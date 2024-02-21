CALEXICO — Two no-shows left just three candidate forum participants among a five-person field for the Division 4 seat of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Trustees on Thursday night, Feb. 15, inside the Woman’s Improvement Club in Calexico.

First-term incumbent IID Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez and two of his challengers — longtime educator and former Calexico City Council member Lewis Pacheco and small business owner and both former Calexico council and Calexico Unified School District board member Joong Kim — were in attendance at the fourth and final Imperial County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley forum.

Despite confirming their attendance multiple times, including as recently as several hours before the forum, one COLAB official said, candidates Michael Anthony Jeffers and Rodolfo Valdez did not show up.

Unlike the previous three candidate forums, the sound inside the Woman’s Improvement Club was an issue, with the candidates’ responses muffled, booming, echoey, and quiet all at the same time, discerning the content of the answers was, at times, difficult.

Incumbent Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez participates in the Imperial County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley candidate forum in the Woman’s Improvement Club in Calexico on Thursday, Feb. 15. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

What wasn’t hard to hear and was perhaps the highlight of the night was an explosive exchange between the often-volatile incumbent, Gonzalez, forum moderator Michelle Ortiz-Trujillo and Pacheco, when the Gonzalez veered off topic during the first question of the forum to address a point brought up about him by Pacheco over the issue of the incumbent’s censure by the IID board over his social media posts alleging that Sunpin Solar, a solar development company upgrading a vital IID energy transmission line, is connected to or funded by the Chinese Communist Party. As the moderator asked him to stay on topic and Gonzalez snapped back and kept going, Pacheco jumped in to press Gonzalez on the censure. A member of the audience could be heard admonishing Gonzalez as well. Again, this was the first answer of the first question.

The forum kicked off with opening statements, and Gonzalez went first, reiterating something he has said many times — he didn’t run for office the first over water or power issues; rather, he ran to address the state of his Calexico community falling apart.

Gonzalez ran on a platform of “community building,” and he wants to continue in that vein.

As far as accomplishments, the incumbent cited the creation of a public affairs department at the district as something in which he was most proud. Additionally, he cited revamping customer billing as a highlight of his tenure.

Although Pacheco said he wants to maintain economic growth in the Imperial Valley and keep power rates low, he did come out swinging, hitting Gonzalez hard with a list of what Pacheco said were the incumbent’s shortcomings.

He brought up Gonzalez being censured by the IID board twice, and the fact that he was required to take 20 hours of training as a result.

“He doesn’t know how to act in a meeting,” Pacheco said. “There is no confidence in him; he’s on an island by himself.”

The first question the candidates were asked was about time-of-use rate structures, or what would be a schedule of pricing depending on peak usage. They were asked how they felt about time-of-use structures and their potential impact on rate payers.

Gonzalez started to answer, and this is where he went off the rails about the censure issue. His answer on time-of-use was unclear due to the sound problems.

Pachecho said he was in support of time-of-use schedules, and he believed the pricing could help low-income residents obtain 20 percent to 30 percent lower prices.

Candidates for the Division 4 seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, Lewis Pacheco (from left) and Joong Kim, participate in the Imperial County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley candidate forum in the Woman’s Improvement Club in Calexico on Thursday, Feb. 15. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The candidates were asked about their stance on environmental issues at the Salton Sea and what role the IID has in working alongside other agencies and entities to come up with ways to deal with the pollution and environmental issues while taking into consideration the water management needs of the region.

In addressing the pollution at the sea, Kim advocated for the importation of water from the Sea or Cortez in Mexico. He also spoke about the need for desalination operations at the Salton Sea.

“When I get in there, I have a plan, (that is) sustainable,” Kim said, to develop a Salton Sea economy.

Gonzalez answered the question by first referring to his win among hundreds of students in a research contest while a student at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley.

He kept acknowledging that the Salton Sea is going dry up, as if an inevitability that is being accelerated by projects such as the state’s Species Conservation Habitat.

While he said “it doesn’t look good,” Gonzalez stressed fixing the sea is the federal government’s responsibility. He said the state has already failed.

Pacheco focused on reiterating that the receding water’s of the sea are exposing more dangerous playa, harmful to the residents of both the Imperial and Coachella valleys. The region, he said, needs more government assistance to deal with this, as well as with improving bird and fish habitats to restore life at the sea.

Delving into the public-submitted questions, the candidates were asked about the pros and cons to ratepayers of a project labor agreement for the service area of Imperial and Coachella valley? A PLA is a pre-hire collective bargaining agreement between one or more construction unions and an employer.

There was difficulty in hearing the answers to these questions, but both Gonzalez and Pacheco seemed supportive of PLAs. Pacheco said skilled workers deserve better wages and a “better life.”

A question was submitted asking how would they ensure the recruitment process for job openings remains fair?

Pacheco maintained there should be equal access to positions, and that prospective employees be rated on their skills. “There shouldn’t be favoritism.”

Gonzalez recalled the story of his second censure by the IID board, which had to do with personnel documents. He spoke up about an issue of family members in a hiring/promotion process. He said even though he was censured, the next day a job promotion was stopped and it proves he will fight for what is right.

In 2034, IID’s agreement with Riverside County to provide power to Coachella Valley ends. Basically, the candidates were asked what the board should do.

Gonzalez believe the board needs to assist Coachella Valley in establishing its own power agency to serve its own needs to head them off from trying to get a seat on IID’s board.

“They will keep coming after IID; they did it once, they did it twice,” Gonzalez said.

Pacheco ultimately said IID has 10 years to deal with this issue, “but they will not be part of the IID board.”

He said they know they have a good thing with much lower rates than the rest of Riverside County, but they cannot try to insert themselves in IID’s decision making process or gain access to water decisions.

Kim is for divesting (selling off) of the district’s power assets if Riverside County keeps trying to gain some kind of foothold with the IID.

One of the final questions asked of the candidates was, what is the single-biggest issue facing IID?

Pacheco said increasing the amount of renewable energy in IID’s portfolio, per state mandates. By 2030, 60 percent of the district’s energy portfolio has to be green, and 10 years later that increases to 90 percent.

Pacheco said it’s going to be a challenge for the IID, but that we should try to “cool the earth, live a little longer.”

Gonzalez said water continues to be the district No. 1 priority. “It’s the fight, it’s life.” He said direct lithium extraction needs water, the Salton Sea’s drying up, “they want our water.”

“People are saying the next war is going to be (over) water,” Gonzalez said, alluding to a dystopian, Mad Max-like future.

Kim said rates. Unfortunately, Kim’s answers were difficult to hear with the sound problems.