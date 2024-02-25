After what will be 16 years and four terms in office — and three go-rounds as chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors — District 3 Supervisor Michael W. Kelley is ready to step aside for a successor.

Representing the northern parts of El Centro, the city of Imperial, and the western communities of Seeley and Dixieland, the new supervisor for the area will be decided sooner than later.

With only two candidates — Margarita “Peggy” Price and Felipe Irigoyen — 50 percent plus one vote will win the race in the March 5 Primary and make the November election moot.

Felipe Irigoyen

Age: 59

City of residence: El Centro

Current employment/Employment history: Business owner, Ametza LLC

Political experience: While I am new to the political arena, I bring a fresh perspective and innovative approach to addressing the needs of our county. My extensive background in business has equipped me with skills like strategic planning, problem-solving and effective communication, all of which are crucial in public service. My commitment to our community is driven by a genuine desire to make a positive impact, coupled with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities we face in Imperial Valley.

Felipe Irigoyen

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Member of Imperial County Sheriffs’ Aero Squadron (past commander); member of Rotary (past president).

Education: Bachelor’s of business administration from Loyola Marymount University.

Professional experience: L.A. Gear Inc., based in Los Angeles and later in London, England. Part of the team that created the European sales and marketing operation and the first subsidiary of the company. Started Ametza LLC and developed a branded pelletized equine feed with nationwide distribution.

Reasons for running and top issues: I am running for county supervisor in Imperial County with a strong focus on key issues that are crucial for our community’s growth and well-being. My top priorities include:

Youth Support: Creating more job opportunities for young people in our area, ensuring they have access to the resources they need for a successful future.

Public Safety: Enhancing community safety by fully supporting law enforcement and first responders, ensuring they have the necessary tools and resources.

Economic Growth: Attracting new businesses to the Valley, using my experience in business to foster economic development and stability in Imperial Valley.

Margarita “Peggy” Price

Age: 58

City of residence: Imperial

Current employment/Employment history: Director of managed care, Innercare (2019-present); director, county of Imperial-Department of Social Services (1994-2019); University of Phoenix Business Administration instructor (2009-2013); Kalin Farms (1992-1994)

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions:

Peggy Price

Executive Board of Directors – Southern Area Consortia of Human Services (2013-2019), California Welfare Directors Association (2013-2019), Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Communication Center (2017-2019), Girl Scouts San Diego-Imperial County (2014-2022), Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council (2017-2019)

Committee and Commissioner – San Diego-Imperial Girl Scouts Board Development Committee (2013-Present), Local Health Authority Commissioner and Vice Chair for LHA Finance Committee (2014-2019), Juvenile Justice Commission (2013-2019), Imperial County First Five Commission (2013-2019), Imperial County Community Health Improvement Plan and Community Health Assessment Steering Committee (2017-present), Imperial Irrigation District, Energy Advisory Committee (2023-present).

Service Clubs – Rotary International Imperial Valley (past president) (2013-present), Soroptimist International Imperial Valley (2023-present), Imperial Irrigation District, Energy Advisory Committee (2023-present), Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business of Imperial (COLAB) (2023-present).

Education: Master of Public Administration, San Diego State University; Bachelor of Science, Business Management, University of Phoenix; Associate of Arts, Business Administration, Imperial Valley College.

Reasons for running and top issues: I am running to ensure residents in the Imperial Valley have a voice that works on real solutions. I will work to improve and support public safety, budget our tax dollars wisely, increase access to healthcare and protect senior services, improve our infrastructure including repairing and maintaining our roads and bridges. It is time the board is represented by a more inclusive range of voices. The Board of Supervisors has a critical responsibility to ensure we’re all working together to expand opportunities, promote well-being, and improve lives in our communities. I look forward to bringing this collaborative approach to the board.