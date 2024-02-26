Family Recalls Late Teen on 30th Frankie L. Chavez Fundraiser

CARLOS DURAN VIDEO

BRAWLEY — The 30th anniversary of the Frankie L. Chavez Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser was full of music, softball, horseshoes, gleaming cars on display and tasty barbecue. However, the central focus of the event was not the food, fun and games, but to keep the legacy of Frankie L. Chavez alive.

The late Frankie L. Chavez | FRANKIE L. CHAVEZ MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION PHOTO

Throughout the fundraiser, on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Hinojosa Park in Brawley — where both softball and horseshoe tournaments were going and a carshow was part of the festivities — it quickly became clear that the life of Frankie L. Chavez has impacted many people three decades after his departure. The event that bears his name was filled with a spirit of camaraderie as hundreds of residents gathered in support of the Chavez family.

Frank Chavez and Irene Chavez, the parents of Frankie Chavez, spent the day speaking about their beloved son to those interested in learning more about his life.

The memorial fundraiser originated a short time after the tragic deaths of Frankie and his friend, Nate Mata, on Dec. 5, 1993, around 8 p.m. after a basketball game in Calipatria, where Mata was one of the referees. Mata and Chavez were traveling in a car together on Blair Road and Highway 115 in Calipatria when a speeding vehicle ran a stop sign crashing into the young men and pushing them into a drainage canal. Chavez was 18 years old and Mata was age 20 at the time of their deaths.

The tragedy devastated the families, but also inspired them to keep their memory and legacy alive.

“I brought up the idea to our family, friends, and co-workers who know how to do scholarship fundraisers, and they are the ones that helped me get started, and from then, we’ve been doing the events,” Irene Chavez said.

The first few Frankie L. Chavez Memorial events were different from what is seen today, Irene Chavez said. “When we first started, we had all the Imperial Valley schools (for scholarships), but it got too big. So now, we focus on Brawley and Calipatria. We’ve been doing fundraisers since 1994.”

A photo of the late Frankie L. Chavez is shown next to the Volkswagen Beetle that he owned during the 30th annual memorial scholarship fundraiser that bears his name on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Hinojosa Park in Brawley. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

Nate Mata’s family also began working on preserving his memory by raising money for scholarships for local students. “Last year was our 30th anniversary and this year is their 30th anniversary,” said Nate’s mother, Jane Mata.

Recounting the tragic event, Jane Mata said, “Our sons were both together coming from a basketball game in Calipatria when the accident occurred just outside of Calipatria. They both passed, so, in their memory, we wanted to do something positive for the community and we decided that we would do scholarships for the schools, and we do ours just for Calipat, but they do theirs for Brawley and Calipat.”

About her relationship with Irene Chavez, Jane Mata said, “We’re like sisters now.”

Frank Chavez shared some memories of his son. “As a little kid he was like any other kid, adventurous I guess you could call it; he was a travieso. He was a happy-go-lucky-kid. He was into sports. I had him in the Little League. I had him in football, Pop Warner football.”

Frank Chavez holds a proclamation awarded by the city of Brawley at the 30th annual Frankie L. Chavez Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Feb. 24. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

Frankie L. Chavez played cornerback, linebacker and purely defensive positions throughout his Pop Warner experience, Frank Chavez said. As he got older, Frankie became a hard-hitting linebacker, his father added. The son wore No. 51 because Dick Butkus was Frank Sr.’s favorite player. “Because I liked Dick Butkus back in the day, No. 51, so that’s what he wore.”

Also, Frank Chavez said, his son was “a ladies’ man, a smooth talker, he’d help anyone out in need.”

Moreover, Frankie worked at Vons for a short period, but lost his job because he chose to go out on a date instead of clocking in one night, which could reveal a bit about who he was — an adventurous, charismatic and friendly young man. Frankie’s smooth-talking abilities landed him a job with Amway, his family said, and he got to travel to several different states at a young age. His dream was to be an actor and he was in the drama club at school.

Frank Chavez remembers the last time he saw his son. “I don’t know if it was the day before he died, but he stopped at the house and asked me for five bucks to go to Jack in the Box. I gave him 20, and he replied, ‘No dad I said five.’ But I said, ‘I don’t have five, take the 20,’ so he said, ‘OK, I love you dad,’ and that was the last time I saw him.”

Frankie L. Chavez was the first born of the family, and as a result, his parents learned about parenting by raising him. Magnifying the loss, but also the drive to keep his memory and legacy alive.

“Frankie was the life of the party. He was the same age as my son when he passed away. They were playmates. The whole family was completely devastated after the tragedy,” said Olivia Lopez, Frankie’s aunt.

Olivia Lopez said her favorite memory of Frankie was that he had an ability to befriend everyone. “His gift was making everyone feel like he was their best friend.”

Shown is a second Volkswagen Beetle that the late Frankie L. Sanchez owned. He turned his first Beetle in for a more luxurious one, which is this one being displayed at the 30th annual Frankie L. Chavez Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Feb. 24. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

Stefan, Olivia’s son, said, “That was like my brother right there, man. I did not have a brother that was my age, so he was basically it.”

Stefan’s favorite memory about Frankie was him role-playing famous movie lines.

Three men watching one of the softball games as part of the annual softball tournament — Javier Aguirre, Stan Walker and David Zuniga — have made the event a regular event.

They said they have enjoyed participating, coaching, and watching the softball games over the years, looking forward to mentoring the “new generation” of “East Side boys,” one said.

Frankie L. Chavez “died young, and it was tragic. He is sorely missed. But a lot of good came out of the situation. His father turned a negative into a positive, with his love. Now the whole Valley comes together and contributes to the annual scholarship fund.” David Zuniga said.