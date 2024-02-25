Three of the five Imperial County supervisors are up for election this year, but only District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley has chosen to seek re-election. Representing the Brawley, Bombay Beach, Calipatria, Desert Shores, Niland, Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Vista Del Mar and Westmorland areas, Kelley’s District 4 will be a pivotal region in Imperial County’s story in the near future with both the promise of Lithium Valley and the problems of the Salton Sea.

With that in mind, the three-term incumbent faces some stiff competition from four Imperial Valley residents ready to challenge him for the throne — Yulil Alonso-Garza, Gabriel Contreras, Raul Navarro and Daniel Paramo. Contreras and Navarro did not submit profiles/bio even though each was contacted twice.

Yulil Alonso-Garza

Age: 51

City of residence: Brawley

Family: Husband, Martin Garza; daughter, Yulinda Garza-Bowen; son, Martin Alberto Garza; son-in-law, Robert Bowen

Current employment/Employment history: Educator, Calexico Unified School District

Political experience: National Educators Association, director, Region 11; organized grassroots campaigns for the Brawley Union High School Board of Trustees and Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees; co-sponsored Assembly Bill 2073, along with Assembly member Eduardo Garcia and Imperial County Board of Supervisors, to declare in January a month of action to empower our youth and help other nonprofits across the state to have a month dedicated to them; traditional voter

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: As a student: CUHS ASB president; SDSU ASC president; CSSA Student Rep. HACU Student Rep.; California Student Aid Commissioner; as a community organizer and advocate: Calipatria Prison Citizens Advisory, ACC Board member, Hidalgo Society member, American Citizens Club member, Kiwanis member; Elks First Lady Soroptomist member, MANA member; Sonia Corina board member

Education: Liberal Studies and Spanish BA, San Diego State University; Master’s in Multicultural Education from National University; California Teachers Credential-National University

As an active educator and union member: CSEA member; PVUSD – Curriculum Team; CUSD – ELL Committee Member CUSD – SELPA – Representative CTA and NEA member and RA NEA Delegate; NEA Director for District 11; CTA and NEA Hispanic Caucus member; CTA and NEA Woman’s Caucus member; Legislative Work: co-author of AB 2073; Youth Development and Engagement Month of Action; founder and president of Mothers and Men Against Gangs Coalition.

Reasons for running and top issues: As a dedicated union teacher and anti-gang advocate from the Valley, I’m honored to represent you on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors. My vision is a united Imperial County focused on safer, healthier, and more prosperous communities. I prioritize family safety, advocating for well-maintained roads, modern facilities, and expanded transit. Securing funding for police and youth programs is crucial to reducing crime. I’m committed to timely access to mental health, specialty care, and creating vibrant recreational spaces. Accountability in using lithium revenues is critical in addressing issues like the shrinking Salton Sea. Education is paramount; I’ll champion job training partnerships, internet accessibility, and accessible housing. Together, let’s build a resilient economy and shape a brighter future for Imperial County because we deserve better.

Ryan Elliot Kelley

Age: 55

City of residence: Brawley

Family: Wife, Robyn Kelley; daughter, Bridget Kelley; son, Conor Kelley; siblings, Kevin Kelley (passing in 2021), Janet Winkowski; parents, Malcolm Kelley; Karen Kelley (passing in 2022).

Current employment/Employment history: Full-time supervisor; formerly Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Logistics Chief; ECRMC facilities director; Imperial County EMS Administrator; Brawley Fire Department lieutenant; Bombay Beach paramedic; Imperial County reserve firefighter.

Political experience: Imperial County Board of Supervisors since 2013 and chairperson 2015, 2019 and 2023; Brawley City Council member from 2007-2012 and mayor 2010; Brawley Parks and Recreation Committee from 2004-2007.

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Boy Scouts of America and Eagle Scout, Brawley Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler 2001, Imperial County Transportation Commissioner and chair 2010, Lithium Valley Commission and vice chair 2021-2023

Education: Bachelors of Science from Long Beach State University in Occupational Engineering, Associates of Science from Miramar College in Fire Engineering, Paramedic Certificate from Imperial Valley College.

Reasons for running and top issues: If re-elected, I will continue the focus on geothermal, mineral and manufacturing development in Imperial County. Bringing new industry to Imperial County and offering new education and employment opportunities for our communities to thrive. Ensuring all resource development benefits the people of Imperial County.

Daniel Paramo

Age: 62

City of residence: Brawley

Family: Wife of 41 years, two children, three grandsons

Employment History: State of California-Department of Corrections for 28 years; last eight years as a governor career executive appointment-warden; city of El Centro-Planning and Housing Department, six years as a Housing and Economic Development specialist; Imperial County Housing and Economic Development Department for two years; Housing Rehabilitation Specialist

Political experience: Former mayor/City Council for the city of Brawley; past president Pioneers Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. 15 years as an elected official

Other affiliations: Former board member of Clinicas de Salud Del Pueblo; former Board of Director for Urban Corps San Diego; former director Brawley Boys & Girls Club

Education: Imperial Valley College, Associate of Arts Degree in Business; San Diego State University, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration

Reasons for running and top issues: District 4 has for the past 11 years and soon to be 12 years had very little to no voice due to lack of commitment from our representative. The incumbent worked full-time for other agencies and gave a fraction of his time to the people of our district. His lack of commitment is evident and has had a huge negative impact on our communities. District 4 has witnessed no economic progress. Buildings and roads are in desperate need of repair. We lack resources to address these issues. Our representative does not have a healthy working relationship with our federal and state legislative representatives. As well as an unhealthy working relationship with other local government boards. The city of El Centro has filed a vote of no confidence against our current representative. My plans are to address and fix these issues immediately. I will restore confidence back into our district and develop a great working relationship with all federal, state and local officials. I will seek out ways to compensate county employees for their years of hard work and commitment to serving all Imperial County. I will take a very aggressive and fair approach and make certain District 4 is heard.