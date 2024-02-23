Closed Motel in Holtville to Reopen as H-2A Farmworker Lodging

HOLTVILLE — An H-2A agricultural housing facility that could hold some 660 seasonal workers at its peak and is proposed for 625 E. Fifth St., near the downtown area of Holtville, was approved by the Planning Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The applicants, Peri & Sons Farms of California LLC of Yerington, Nevada, and California Desert Properties LLC of Claremont were represented at the meeting to go over further details for their proposed building, which would open at the current site of the permanently closed Park Manor Hotel.

Peri & Sons currently houses its workers in short-term rentals or hotels in the Imperial Valley. “We need a long-term permanent solution for labor housing,” Brad Johnston, Peri & Sons outside counsel, told the commission during his presentation.

Proposed Details of the Building

The meeting highlighted details of the proposed conceptual site plan and requested variance approvals for the location of a residential building to be placed in the downtown D-B zone, as well as approval for the quantity of units requested, parking lot and landscape requirements for the area.

Brad Johnston, Peri & Sons outside counsel, discusses his client’s proposal to develop an H-2A agricultural worker housing facility that could sleep as many as 600 seasonal employees with the Holtville City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 20. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

In regards to the location, one public comment came from a resident who lives directly across the street. Resident David Smith provided a letter to the city and reiterated his comments at the Tuesday meeting in front of the developers and Holtville residents present.

“I have nothing against the project, only the location. I don’t think the location is suitable for the scale that it’s proposed here,” Smith said, suggesting it moves out of the designated downtown area.

Peri & Sons has successfully used these types of facilities in a couple other locations where it grows produce, and Johnston mentioned that at its 2,000-person facility in Yerington, Nevada, the downtown area where the facility is located has experienced a positive financial impact from the influx of temporary residents throughout the agricultural season.

The company’s Nevada facility is what the Imperial Valley facility would be essentially mimicking. “We hope to set the example for what H-2A workers should do,” Johnston said, “and we intend to be here for a long time, if allowed.”

The discrepancy between the allowable amount of units in the facility, to the fine details that Peri & Sons claimed should exempt them, was worked out in the meeting, and the agricultural business walked away with full design approval.

Possibly the selling point for the commission to approve the increased number of units was a comment by Johnston in which he said, “We would be more than happy to have them make a condition of the permits that we would only reach that maximum occupancy for those two months of the year,” which the commission agreed was a reasonable compromise for all.

Jeorge Galvan (from right), Holtville’s city planner, considers elements of Peri & Sons’ proposal for H-2A seasonal worker lodging during the Holtville Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Sitting next to him is Holtville City Council member Ginger Ward. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

H-2A Requirements

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the H-2A program gives companies the legal right to seek workers outside the United States on a temporary or seasonal basis when there are not sufficient U.S. citizens readily available to take the work.

Jeorge Galvan, the Holtville city planner, explained to the commission that the current city requirements in place for the proposed location are based off of multifamily residential development, and therefore the variances needed to be brought to the table and a public hearing held to further discuss the details.

The only disagreement between the Planning Commission and the developers was over the quantity of units allowed in the area. The staff recommended 41 units with 20 units per acre, while Peri & Sons was requesting approval for 66 units total, which ultimately was approved after some discussion.

Holtville resident Eric Lyerly speaks to the Planning Commission, expressing his support for the project, during the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“The seasonal workforce is expected to be zero in June and July, under 100 (workers) in August and September, under 200 in October, November, December, January, February, and March, and approximately 660 and 550 in April and May, respectively,” according to the application.

Planning Commissioner Vanessa Ramirez raised concern over the people-to-bathroom ratio that would be designated to each room, which at maximum occupancy will include a total of 10 workers to a unit, with a single restroom to share among the group. Ramirez suggested, “Have you thought about … a lobby where there’s an extra bathroom or two if needed?

“It could go wrong quick,” she said during the conversation, but Johnston clarified that the maximum occupancy would only be reached for two months.

Transportation and Housing Needs

One of the requirements of the H-2A program is that employers must maintain the facilities at no cost to the workers. Additionally, the housing will include security guards to protect the facility year-round, a decision made by Peri & Sons to protect its investment.

To the parking lot requirements, which are based on the multifamily residential standards, the attorney told the commission, “We don’t need the same amount of parking required because we provide transportation for our workers.

“It should be noted that (the facility) is inspected every year and has to be approved for H-2A housing. There are capacity limitations that exist, separate and apart from whatever ordinances the city of Holtville has or the Imperial County has, we have to comply with the state of California and federal regulations regarding square footage, number of employees, number of toilets per worker, stovetops … there is a host of things to make sure you do not have an overcrowded facility,” Johnston told the committee.

“There are yearly inspections by the H-2A, but there are also random inspections from the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division,” he added, emphasizing that his client Peri & Sons has routinely abided by the laws in their other H-2A housing.

Besides inspections, there are audits with substantial fines if details are not satisfying the legal requirements for their employees. H-2A housing rules also include curfews, security requirements, and an obligation for the employer to provide meals or food for the employees.

Resident Feedback

Stacy Britschgi, one of the public commenters, expressed a real concern that there are not enough grocery services in town to provide the necessary resources to an influx of 600 men. “We need a grocery store here in town, a bigger one, but maybe this will hopefully get something in our community,” she said.

“Part of our requirement is the vans that are provided, where one person in each group is licensed to drive the vans and they can drive the men to a bigger store on the weekends,” owner David Peri contributed to the conversation.

Johnston mentioned the importance of a “safe and nice place” for the workers to stay and added, “I think a testament to that is the return rate that we have with the H-2A workers that come back year, after year, after year, because of those conditions.”

Holtville resident Eric Lyerly supported the H-2A housing, and said, “I know we live in a small town … and there’s not a lot of people that want to come here and put things into this town, normally people want to take things out of this town.”

He continued, “To get down an eyesore like that and to put up something even close to that rendering is very, very nice. And the fact that they’re not a drain on our local services, not putting kids in our schools, and yet they’re going to pay property taxes, they’re going to be a big customer for the city for water, and IID for power, things like that.”