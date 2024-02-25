Following two terms in office, District 2 Imperial County Supervisor and current Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Luis Plancarte, has decided to retire from politics. Taking office in January 2017, Plancarte’s district includes a large portion of El Centro, portions of west Calexico and the communities of Heber, Ocotillo, Nomirage, Coyote Wells, Yuha Basin and Painted Gorge, according to the county. District 2 is bordered to the south by more than 30 miles of US-Mexico border and to the west by San Diego County.

Hoping to fill the void Plancarte will leave behind are two seasoned community advocates/politicians and a small business owner who is new to elected office. Nearly 40 years since a woman sat on the Board of Supervisors, District 2 will make history with one of its three candidates — Ashley Bertussi, Martha Cardenas-Singh or Diahna Garcia-Ruiz.

Ashley Bertussi

Age: 38

City of residence: El Centro (county limits)

Family: Ashley Bertuss’s family legacy is deeply rooted in the county’s agricultural community. Her great-grandparents immigrated to the Imperial Valley from Brescia, Italy in the early 1900s, settling in Calexico, where they established their first dairy farm.

Growing up she observed her parents’ dedication to community service. Her mother is a retired emergency room trauma nurse for El Centro Regional Medical Center of more than 30 years, while her father, an entrepreneur, owned the family’s manufactured housing business.

Ashley is proud to call Imperial County home. As a life-long resident of Imperial County, she continues to reside in the rural area of El Centro where she is proudly raising her 13-year-old son.

Current employment/Employment history: Building on a three-generation family legacy, Ashley leads Pioneer Affordable Homes Inc. as principal, providing safe and accessible development of manufactured housing for Imperial County.

Political experience: In addition to Ashley’s professional experience and qualifications, she brings five years of public service as a commissioner for the city of El Centro Planning Commission:

Ashley Bertussi

● Served as a representative on the Community Advisory Committee responsible for the City’s 2040 General Plan update. The update included review of current property zoning and the housing element and mobility elements.

● Currently, she actively contributes to the Imperial Avenue Street Improvement Projects Committee, dedicated to improving the infrastructure and enhancing the safety and accessibility for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists along Imperial Avenue.

Education: Following her graduation from Southwest High School in El Centro, Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences from California State University Northridge.

Reasons for running and top issues: Ashley’s leadership goals aim to address community needs, prioritize concerns and uncover unique opportunities for the growth and betterment of Imperial County with her focus to include:

● Infrastructure Enhancement: Ensuring well-maintained roads, bridges, and rural highways

● Community and Economic Development: Fostering growth and prosperity, protection of our natural resources and the safety of our communities, business owners, families and residents.

● Education and Mental Health Advocacy: Championing access to quality education and mental health services for all.

Ashley is committed to providing support, crafting solutions, and promoting growth for not just District 2, but for all Imperial County residents. Ashley’s experience, dedication, and fresh perspective makes her the ideal candidate to represent Imperial County on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 2.

Martha Cardenas-Singh

Age: 55

City of residence: El Centro

Family: We are a fourth-generation Imperial Valley family. Both my husband and I graduated from Central Union High School. My spouse, Edward Singh, and I have been married for 35 years; and we have two adult daughters and two sons-in-law and four grandchildren. I have three siblings and they all live in the Imperial Valley with their families. My parents are Abelardo and Enedina Cardenas. My father is a Vietnam veteran and worked for the city of El Centro in the Public Works Department for 33 years. My mother retired from the Imperial County Office of Education as an office assistant at Alternative Education after 36 years of service.

Current employment/Employment history: University of California, San Diego, assistant director, California Student Opportunities and Access Programs (CalSOAP) from 2007-present; Imperial County Behavioral Health Services- clinical services manager for Adult Alcohol and Drugs Programs from 1998-2007.

Political experience: 2020-2021 El Centro City Council member; 2021-2022 El Centro Mayor Pro-Tem; 2022-2023 El Centro mayor; 2024 El Centro City Council member.

Martha Cardenas-Singh

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions:

• League of California Cities-Governance, Transparency, Labor Relations Policy Committee

• League of California Cities-second vice president for Imperial County Division

• Appointed Transportation Commissioner-Imperial County Transportation Commission (Senate Bill 607)

• Appointed Transportation Commissioner-Imperial County Local Transportation Authority (Measure D)

• Appointed to Service Authority for Free Emergencies

• Appointed to Imperial Valley Resource Management Agency

• El Centro Regional Medical Center board trustee-December 2022 to present

• El Centro Downtown Ad Hoc Committee

• Friends of El Centro

• Co-scholarship coordinator for MANA de Imperial Valley﻿

• ARC Imperial Valley-Board Director ﻿

• Soroptimist of El Centro-second vice president

Education:

Graduated from Central Union High School Class of 1986, A.A., social science, B.A., social Science, and M.A. marriage and family therapy

Reasons for running and top issues:

As a lifelong resident of Imperial County, I recognize that families are the cornerstone of our community, my commitment to public safety remains unwavering. I will advocate for policies that prioritize the well-being of our citizens, investing in law enforcement and fire protection personnel, community engagement and preventive measures. During my time on the El Centro City Council and as the former 2023 mayor, I have acquired the experience and knowledge to lead development projects such as the city of El Centro Public Library, multiple affordable housing subdivisions, parks and recreation facilities revitalizations, and approved funding for a new police station which broke ground on November 2023. As mayor, I activated and led an emergency operations center through a natural disaster to protect the lives, health, and safety of citizens. I am eager to bring this experience to all of District 2, making economic growth in the unincorporated the highest priority. Together, we can forge a better Imperial County, strengthening our labor force, agriculture industry, and local business. Through collaboration, we build a community firmly grounded in progress, fairness and prosperity for all. I am confident that we can create a thriving community where everyone can flourish. District 2 deserves an experienced, knowledgeable and competent leader; therefore, I respectfully ask for your vote. Together, let’s build a stronger Imperial County.

Diahna Garcia-Ruiz

Age: 55

City of residence: Heber

Family: Husband, Luis, married 29 years; son, Kaine, 27, senior at Arizona State University majoring in urban planning; daughter, 24, Loma Linda University, master’s program in epidemiology, Class of 2025.

Current employment/Employment history: Postmaster, Heber; 32 years with US Postal Service, 29 years as Postmaster in Ocotillo, Seeley, and now Heber.

Political experience: 2016-present, Central Union High School District Board of Trustees; 1997-2016, Heber Public Utility District Board of Trustees; 2004-2016, Heber School District Board of Trustees.

Diahna Garcia-Ruiz

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: AB 617 Committee Member-at-large, Heber; Central Democratic Committee, vice chair; California School Board Association, state delegate, Region 18B; 2022 MLK Stone of Hope Award winner; 2023 MANA Las Primeras Awardee; co-founder, Proyecto Heber, 501 c(3) non-profit; small business owner, The Pit Stop; Girl Scout troop leader, 2005 to 2014 (when all my troop graduated from high school).

Education: A.A. in journalism, Imperial Valley College

Reasons for running and top issues: The main reason I decided to run was because I felt like the basic needs of our communities are being met, that is not enough to make this Imperial Valley prosperous. I work in collaboration with other agencies with our homeless population, with our senior citizens, our family volunteers as coaches in various kids’ sports, our non-profit helps students, and needy families. So, I see firsthand what our most vulnerable populations are lacking. I want to make sure that no stone is left unturned, to see that all of our communities’ needs are met. I want to make sure that our Imperial County employees are paid fair wages, and treated with dignity and respect. I can see morale is very low, and I want to work on that. I want to make Imperial Valley a great place to live, work, and raise our families, once again …