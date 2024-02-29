U.S. Border Patrol seized 9.7 pounds of fentanyl from a ride-share passenger on Wednesday evening, Feb. 28, at the Highway 86 checkpoint at the southwestern end of the Salton Sea. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
Home
Public Safety
In Public Safety

BP Agents Seize $130K Worth of Fentanyl Pills at Highway 86 Checkpoint

on

SALTON SEA — Some 9.7 pounds of fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $130,000 was found inside a ride-share vehicle carrying four passengers that attempted to pass through the Highway 86 checkpoint near the southwestern end of the Salton Sea. 

El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen for attempting to smuggle narcotics on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 28, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., when the driver entered the inspection area of immigration checkpoint.

The agent in the primary inspection area referred the vehicle for further investigation, and in the secondary area a K-9 team trained to detect concealed humans and narcotics asked for consent to search the vehicle from the driver, who granted permission, according to the release. The K-9 alerted to the trunk area of the vehicle, where agents found several bags inside. The K-9 alerted to a backpack and a speaker that belonged to an individual who claimed them as his property, the release stated.

Several wrapped packages consistent with wrapping commonly used to transport illegal narcotics were found after a search of the speaker and the backpack, according to authorities. A sample was taken from one of the packages and tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, the press release stated.

See also

The passenger, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the narcotics. 

No further information was provided.

Next
Detainee Attempts Escape at IRDF East of Calexico
More Stories
Stream N’ Chill: In the Name of Happiness