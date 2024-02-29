Detainee Attempts Escape at IRDF East of Calexico

CALEXICO — An immigration detainee at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility east of Calexico attempted to escape on Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, but according to the contractors operating the facility, staff never lost sight of the detainee before they were apprehended.

An anonymous tip to this publication on Wednesday evening stated a Canadian national had scaled razor wire and made it “miles away” from the facility of Gateway Road before being captured by a “U.S. Immigration and Naturalization agent.”

Emily Lawhead, corporate communication for Utah-based Management & Training Corp., stated that “the individual made it just outside the secure area; however, MTC and ICE staff had a constant visual on him until he was apprehended by both MTC and ICE officers.”

An immigration spokesperson did not immediately answer a request for information or comment. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement which contracts with MTC to house detainees at the detention facility.

The attempted escape occurred sometime before 10:43 a.m., when the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by MTC per protocol. According to the Sheriff’s activity logs, the detainee was not in custody at that initial call but was back under detention by 10:49 a.m.

Lawhead did not answer whether this had occurred before.

“We are investigating the circumstances that led to a resident attempting to flee from the facility on February 28, 2024,” Lawhead wrote in an email.

“At the time of the incident, the individual was in one of the facility’s recreation areas during authorized recreation time. … All recreation areas have been re-secured and security teams are conducting thorough reviews of all recreation areas to ensure there are no areas of concern.

“Additional reviews will follow along with a full investigation,” she wrote.

The Imperial Regional Detention Center is at 1572 Gateway Road in the Gateways to the Americas development zone established by the county of Imperial a number of years ago. The facility is staffed with private security and management hired and maintained by MTC, but the use of the facility is under contract with the federal government. The facility has the capacity to house more than 750 detainees.