Fair Tunes into Beatles, Taylor Swift, Latin Grammy Winner

IMPERIAL — When the 2024 California Mid-Winter Fair opens Friday, March 1, it will include a retrospective look at a group everyone called “The Fab Four” back in the day.

Yesterday — The Las Vegas Beatles Show will perform at 8:30 p.m. on the Mechanics Bank Center Stage.

It is one of five tribute performances that will be offered at this years’ fair which runs Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 10.

Entertainment featured at the 2024 California Mid-Winter Fair includes Twist on Taylor (top photo), a tribute to the music of Taylor Swift, and the Country Artist show, a double-header that pays tribute to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE CALIFORNIA MID-WINTER FAIR

“We are extremely happy to open the fair with a tribute to the Beatles that celebrates the 60th anniversary of their first live TV performance in the U.S. on the ‘Ed Sullivan Show,’” said fair Chief Executive Officer Alan Phillips. This Beatles tribute carries the endorsement of famed Beatle star Paul McCartney.

There also will be a Latin Grammy-award winner performing Sunday during the Dia de la Familia.

“Lorenzo Mendez, a three-time Latin Grammy-award winner, is a singer and online personality and one of the Mexican genre’s fastest-rising stars,” Phillips said. His performance will be 6 p.m. on the Mechanics Bank Center Stage.

Mendez is the vocalist for La Original Banda El Limon and has released 13 albums with La Original.

The other tribute concerts on the Mechanics Bank Stage include:

Imperial Valley’s Stiletto-A Rock Tribute, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, in a tribute to ‘80s hard rock;

Country Artist Tribute — Carrie Underwood/Jason Aldean, 8:30 p.m. March 6;

Twist on Taylor — A Tribute to Taylor Swift, 8 p.m. March 7;

Garratt Wilkin & The Parrotheads — A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, 8:30 p.m. March 8.

The Country Artist show is a double-header that pays tribute to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean. Meanwhile, Twist on Taylor delivers a high-energy performance of Taylor Swift’s music, while the late Jimmy Buffet’s music is celebrated by the Garret Wilkin group.

“We are very excited about what these groups bring to our fair this year. Each are faithful replications that honor the varied musical styles of the groups and artists that they portray,” Phillips said.

There are a number of local bands, in addition to Stiletto, that will be performing during the fair, including Checker’d Past, Capitol 64, Elroy, Pure Majik, Big Bad Wolf and Valley Jazz.

“We are always proud to showcase our immense local talent in a number of different genres,” Phillips said.Presale tickets are available online through Thursday at www.ivfairgrounds.com