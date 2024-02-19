ICOE Programs Get Reprieve from ECESD Eviction

EL CENTRO — In a swift but temporary resolution, the date of a “notice of termination of lease” has been extended for nearly a year by the El Centro Elementary School District for mobile trailers used on four of its school sites for Imperial County Office of Education Early Care and Education programs.

The decision came around Feb. 8, culminating in pressure by a core group of parents of the more than 130 children who would be affected by the closure of the six Early Head Start, Head Start and State Preschool programs operated by ICOE. The parents and ICOE both were caught off guard by the announcement when a letter was received from ECESD Superintendent Jon LeDoux dated Dec. 15 notifying that the programs were essentially being evicted by July 30.

After several weeks of raised concern, with parents talking amongst each other about their options, signing petitions, writing letters, and meeting with both educational organizations involved and parents of ICOE Early Head Start/Head Start and State Preschool in the ECESD, the result was seeing the date for ICOE to vacate the El Centro school sites moved back to June 30, 2025.

The concerned parents were rallied by sisters Mariah and Kristian Salgado, who organized parent meetings and the meetings with the school officials, among them El Centro Elementary School District.

“The message that we received (from ECESD) was, ‘Oh, we’re just landlords following a contract,’ but we understand they are also educators … these kids are future students, and a lot of their siblings go to their schools. It’s just really disheartening to see that’s the approach they took,” Mariah Salgado said in a phone call on Friday, Feb. 16.

Parents met with the Imperial County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Todd Finnell on Friday, Feb. 9, to have an open conversation regarding the news that El Centro Head Start/Early Head Start and State Preschool Programs must relocate by the end of the 2025 school year. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTIAN SALGADO

The extension of the lease notice came from Kristy Curry, ECESD deputy superintendent of administrative services, who sent a letter to ICOE’s Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell dated Feb. 8 — the same day parents met with Curry’s boss, Superintendent LeDoux — stating that ICOE will be granted an extension on the former “notice of termination of lease” from Dec. 15.

Additionally, “… ICOE will collaborate closely with ECESD over the upcoming year to devise a transition plan. It is also understood that it’s a possibility that ECESD will be granted the first right to purchase the existing buildings,” Curry’s letter stated, confirming the new agreement.

Previously, ECESD voted on Nov. 14, 2023 to send its 180-day “notice of termination” to Finnell. Just over a month later, LeDoux officially sent notice on Dec. 15, giving the Early Child Education Programs mere months to find a new location for its programs.

In another turn of events, within the same week that parents met with ECESD to discuss the displacement issue — but unrelated — LeDoux gave his notice on Feb. 8 and announced to the school board that he was resigning from his position after 12 years with a final day of July 31. The board appointed Deputy Superintendent Ruben Castro to take over for LeDoux.

Parent Feedback and Outreach

Mariah and Kristian Salgado had their say before the ECESD board during its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, where they both made public comments. While the district has eased up for now, they still wanted to make sure the elected officials understood that the parents are not all completely satisfied with the resolution.

Possible closure of the low-income, government-funded programs at Booker T. Washington, Lincoln Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and Desert Garden Elementary School have only been pushed back.

Many parents expressed that they felt there was a lack of communication between the two entities, and even in the meeting with LeDoux, a parent directly asked about his lack of communication to ICOE’s Finnell’s Jan. 4 letter to ECESD to further discuss the lease termination, to which he said: “No comment.”

“The board wasn’t present at the meeting with Mr. LeDoux, so it was important to share our thoughts on the whole situation because they were the ones that voted yes on this, so they also took part in allowing this to go as far as it did, and cutting the lease short,” Mariah Salgado continued.

The attitude that ECESD presented was disheartening to many parents. However, “We are very grateful for the extension,” she said overall.

In a parent-to-parent meeting at El Centro’s Booker T. Washington Elementary School on Feb. 5, many were given information and resources regarding the abrupt notice ICOE received regarding a “termination of lease” from the El Centro Elementary School District. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

ICOE’s Turn for Action

In the Feb. 9 meeting with Finnell, parents were informed that the 180-day notice portion of all standing ECEP/ECESD agreements are going to be removed, something parents are thankful for. Kristian Salgado told the Calexico Chronicle that the short termination was a problem and said, “That leaves the Head Start population vulnerable, and all it takes is one school board that doesn’t like the ICOE to make a rash decision one day again.”

Now with the extension, ICOE has time to consider its options, and ultimately parents have turned their attention to their own representatives in the Head Start/Early Head Start and State Preschool programs. “The ball is definitely in ICOE’s court now,” Kristian Salgado said on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Every ECEP program has a “policy council” that meets with ICOE regularly, and the Salgados urge parents to converse with their site’s parent advocate for their children as plans continue to develop.

“We wanted to empower parents and show them the methods to use to be able to be respected and listened to,” Kristian Salgado said, referring to their organized methods that follow proper channels for a resolution.

There are many details to sort out as ICOE formulates a plan for relocation, which is still something that, Kristian said, “a lot of the parents don’t want these services to move at all, and if it does have to move, there should be so much care in where it’s located.”

Accessibility to the ECEP programs is a real issue that many parents will face if relocated, and with no obvious close location to move to, this is just one of the many details that Finnell will be busy resolving in the coming year.