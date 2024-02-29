SALTON SEA — Some 9.7 pounds of fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $130,000 was found inside a ride-share vehicle carrying four passengers that attempted to pass through the Highway 86 checkpoint near the southwestern end of the Salton Sea.

El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen for attempting to smuggle narcotics on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 28, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., when the driver entered the inspection area of immigration checkpoint.

The agent in the primary inspection area referred the vehicle for further investigation, and in the secondary area a K-9 team trained to detect concealed humans and narcotics asked for consent to search the vehicle from the driver, who granted permission, according to the release. The K-9 alerted to the trunk area of the vehicle, where agents found several bags inside. The K-9 alerted to a backpack and a speaker that belonged to an individual who claimed them as his property, the release stated.

Several wrapped packages consistent with wrapping commonly used to transport illegal narcotics were found after a search of the speaker and the backpack, according to authorities. A sample was taken from one of the packages and tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, the press release stated.

The passenger, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the narcotics.

No further information was provided.