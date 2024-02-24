Imperial County Reports Executive Leadership Team Changes

EL CENTRO — The county of Imperial announced a trio of enhancements to its leadership team with the hiring of Bari Smith Bean as the deputy county executive officer of natural resources, Eddie López as the public information officer and the promotion of Gil Rebollar to deputy CEO assigned to general services, it was announced in a Friday, Feb. 23, press release.

“Building a strong leadership team is essential for the progress and resilience of Imperial County,” said County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa, who will lead the team. “The Imperial County Board of Supervisors afforded me the opportunity to grow the county executive team and I am confident that these three individuals will bring innovative perspectives, energy, and steadfast commitment to their respective roles. Together, we will work tirelessly to meet the needs of our community and foster a thriving environment for all that live and work in the County of Imperial.”

Bean joins the county with a background in marketing, community relations and business development, having previously served as the marketing and community relations manager for Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) Renewables. Her extensive experience in promoting sustainable energy initiatives and fostering community engagement across the nation will be invaluable in her new role, according to the county press release.

Bean’s education includes a Bachelor of Fine Arts in digital arts from Chapman University, a master’s degree in marketing, communications and new media from Georgetown University, and a CORe Certificate from Harvard University. She is pursuing an executive MBA in energy with the University of Oklahoma and is expected to graduate in spring 2025, according to the release.

López has more than 15 years of experience in communications, graphic design, and multimedia from both the public and private sectors. As the former administrative analyst and multimedia specialist for the Imperial County Public Health Department, López played a pivotal role in the county’s communication efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county stated.

López has expertise in crisis communications and experience as a small business owner, and he holds a bachelor’s degree in multimedia arts from The Art Institute of California.

Rebollar’s promotion to deputy CEO assigned to general services marks a new step in his career with the county, according to the press release. Previously serving as the PIO and before that an analyst with the Air Pollution Control District, Rebollar’s understanding of county operations and his academic background, including a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in public administration, have prepared him for the new post. Additionally, his involvement in the community as an elected official with the Brawley City Council further demonstrates his commitment to public service.

“The addition of Mrs. Bean and Mr. López, along with the well-earned promotion of Mr. Rebollar, reflects our strategic intent to fortify our leadership team. Their diverse skills and backgrounds will undoubtedly propel Imperial County toward realizing its vision for a sustainable and vibrant future,” Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Luis A. Plancarte, said of the new appointments.