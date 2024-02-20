Vintage Tractor Collectors in Brawley Have A ‘Play Day’

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

BRAWLEY — On the western outskirts of Brawley, brothers Albert and Joseph “Joe” Callens showed off their — in some cases — century-old tractor and farming-equipment collection in a day that could be considered quintessentially Imperial Valley.

With nearly two dozen tractors and other vintage pieces displayed at the shed on their J.R. Callens & Sons Ranch on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 17, the brothers continued their late father’s exclusive “show and demo,” where they were happy to indulge in historic farming culture with the community and marvel at the tools of the trade from decades past.

An old-school chuckwagon from the late 1800s welcomed guests at the shed entrance, displayed with assorted collectible antique pieces that made guests feel like they stepped back in time.The impressive collection drew in a crowd of curious farmers and citizens from around the Valley, gathering to check out the collection, and admire the roar of old engines, and later partake in complimentary lunch and ice cream.

Many relatives came from out-of-county and out-of-state to join the tradition being brought back to life. One Callens relation, Jerry Merton, noted that the day was playing out in a familiar way for him. “I remember when all this was in Fountain Valley. They used to turn them (tractors) on at the farm,” he said.

Brothers Albert (from left) and Joseph Callens of J.R. Callens & Sons Ranch outside Brawley smile next to their family’s antique chuckwagon on Saturday, Feb. 17, for their vintage tractor and farm equipment “show and demo.” | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Merton was there not only as family, but as a member of the Holtville Athletic Club, which had its classic 1915 John Deere Model E gas engine-powered ice cream stand at one end of the shed adding to the vintage vibe of the afternoon. He was taking a break from serving the chocolate and vanilla sweet treat, and said of the late Joseph Callens, “Their dad was a real aficionado and kept everything in real good condition.”

The Callens brothers are third-generation farmers that began learning the ropes of the farm on their Fountain Valley ranch with their father, who learned from his father, Rene J. Callens.

Joseph Callens Sr. (Albert and Joe’s father) had a passion for farming, and gradually became a collector of the big machines of his trade and decided to share his love of farming and the diverse equipment with his community. He even got to a point where his collection was displayed at the Historical Society of Fountain Valley.

The Callens brothers have restored many tractors for their father, their ranch, and for other farmers and enthusiasts in Fountain Valley and the Imperial Valley.

The bulk of the farming collection was held at the “Ranch Headquarters” in Fountain Valley. With the passing of their parents, the collection was distributed amongst each remaining sibling, some to the Fountain Valley Historical Society, and a few pieces to a neighboring lima bean grower.

Brothers Joe and Albert moved the final bulk of farming equipment to their Brawley ranch in 2021. A tedious task that lasted more than five months and took four teams of trailers.

Brothers “Joe” and Albert brought back a tradition started by their father, where they showed off their vintage collection of tractors and farming equipment for the community and started up engines on 100 year-old pieces in some instances on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the J.R. Callens & Sons Ranch in Brawley. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“Show and Demo” Before Lunch

Each piece of equipment displayed a sign with a brief description of it, including the year, make and model, as well as date of purchase, and information about the type of farm work the piece would have been used for. The Callens brothers start-up demonstration included equipment from staple farming companies such as International Harvester, John Deere and Caterpillar.

The impressive collection featured equipment used from the Callens farm as well as collectibles picked up over time. One of the largest pieces of equipment was a 1915 Model Holt 45 Caterpillar, with a four-cylinder gas engine and 45 horsepower. A 1926 Model 2-ton Caterpillar also towered over some of the other tractors, the machinery had to be hand-cranked to start, and was restored by the family in 1975. One of the more interesting pieces that guests noticed in the shed was a 1918 Model 90 Stationary Russell Steam Engine sat in the center of the row of antiques, drawing curious onlookers in to admire the craftsmanship of the distinct style from early California farming.

It was a pleasant surprise that every engine turned over for the crowd, to which Joe Callens admitted, “A lot of them haven’t been turned on since 10 years ago.”

A man of few words, he was all smiles as he worked down the line with his brother Albert and employee Duke Lawson, who worked over the models and hand-cranked those that needed it. The group made their way turning over one engine after another for the audience who drew in closer to admire the machinery.

Originally Joe was skeptical that a crowd would even show up for the day that had been in the works for months now. Guests weren’t disappointed with the effort put into the community event though.

Grabbing some home-made ice cream from the Holtville Athletic Club antique ice cream maker, former Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman was among the many in attendance for the vintage tractor and farm equipment “play day” on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the J.R. Callens & Sons Ranch outside Brawley. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“If they’re going to do something, they’re going to do it right. It’s amazing what they’ve done, making connections with people in the community,” Tony Holtz said. “I wouldn’t expect any less from the family, that’s the Callens way.”

The Band of Misfits BBQ team catered the event, serving up a home-cooked country dinner for nearly 100 guests in attendance, and many senior farmers happily chowed down, chatting and reminiscing on farming days of the past. Brawley Union High School FFA was volunteering with teacher Alicyn Monita to give back to their farming community and have the opportunity to talk with professionals about the industry.

Retired Holtville farmer Walter Britschgi was among the many Imperial Valley agricultural professionals. “I enjoy this kind of stuff,” he said while enjoying an ice cream. “I’ve known Joe for 30 years, and it’s nice to get together even though we’re all slowing down now.”

Britschgi has a collection of nearly a dozen John Deere tractors himself, and seeing everything happen on Saturday, he was eager to work on his own. “They all run, but I need to do a little work on them to get them going.”