Calexico Border Officers Seize Over $2M in Fentanyl, Meth

CALEXICO — In a three-day span, an estimated street value of $2.17 million in fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and methamphetamine were prevented from being trafficked in the United States by alert federal agents, according to a press release.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico area Port of Entry in a series of three seizures from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19.

“Excellent work by our CBP officers this past week,” said Roque Caza, port director for the Calexico area port. “We will continue to collaborate with domestic and international partners to thwart the flow of illicit drugs. Together we can make a difference in combating this dangerous drug that is ravaging communities across the globe.”

One incident occurred Feb. 16 at 5:57 p.m. in which CBP officers encountered a 68-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer towing a hopper tanker. The driver, a valid border-crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers along with the tractor-trailer after system queries revealed that the tanker was not listed in the shipments’ manifest.

In the secondary inspection area, a CBP K-9 unit screened the trailer and alerted officers to examine the trailer more closely. Officers then used non-intrusive scanning technology to discover several anomalies concealed throughout the hopper of the trailer.

Upon further examination, CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 427 suspicious packages from a non-factory compartment. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1.55 million with a weight of 861.96 pounds.

Another incident occurred Feb. 18 at 2:21 a.m. in which CBP officers at the Calexico West POE encountered a 30-year-old man driving a white 2013 sedan applying for entry into the United States. A CBP officer referred the driver and vehicle for further examination.

CBP officers screened the vehicle with non-intrusive technology. Anomalies were reported in the vehicle’s doors. A CBP K-9 unit responded to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers extracted 12 packages concealed within the doors. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl with a total weight of 28.3 pounds with an estimated street value of $385,200.

Later that day, at 5:42 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old woman applying for entry into the United States at the Calexico West Port pedestrian crossing who was referred for further examination.

CBP officers observed an unusually large object bulging from the traveler’s shirt. A CBP K-9 unit responded to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Upon further examination, CBP officers discovered and extracted a single large package concealed underneath the traveler’s shirt. The contents of the package were tested and identified as fentanyl. The package contained approximately 24,000 pills, with a total weight of 5.29 pounds with an estimated street value of $240,000.

All subjects were turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. The narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP officers.

These seizures are part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation made up of federal, state and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl and other illicit synthetic narcotics.