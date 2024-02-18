Calexico’s Tiny Tots Shine in Return of Annual Olympics

CALEXICO — Parents lined the designated areas of Crummett Park with their lawn chairs and umbrellas, ready to watch and cheer their tiny tots on during the annual Tiny Tots Olympics on Saturday morning, Feb. 17.

Many of the parents in attendance noted how the physical activities were specially crafted for young children to build their coordination and confidence.

Calexico resident Sergio Garcia, father to 3-year-old Kailani, was among them. He found out about the event via the Calexico Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Garcia said he brought his daughter to the Tiny Tots Olympics “so she can integrate into physical activities. We are an athletic family, so we want to try to help her become athletic, too.” His wife, Michelle, agreed and said they are very glad to be able to participate in the outdoor event.

The family-friendly event has been a popular and much-loved community staple for the past 20 years, according to the Recreation Department, which saw nearly two dozen families register and receive a free T-shirt with the Calexico Recreation Department logo.

Calexico Recreation Department staff and volunteers show the children whose parents signed them up for the Tiny Tots Olympics how to properly stretch before taking part in the various physical activities on Saturday, Feb. 17, in Crummett Park in Calexico. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

On Saturday morning, as the music played at the park, the excitement among the children was palpable. Encouraging words for the young Olympians could be heard as they were guided through a colorful physical obstacle course on the park lawn. The obstacle course included a variety of challenges for the youngsters, including stretching stations, running stations, tricycles, sack races, and other physical coordination games.

Christina Moreno of Calexico brought her two grandchildren, ages 6 and 5. When asked why they decided to participate, she said, “We’re involved with the community center, so we receive all of the information and invites for public events. The point is — to get active!”

The recreation staff rallied around the participants, making it a fun and dynamic exercise session for the youths. Staff leaders agreed that this event is always engaging and fun for small children in the community.

Children’s tunes played in the background as they laughed, played and danced. The activity leaders kept the upbeat momentum of the event going by cheering the children on as they completed each station.

Parents and children looked happy and were all smiles as the event concluded, with the majority stating that they will bring their kids again next year.

Jesus Hernandez of Brawley brought his 4-year-old son at his wife’s urging. When asked his thoughts on the event, he said that it is important for children to be active and healthy. With regards to this specific Tiny Tots event, he said, “It is always very fun!”