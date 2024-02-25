THE CANDIDATES: California’s 36th Assembly District

With the decision by Coachella’s Eduardo Garcia to step away as the Assembly member for Imperial County and the Coachella Valley at the end of his term, the floodgates have opened to fill his seat as the representative for the 36th Assembly District. The March 5 Primary Election will see seven candidates vying to make the Nov. 5 runoff in the General Election.

The candidates are Jose “Joey” Acuña Jr. of Coachella, Waymond Fermon of Indio, Edgard Garcia of El Centro, Jeff Gonzalez of Indio, Kalin Morse of Westmorland, Tomas Oliva of El Centro and Eric L. Rodriguez of Imperial. Acuña and Fermon did not provide profiles/bios are being contacted twice.

Edgard Garcia

Age: 41

City of residence: El Centro

Family: Wife, Arezoo Garcia; sons, Alexander Garcia, Nathan Garcia, Dominic Garcia

Current employment: Owner/attorney, Law Office of Edgard Garcia

Political experience: City of El Centro elected council member, December 2015-current; Mayor Pro-Tempore, December 2017-December 2018, December 2023-Current; Mayor, December 2018-December 2019; El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees member, December 2020-December 2021, November 2022-current; League of California Cities, Imperial County District director 2020-current, president 2018-2020, second vice president 2017-2018

Edgard Garcia

Party affiliation: Democratic

Other affiliations/Memberships/Board positions: Imperial County Bar Association Imperial County, president 2014-2016, Board of Directors 2013-2016; Imperial Valley College Foundation, Imperial, Board of Directors 2014-2015; El Centro Rotary Club, president 2016-2017, Board of Directors 2013-2017; El Centro Police Athletics League Board of Directors 2014-2016.

Education: Bachelor of Science, chemistry, University of California, Santa Barbara, 2005; Juris Doctor, California Western School of Law 2008.

Reasons for running and top issues: I have been a practicing attorney for almost 15 years, a small business owner for 12 of those years, and worked in governance as a City Council member for the past nine years. I have represented people in juvenile, family, civil, and criminal cases. I have extensive knowledge of laws and legislation and have seen firsthand how they have an impact on each person’s lives. I have also seen the negative impact of laws and legislation when they are misinterpreted and used improperly. I feel a responsibility to use this knowledge and experience to represent our communities. Being part of the Assembly I can help shape the future of California and give our often forgotten region a strong voice in Sacramento. Who better to write and vote on the legislation that will bring about future laws than an experienced and skilled attorney? My top issues to address include: Securing funds for infrastructure and improvements district-wide, fostering affordable quality healthcare, promoting public safety and community well-being, economic growth and job opportunities, environmental conservation (Salton Sea), water management and agriculture, securing well-funded quality education, affordable housing, and fighting for clean energy solutions and industry in our region. Together we can address these issues and more in Sacramento to better our quality of life at home. So I humbly ask you to exercise your voice and vote Garcia for state Assembly March 5, 2024.

Jeff Gonzalez

Age: 49

City of residence: Indio

Family: Jeff is married to his wife, Christine, and his family includes four children: RJ (31), Lexi (28), Zack (22), and Mike (18).

Current employment/Employment history: U.S. Marine Corps chief warrant officer, pastor, small business owner of Spherion Staffing and Recruiting, and RNX International.

Jeff Gonzalez

Political experience: California is headed on the wrong track, and career politicians are a part of the problem. We need new leadership willing to make tough choices, work across the aisle, and bring results to working Californians. As a Marine, combat veteran, and business owner, I believe I have the background needed to turn this state around.

Party affiliation: Republican

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Rotary Club | Marine Corps Counterintelligence Association | VFW | Board of Directors – California State University Advancement Board (Present) | Board of Directors – Desert Community Foundation (Present) | Salvation Army Advisory Board | Salvation Army Veterans Easy Access Program Steering Committee, Cathedral City (Present) | Veterans Advisory Committee, Office of Congressman Raul Ruiz (2015)

Education: B.S. in Homeland Security & Emergency Management, National University

Reasons for running and top issues: After enlisting in the Marine Corps, I served our country for 20 years and deployed overseas to Iraq and Afghanistan. Right now, California is facing rising crime, unaffordable living costs, and an unsustainable multi-billion-dollar budget deficit. I’m ready to serve again, to work on making California a better place to live and raise a family. As your Assemblyman, my mission will be to increase healthcare access, lower the cost of living, protect our agricultural community, and fix our Golden State.

Kalin Morse

Age: 21

City of residence: Westmorland

Political experience: None

Party affiliation: Republican

Education: Associate’s Degree from Imperial Valley College in computer information technology and social and behavioral studies.

Kalin Morse

Reasons for running and top issues: I’m running for the state Assembly because the issues facing this state have me seriously worried about our ability to sustain ourselves economically. Not a single country has taxed itself into prosperity and it is not going to work here in California. I have also lost nearly all trust for the current politicians that make this their livelihood. They are not here to look out for us, they look out for themselves. I personally do not need to win this election and will do just fine if I lose. Instead, I want to make groundbreaking reform to our system as well as improve the community and the quality of life for those that live here. The taxes we pay are much higher than we really see. Payroll taxes, sales tax, gas tax, and taxes on small businesses all increase the cost of living. Furthermore, there is now a push to increase property taxes, a move that will drastically increase the cost of living in this state. If elected, I will vote no on any bill that increases the tax burden of Californians and will push to lower taxes instead. Also, I have pledged to donate any salary I receive for this position above the state median income excluding expenses necessary to fulfill my duties as a state Assemblyman. I do this to show the voters that I am not here for personal gain, but for public service. I also think it is important that we elect Republicans that don’t follow the mainstream right wing narrative in this country. In other words, we need people that protect the rights of all individuals, such as the right to say what you want, be who you want, and marry who you want. As a Christian, I can have my own personal values, but it is important to remember that my personal beliefs do not restrict the rights of others in this country. In conclusion, I want to bring the core principles our founding fathers had, neoclassical economic policies, and a fresh, new perspective to the Republican Party and the California State Assembly.

Tomas Oliva

Age: 39

City of residence: El Centro

Family: Mother, Angelica Oliva; father, Jose-Luis Oliva; sister (older), Sara Avalos; sister (younger), Crystal Oliva; nieces, Elena, Natalie, and Sienna.

Current employment/Employment history: Senior field representative for Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D., and Congressman Juan Vargas; regional affairs officer for the Southern California Association of Governments (Coachella and Imperial Valleys); legislative assistant for V. Manuel Perez (Assembly).

Political experience: El Centro City Council member since 2018; past mayor of El Centro in 2022; El Centro Regional Medical Center Board president since 2023.

Party affiliation: Democratic

Tomas Oliva

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: AB 617 (El Centro-Heber-Calexico Corridor) Board member, Centinela State Prison Citizens Advisory Committee, city of El Centro Community Enhancement Committee member, city of El Centro Public Safety Task Force member, and California League of Cities Environmental Quality Committee member.

Education: B.A. in Political Science – Public Law from University of California, San Diego; M.A. in Public Administration from San Diego State University

Reasons for running and top issues: With experience in city, state, and federal governments in policy writing, community organizing, and delivering resources to our community, I have the skills and heart our district needs to represent us in Sacramento. In terms of policy, I would like to continue addressing our housing crisis and homeless population. This includes working with developers and utility companies on building additional housing that is affordable and appropriately sized to fit a person’s needs. It also includes additional mental health services to assist those who need the help to overcome substance abuse or cope with PTSD. I plan to also continue the work of helping our healthcare system and ensure there are additional incentives to recruit and retain physicians and nurses to our region. Part of that plan also includes expanding a medical school’s ability to send medical students to complete their residency in our rural hospitals. Another goal would be to continue the efforts of mitigating and addressing the Salton Sea. This includes public health concerns for the communities who live near the sea and balancing economic development in the geothermal/lithium recovery industry. While we meet our renewable energy goals and lithium recovery efforts — it is necessary to prioritize that monies are reinvested back into the local communities that provide these resources. As an Assembly member it is essential to have a plan for policy, but it is also equally important to be available to assist constituents when they need help the most. That is why aside from legislation and policy, my goal is to have a team locally that prioritizes being present to help residents when a problem arises. We all find ourselves in a situation when we need help and don’t know who to go to, whether it be taxes, EDD (unemployment), DMV, banking, or other benefits/services. Our state representatives are our voices to make sure the government serves us equitable and justly — and I would be honored to be your voice and make sure your needs are heard.

I ask for your consideration and your vote on March 5.

Eric Leonard Rodriguez

City of residence: Imperial

Family: Parents, Leonard and Ester Rodriguez; fiancée, Michelle Estrada; children, Estrella Rodriguez, Erika Rodriguez, Saraya Rodriguez, Ezra Rodriguez, Luli Acevedo, Odin (Boston terrier).

Current employment/Employment history: Social worker, Imperial County Department of Social Services-Child Protective Services

Eric L. Rodriguez

Political experience: Central Union High School District board trustee 2020-current.

Party affiliation: Democratic

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: IVROP board, IVROP Community Foundation board, Elections AD-HOC Committee

Education: B.A. religion; A.A. general studies; certificate criminal justice, California Basic POST

Reasons for running and top issues: I am here to be the voice of the working class. I know our community’s generational challenges, and I have risen above these challenges to become an advocate and inspiration for positive change. My work experience as a police officer and child wellness social worker and my personal background make me a unique candidate: someone of the people, authentic, relatable, someone who can unite our communities, and author policy focused on our community, children, seniors, education, and public safety.