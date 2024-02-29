Officer-Involved Shooting on Feb. 21 on Calexico’s Grant Street

CALEXICO — A subject armed with a crowbar who Calexico police say was moving toward an officer in a threatening manner was shot during a domestic call on the night of Feb. 21 in the 700 block of Grant Street, according to a press release sent out on Thursday, Feb. 29.

The individual, identified as Christian Isaac Plancarte, 30, technically a transient who does call Calexico home, sustained a gunshot to his abdomen and a grazing wound to one of his legs, has been taken into custody after being released from a San Diego-area hospital, according to interim Calexico Police Chief Armando Orozco.

After the shooting, Plancarte was detained and provided life-saving treatment by the officers on the scene, according to the press release. Calexico Fire Department paramedics were called in, and the subject was airlifted to San Diego for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The Imperial County District Attorney’s Office was notified and took over the investigation with the assistance of the Imperial County Special Investigations Unit, the Calexico Police Department press release states.

The officer-involved shooting stemmed from a Feb. 21 call at 9:40 p.m. in which a senior citizen female at the Grant Street address reported that her son, Plancarte, was attempting to force entry into the residence.

When the officer and a sergeant arrived and found the subject at the front door to the residence using a crowbar to attempt entry, the officers made contact. That’s when the subject came at them at a fast pace and took a batting position with the crowbar as he closed the distance. The release stated that fearing “imminent” danger, the officer shot the subject.

Chief Orozco said police learned that Plancarte was due to be released from the San Diego hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 27, so the U.S. Marshals Service was asked to pick up Plancarte on a $200,000 assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary and vandalism warrant. Plancarte is now in the Imperial County jail on $200,000 bail.

Meanwhile, the Calexico Police Department is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to the department. Further information will be provided as it becomes available by the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office.