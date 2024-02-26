LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Profiles in Courage

The future of healthcare in Imperial County faces its greatest challenge. We can debate how both hospitals got into their financial predicaments, however, it is time to stop the finger-pointing and move forward. While it is easy to be a critic, there are others who have shown courage and willing to take risks and make a difference.

As Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and El Centro Regional Medical Center suffered from chronic financial losses, Assembly member Eduardo Garcia drafted AB 918 that ensures ongoing healthcare in Imperial County. Instead of waiting for the collapse of one or both hospitals, Mr. Garcia took the challenge head on. He advocated and obtained $28 million loans for each hospital — the largest amount awarded by the California Distressed Hospital Program. It is unfortunate that the Assembly member continues to receive criticism from a small group of well-intentioned, though uninformed individuals. He accomplished what no other hospital CEO could — the creation of one healthcare system in the county. Passage of the bill could not have been achieved without the support of the Assembly member’s staff who worked many hours behind the scenes.

Finally, we should acknowledge the work by the newly appointed Board of Directors of the Imperial Valley Healthcare District (IVHD). These very bright individuals have accepted the challenge of taking legislation and transforming the new healthcare district (into) a reality. They volunteer many hours away from friends and family to benefit our community. The board is energized, focused, and outcomes driven. I am confident they will create a high-quality healthcare system. So, I conclude with a saying that best describes Assembly member Garcia, his staff, and the IVHD board, “Heroes are those who do the best of things in the worst of times.”

Keith Bradkowski, MSN, RN, NEA-BC is a registered nurse, healthcare consultant and resident of Brawley.