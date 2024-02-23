Tussle Sends Calexico Police Officer, Transient to ER

CALEXICO — What began as a welfare check in the wee hours of the morning, ended up in a struggle that sent a police officer and a transient to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Calexico police Sgt. Sean Acuña confirmed that one of the responding officers sustained minor bruising and injuries to his wrist after an encounter with Daniel Constantino escalated to a physical altercation around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Constantino, who was in his late 20s, sustained lacerations to his head and face, Acuña said.

Police responded to a call for a welfare check of an individual lying in the parking lot outside Fito’s Cafe at 337 Paulin Ave. Police stated that the concern was vehicles entering or exiting the parking lot could potentially run over the subject, who they would later identify as Constantino. When officers arrived, Constantino appeared to be asleep and they attempted to wake him.

Without warning, Constantino suddenly sprang to his feet and lunged at one of the officers and a fight ensued. As officers attempted to restrain him, Constantino allegedly grabbed at an officer’s taser and gun holster, according to police.

Officers were able to take Constantino into custody and arrest him on suspicion of resisting with violence, battery upon a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl. However, Constantino was released to the streets pending criminal charges being filed by the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office. Acuña said Constantino’s injuries factored into his release.