Calexico’s Measure H Inflames Q2 Budget Discussion

CALEXICO — Fourteen years after it was passed by the voters, Measure H is still causing confusion in Calexico. The 2010 half-cent sales tax initiative and how it is being allocated to city coffers dominated discussion during a recent City Council meeting.

Following a second-quarter budget review for the current fiscal year, the City Council approved a budget amendment after a lengthy discussion in which council members, city employees, and Calexico residents all had their say.

Although there was lengthy discussion over the city’s 2023-2024 six-month budget plan, Measure H is what took up the oxygen in the room, and City Council member Raul Ureña briefly reviewed the history of the half-cent sales tax to help everyone understand budget details.

“In 2010, citizens of Calexico voted for Measure H and were misled, or deceived, over the type of ballot measure that was being put on the ballot,” Ureña said. “It was put on (the) ballot with a grand faith promise that an advisory commission would be enough to regulate those funds.”

During periods of fiscal stress, however, the city has drawn from its Measure H revenue to bolster the general fund, and it did so from 2015 to 2021 to help maintain operations and rebuild the fund balance reserve. Ureña said while this was happening, many in the community understood the funds were supposed to be allocated to police, fire and recreation only, when in reality, Measure H went toward a general fund initiative.

“We had an important meeting with attorneys of the city, to explore other initiatives that would make up the revenues … no city council can touch those funds,” Ureña said. “It is absolutely our duty to figure out exactly what the measure is doing for us.”

Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña explains on Wednesday, Feb. 21, to the audience how the public misunderstood what they were voting for when they approved Measure H in 2010, the city’s half-cent sales tax. It’s a general tax that can be used for all purposes, not just police and fire and recreation like many believe. | SCREEN CAPTURE

Looking at the provided budget from the city, Ureña read the report: “It says, ‘Police, $850,000; Fire, $400,000 … But the transfer is not itemized.”

“We have to give the itemized report,” he added.

In an effort to explain some of the finances, City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren took the mic. “We used some of the (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to offset the recreation,” Colio said.

“The way Measure H was written did not give authority to the advisory commission,” Ureña said. “We need transparency and a path forward to get rid of this transfer.”

The further put Measure H in perspective, when the measure went before the voters, in order to get passed it was placed on the ballot as a general tax requiring 50 percent plus one vote approval. Had the measure been geared toward a specific source like police and fire, it would have needed two-thirds approval by the voters.

Suggested Options

The conversation shifted into one that emphasized transparency with the public, a request from some of the council, while others urged the council to give the money back. “I propose we have an open meeting and invite the public and all those other issues in another meeting,” council member Javier Moreno said of Measure H.

“They (the community) don’t have confidence in us anymore. Until we have people that are responsible and ethical, and we need people that are going to stop doing those shenanigans,” Moreno pointed out.

“Let’s have an open discussion. What do you guys want us to do with your money? Because you’re paying for it,” Moreno said, gesturing to the citizens.

“I want a more strategic plan as to how we are going to generate revenue, and I want to know what we want to do and not just go to the taxpayers’ pockets,” City Council member Camilo Garcia said. After the discussion Garcia requested that the city staff meet with the Measure H Advisory Committee to maintain communication.

“If we can’t fix this Measure H, then disband it. Give back their money. Simple,” Moreno added.

He commented that it was the city’s responsibility to provide a plan that the council will discuss and make a decision on, but emphasized that it was the citizens’ money they will be making plans with.

Talking Numbers with Finance Director

Sandra Fonseca, interim finance director, took the council and public through the review of the city’s revenues and expenditures through the second fiscal quarter — October through December 2023 — as well as a request for the new general fund expenditures for the upcoming fiscal cycle. “We are on track with expected expenditures trends,” Fonseca said.

Calexico City Council member Camilo Garcia speaks about Measure H and the city’s finances at the most recent council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21. | SCREEN CAPTURE

“The general fund has used 44 percent of their budget … and is on track with the adopted budget,” she told the council, adding, “fund expenditures are at or below expected percentages for this time of the year.”

Fonseca showed details regarding the $230,000 “general fund revenue increase” for the city, which was primarily for fire and ambulance salary funding, but also public works and recreation. The city had proposed budget amendments for two part-time positions, one for police records and one traffic controller.

The review shared that budget strategy options proposed by the city include plans to build reserves, invest in programs, and pay down debt. “We’re short staffed and it’s a struggle,” Fonseca said, explaining the need for new staff positions.

“In our current city budget, 62 percent of the entire Calexico budget goes to public safety … but the departments that actually make us money … are severely underfunded,” Mayor Pro Tem Gilberto Manzanarez noted on the need for the extra staff.

“The city is on track, despite all. We are seeing a seven-year economic recovery … everything may sound horrible at the moment … but there was a time where the council were talking about millions of dollars in the red,” Manzanarez commented on the plan.

Measure H Spending

Measure H Advisory Committee member and Calexico resident Norma Aguilar was not pleased with the city’s justification for spending money allocated for other areas. The proposed plan includes $100,000 for Measure H reserves, according to the information provided by the city. “At no point did you let us, the people, know this,” Aguilar said.

“There was 1.6 million (dollars) built in to help balance the budget, and I got assurances from all of you that was not going to happen. … There is a process if you know that you’re not going to make your budget,” Aguilar continued to explain further.

“Do you think that these citizens are going to continue to support Measure H?” she asked. “We’re not being told what the money is going to be used for.

Calexico resident and Measure H Advisory Committee member Norma Aguilar angrily speaks to the City Council on Wednesday, Feb. 21, about their use of $1.6 million of Measure H funds of basically balance the budget after being promised this would no longer happen. | SCREEN CAPTURE

“We want to account for what the 1.6 million (dollars) is going towards … We have no wire payment documentation even though we’ve been repeatedly asking for it,” Aguilar continued.

She was holding the advisory committee accountable, too, and said, “We are going to meet at a monthly basis and a quarterly basis.”

She finished by telling the council, “It disappoints me that every single one of you knew about this transfer …”

City Honesty Needed

The council was divided on whether the city should be using Measure H funds, but proceeded with the budget approval after hearing out the public comments. Before voting, Manzanarez suggested a tax be placed on the vacant and abandoned properties in the downtown areas of the city. “We haven’t made a single dime from those properties … and look at downtown … it’s destroyed.”

As for additional spending on the budget, Manzanarez said, “And we have this recall, $120,000 going to the recall, using taxpayer money … not counting the $80,000 already spent at the county,” he noted.

Colio assured Aguilar and the board that she will not ignore the requests. She said, “I have asked to meet with Aguilar, hopefully for about two hours. I want to schedule a meeting.”

She also clarified the risks associated with decreasing the city’s expenses. “Are you asking me to stop funding the Fire Department and Police Department now and start laying off people?” she asked the council.

“When I took office you did not even have those reserves in place. We have been making changes,” she said.

“It has only been with those funds that we have been able to get ahead and maintain those positions,” Colio told the council, and added, “It’s also been with ARPA funds that we have been able to do this and start flipping some of the costs.”

She went on to say, “We have been making changes and efforts to get ahead of the game,” and listed some of the strategies that have been implemented through her office.

“Those funds are for the police department, fire department, and the recreation,” Colio said, setting the budget details straight.

In a final comment she ended up telling the council, “But if you’re asking me, ‘Do I have a plan?’ I don’t know where the funds are going to come from. And our funds are building slowly.”