Refer to Part 1, for an introduction and explanation.

Papillon” (the Steve McQueen, 1973 version). The hero, a thief, wrongly convicted for murder, gets sentenced to a penal colony in Central America. Yep, heat, malaria, hunger, sadistic guards, murderous fellow inmates, solitary confinement. What’s not to like? The hero repeatedly tries to escape. Even nuns turn him in! After recapture, his punishment escalates. Masochistic to watch. The hero finally escapes after studying the tides. After suffering with him once, why ever do it again?

“WALL-E.” Boring, long, stark, didactic and depressing. A robot stays behind on Earth to clean up the endless mountains of garbage left behind by humans. The humans rocketed off and grew lazy in space. A love story between two robots ostensibly salvages this tragedy about the horrors of mindless, near-infinite extraction. I’ve not been this depressed watching a movie since I saw “Soylent Green,” which at least provided a handful of humans seeking redemption. The cutesy romance and post-credit re-greening can’t make up for this downer of a movie.

“Million Dollar Baby.” A buddy film about a reluctant trainer and a female boxer with integrity and grit who gets paralyzed in the ring from a cheap shot. Eventually her buddy euthanizes her. A Clint Eastwood drama and a punch in the gut. How much psychological pain can the human spirit take? Not again!

“The Shawshank Redemption.” A banker ends up in prison for double murder he never committed. In the prison he runs into cruel inmates and crueler guards, not to mention a nasty warden. Watching this film becomes an exercise in masochism. The “happy ending” tagged on in the final 10 minutes of this cruel film certainly does not redeem it for me nor invite me to watch it again.

“The Night of the Hunter.” A sadistic serial killer pretending to be a preacher terrorizes two children to get them to reveal where their father hid $10,000 from a bank robbery. Grim sets, powerful, convincing acting by Robert Mitchum as one of filmdom’s great villains. Watch it once, then let it sink into the source of nightmares. Forever.

“Pan’s Labyrinth.” The 10-year-old heroine raised by a pregnant mother and stepfather, a captain in Franco’s army, flees into a stone labyrinth where she imagines an elaborate fantasy world of magical creatures to escape the stepfather’s cruel reality. Her housekeeper sympathizes with the rebels whom the man tortures. Her mother undergoes a painful pregnancy and dies at birth. Our heroine rescues her baby brother, runs into the labyrinth and gets shot by her stepfather. As she dies she re-enters her fantasy world. The end. People pay to see this? Bring back “Marcelino Pan y Vino” (aka, “Miracle of Marcelino”).

“Brokedown Palace.” Two American young women vacation in Thailand. They befriend a drug smuggler who hides heroin in their suitcase. Arrested, they receive a 33-year prison sentence, served in a hell-hole of a prison. The squalid life routine in a foreign prison feels bad enough, the increasingly frustrating efforts to get them out no better. An ordeal. The one-for-one deal by the guilty party to serve both sentences at movie’s end offers the viewer little if any relief from this miserable storyline. Moral — avoid taking your eyes off your suitcases when traveling abroad.

“Midnight Express.” Stupid college kid tries to smuggle hashish from Turkey. Gets busted, ends up in a brutal and savage Turkish hell-hole. On appeal by the prosecutor, the hero’s four-year sentence turns into 30 years. After five years of confinement his face and body seem like that of a haggard 40-year-old. He escapes. Lesson learned? Yeah, not to see films about ignorant American tourists who commit crimes overseas where the US Constitution does not apply …

“They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” This movie follows the wretched lives of a handful of marathon dance competitors trying to survive the Great Depression. The characters dance round the clock for a $1,500 reward — and a chance to be “discovered” by Hollywood — for the last couple that remains standing. Underslept, tired and exhausted for weeks on end the couples will do whatever it takes to stay on their feet on the dance floor. The promoters mock the contestants and goad them on WWF-style. One of the characters finds out that even if they win, the prize gets off-set against the winning couple’s living expenses and will walk away with practically nothing. A scam. The main character becomes so depressed she asks another to put her out of her misery. He does. Hence the title. That’s entertainment?

Some of these films received critical acclaim and won Oscars. They’re welcome to it. In my time I have seen some films that don’t end in a “happily ever after” and in fact the heroines and heroes often die or “lose the girl” but a positive, triumphant note lingers in one’s soul when the screen fades to black and the lights go on.

I enjoyed “Soylent Green,” a sci-fi noir about ecocide and friendship that outlasts corporate greed and institutionalized cannibalism. One hero self-euthanizes for the sake of the facts, the other ends up with a bullet hole but with sacrosanct truth in his head.

I enjoyed “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” a buddy-comedy Western about a pair of bank robbers, brothers under the skin, who, run out of the country by a relentless posse, end up dead in a gun battle with the Bolivian army.

I enjoyed “Casablanca,” about a cynical, heart-broken casino owner who ends up giving up the girl from his past so she can assist an anti-Nazi freedom fighter on a mission. He stays behind with memories of their interlude in Paris and a redeemed bestie.

I enjoyed the ultra-violent, “The Wild Bunch,” wherein half a dozen aging bank robbers entering the 20th century realize their outlaw days are numbered, head to Mexico during the Mexican revolution. They avenge a friend tortured and killed by a renegade Mexican army general. A Western Götterdämmerung, seemingly hundreds of soldiers and our heroes fight to the death. I expected blood to flow from the theater speakers when I first saw this movie.

Honorable mentions, movies with sad endings and/or haunting themes but still worthy of repeated viewing, “M” (the original, German version), “Paths of Glory,” “Dr. Strangelove,” “The Searchers,” “Ride the High Country,” “Taxi Driver,” etc.

I inserted the “etc.” as this is far from a comprehensive list, just the ones that come to mind at the moment. Enjoy. Or, not …

Hope you enjoyed this extended tour through movies not only antithetical to Hollywood’s unspoken dogma, the “just world hypothesis,” but spiritually torturous as well.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.

