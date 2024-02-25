THE CANDIDATES: Imperial Irrigation District, Division 4

Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 incumbent Javier Gonzalez is facing a crowded field of challengers — five in all — in the March 5 Primary Election, among them here is longtime educator, former Calexico City Council member and current Calexico Unified School District board member Lewis Pacheco and small business owner and both former Calexico council and Calexico Unified School board member Joong Kim.

So far, Gonzalez, Kim and Pacheco have been the only candidates to participate in the only candidate forum for the Calexico-area seat, and the remaining candidates, Michael Anthony Jeffers and Rodolfo Valdez, did not submit profiles/bio after being contacted twice.

Javier Gonzalez

Age: 55

City of residence: Calexico, raised in the farmworking community of Kennedy Gardens

Family: Single

Current employment/Employment history: Public representative, Imperial Irrigation District director; former US Department of Commerce Census supervisor; former US federal agent, Customs and Border Protection; former city of Calexico Parks and Recreation director; former San Diego State University-Imperial Valley program coordinator; former SDSU program coordinator; former Calexico Chamber of Commerce program coordinator

Javier Gonzalez

Political experience: Have served in numerous city of Calexico commissions including; Finance Commission; Economic Development Commission; Beautification and Recreation Commission; including multiple city and community task forces; Neighborhood Watch captain for over 30 years

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: National Neighborhood Watch captain, Arbor Day Foundation member, National Crime Prevention Council, including multiple local non-governmental organizations and community service clubs. Volunteer with the Calexico Little League Association

Education: Masters of Public Administration, SDSU; Bachelor of Arts, SDSU-IV and Associated Student Body president

Reasons for running and top issues: Imperial Irrigation District is the largest employer and public agency in Calexico. All residents and businesses are impacted by IID issues in both water and power. Living in the Kennedy Gardens area in Calexico, myself and many other residents did not have any support from the IID on many issues.

Our biggest issues in the community are water safety in our canals and high electric bills in the summer. During the fast three years as your elected official in Division 4 — I have accomplished the following:

Replaced failing street lights-over half of street lights were either in poor working condition or were out service

Last three years-IID accomplished new state of art LED street lights on over 90 percent of existing streetlights

Developed ARBOR Day Celebrations and donation of trees to various residents and community groups

Many of the existing canal fences posed a high safety hazard to our local residents-implemented total repair of canal fencing and numerous canal safety programs including the DIPPY DUCK public safety programs

Due to extreme heat conditions many of our residents suffered higher electricity bills which were a financial hardship

Instrumental in starting a Public Affairs Community Relations Department outreach on cost-saving programs to the Calexico community (mostly Spanish-speaking residents)

More importantly is to continue our new programs which have been chiefly ignored due to past poor representation where our elected representative was more self-serving and did not accomplish to benefit our Calexico area.

I love my Calexico community and the IID has the resources — so we need to work together to improve our quality of life in Calexico. IID belongs to the people as a public agency and my platform has been transparency and to be a strong “voice” for those who need assistance. As community members can attest — I am available 24 hours and seven days a week.

Joong S. Kim

Age: 71

City of residence: Calexico

Family: Wife, Joann J.S. Kim; two sons, two daughters-in-law, three granddaughters, one newborn grandson

Current employment/Employment history: Entrepreneur and 44 years in business, including seven years in current business as a managing member

Political experience: Two and half years on the Calexico Unified School District Board of Trustees; four years of Calexico City Council, and one year as mayor

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Imperial County Children and Families First Commission member (2011-current)

Joong Kim

Education: Educated in Korea

Reasons for running: The Imperial Irrigation District hasn’t done its job in assisting the citizens. We don’t have any benefits from natural resources, IID is doing business as usual, thus affecting our community. IID is under pressure to change to renewable energy, therefore it will reduce its workforce. This issue will also affect especially our senior citizens and the youth.

My background as a Calexico councilman, school board trustee and 43 years experience as a businessmen who has had success amid difficult times, qualifies me to make proper decisions for Calexico citizens.

I like my fellow citizens to make extra income from the sale of solar electricity. I am bringing a plan for everybody’s benefit. IID will install free and give free maintenance on all houses and commercial buildings. IID will manage your excess power and pass the profits to you. Every household will make income regardless of whether renting an apartment, a house or owning a house. IID can do this type of project even outside of its boundaries to create jobs.

As far as our water rights are concerned, I will fight to maintain our status quo.

I want to help our local job market create more jobs by reimbursing the monies from the water transfer back to agriculture industries. I will fight to profit from all our resources to put food on everybody’s table!

Lewis Pacheco

Age: 76

City of residence: Calexico

Family: Wife, Anna Lisa Pacheco; adult children: Roxsanna, Lewis, Marcos Pacheco

Current employment/Employment history: Retired school administrator, 32 years educational work experience

Political experience: Calexico City Councilman, Mayor 2006; Calexico City Councilman, Mayor 2018; Elected Board of Trustees for Calexico Unified School District, 2023

Other affiliations/Board positions: Imperial County Planning Commission-Commissioner representing Calexico District 2022 to present.

Lewis Pacheco

Education: B.A., Social Science, San Diego State University; Master’s, Counselor Education, University of San Diego; administrative credential

Reasons for running and top issues: Our IID receives 3.1 million-acre foot allotment from the Colorado River annually. This is guaranteed water that the U.S. Supreme Court and Congress have given us as our “Perfected Rights,” since 1922. The Lake Meade Reservoir that issues us our allocation is currently at 51 percent water levels. This is an alarming rate. The lower basin states that receive the water are Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico which share the water. We in Imperial Valley draw the largest allocation and are “first in line.”

This past December the Biden Administration has allocated $295 million to assist in conservation efforts to replenish Lake Meade. Our IID has committed not to withdraw 100,000 acre-feet (32.5 billion gallons of water) in return we would receive $77.6 million for our conservation efforts.

We are also committed by our 2003 QSA agreements to conserve and transfer water to Metropolitan Water District, San Diego County Water Authority and Coachella Valley Water District.

Conservation on the water side has forced IID to modernize its transfer of water to our farms. We are implementing water saving technologies to conserve valuable water. Zanjeros use laptops instead of shovels to monitor the water.

We need to seriously upgrade both energy and our water infrastructure. Using federal funds like the infrastructure investment and Job Act (IIJB) which provides $65 billion in power and grid and $55 billion in the water infrastructure can assist us in redesigning and upgrading our energy and water needs for the future.

These are core concerns for our IID. We need to protect and conserve both our water and energy.

The challenge is here and now, we must focus on keeping our valley green with renewable energy and having water for both our farms and our communities.

These are the issues that I am addressing, and I will focus on. That’s why I am seeking to be director for Division 4. Water and energy are life!