado told the council, adding that the border issue has only made it worse.

“By accepting these $2 million, we are making Calexico the new destination point,” said Jesus Solano, another leader in the Calexico Recall 2024 movement, during public comment.