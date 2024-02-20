Mid-Winter Heritage Foundation Actively Supporting the Fair

IMPERIAL — Adding to the success of the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta is the work of the California Mid-Winter Fair Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by members of the community dedicated to supporting and improving the annual fair.

The foundation’s mission is to help support the facilities and infrastructure at the fairgrounds and assist in the development of long-term, year-round uses of the fairgrounds’ facilities.

The Heritage Foundation has helped bring racing back full throttle to the California Mid-Winter Fair. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CALIFORNIA MID-WINTER FAIR

Through membership fees, sponsorships, donations and fund-raising efforts, the foundation has provided funding that has supported such key projects as paving the entrance to the fair, adding stadium-style seating to the grandstands and beautification projects, like adding new benches and wine barrel tables.

One of the first projects completed by the foundation was the shavings pit, which allowed the livestock bedding to be composted. The shavings pit has saved the fair tens of thousands of dollars in disposal fees since its addition.

The foundation also provides a scholarship fund, established in 2019, to assist in continuing education for Imperial Valley students in technology schools, trade schools or colleges, with an emphasis in an agriculture area.

In 2023, the foundation awarded seven scholarships totaling $4,000.

Among the events the foundation leads is the auto racing held at the fairgrounds during the fair and throughout the year. During the fair, the foundation is able to offer most of the racing events at no charge thanks to its fund-raising efforts.To learn more about the foundation or to consider membership, visit the foundation’s website at www.cmwfheritage.foundation