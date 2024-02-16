IV Healthcare District Board Eyes Hospital Financials

EL CENTRO — Much work lies ahead of the Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors before what was envisioned under a local single-system healthcare model is realized — in the minds of many, that entails how to pay the bills.

“The big piece of the puzzle is still missing, how are they going to fund this?” asked Linda Rubin in a phone call on Thursday, Feb. 15, reflecting on the first official Imperial Valley Healthcare District board meeting since the members were sworn in to their appointed positions.

Rubin, treasurer for the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Board of Directors, said she supports one healthcare district but “that board is probably asking themselves, ‘What did I get myself into?’”

The Imperial Valley Healthcare District and its board — the creation of Assembly Bill 918, the bill authored by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella — gathered for its first meeting of business on Thursday, Feb. 8, just six days after six of its seven board members were sworn into their seats. While Thursday’s meeting was largely a laundry list of tasks meant to get business underway, a discussion on finances did take center stage.

The IVHD board primarily heard reports and discussed the financial situations of the three players in the unified hospital district, Pioneers, El Centro Regional Medical Center and Calexico’s Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District), a burning question in many concerned employees and residents’ minds.

Although it was just a report, some hard questions were already being raised. IVHD board President Katie Burnworth asked Pioneers’ representatives at one point during the meeting, “What areas do you think would be the easiest to consolidate?”

“It’s apples to oranges, as far as services are provided (from each hospital),” newly hired Pioneers Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bjornberg said on Feb. 8, and he ultimately couldn’t provide an answer to the question.

Pioneers’ Rubin on Feb. 15 offered her assessment of Burnworth’s line of questioning — “There’s no need to cut anything until they (the three healthcare entities) agree to come together; it’s a little premature to concern with those details,” she said.

This poses a struggle many have foreseen, resolving the hard details and acknowledging that some compromises are going to be needed from each healthcare district moving forward to have a successful outcome for Imperial Valley residents. The wellbeing of the citizens rests in the hands of individuals who are facing swift compliance timelines mandated by AB 918. With little to no guidance on some of the more specific details from the legislator who drafted the bill, the new board is working with its available resources.

Regarding the empty seat at the Feb. 8 meeting, it was noted that Jesus Escobar, District 1 Imperial County supervisor and board chairperson, requested the IVHD Seeley/Ocotillo appointment be brought back to the agenda on Tuesday, Feb. 13, so the Board of Supervisors could reassess its earlier decision of Dr. Mervat “Minerva” Kelada due to a conflict of interest.

In an effort to not halt the process even further, after brief discussion, the county board unanimously approved applicant James Salvador Garcia of Seeley for the seventh and final seat on the initial IVHD board.

“She would have been beneficial, but it is better to be able to move forward,” District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley said before voting, recognizing Dr. Kelada’s efforts.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Carly Loper (from left) and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bjornberg go over the finances of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District for the Imperial Valley Healthcare District board on Thursday, Feb. 8. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Pioneers Memorial’s Financial Review

Many questions about billing, Medicare and MediCal reimbursements, net profits, and debts were all brought up by the IVHD board. All acknowledged that both PMHD and ECRMC received funding from the state’s Distressed Hospitals Loan Program in the amount of $28 million each, which of course positively impacted both facilities.

Pioneers CEO Bjornberg and Chief Financial Officer Carly Loper broke down their district’s situation for the board first. Their graphs provided showed their overall profit and loss statements over the last several years.

Bjornberg broke down some of their expenses, which overall added to the negative situation they’re in. “We’re spending more now on nurses and members of our team, and we’re in a situation where we’re trying to drive down healthcare costs but our expenses for salaries continue to rise … and they deserve it, but it does have a disproportionate effect,” he said.

The CEO explained that Pioneers has “a disproportionate amount of MediCal patients we help,” pointing out an issue that both Imperial Valley hospitals have to deal with.

“We have to do more with less and that makes it difficult,” Bjornberg continued.

In addition to the funding issues, the CFO brought up staff retention as a potential area that they could improve in to raise overall morale, something to consider as the districts merge. “Oftentimes, when we do our recruiting, we often do a disservice to the people that we have. It doesn’t do us any good to continually recruit people and then just have them leave as well,” he told the board.

“So doing what we can to maintain our good staff is paramount for us at this point in time,” Bjornberg said.

Getting specific with PMHD’s finances, the CFO broke down the assorted debts, including bonds and loans. Their general obligation bonds total an amount of $230,000 with a payoff expected in October, a 2017 revenue bond of $14.7 million with a payoff in 2048, and another $10 million in various other debts.

The PMHD representatives also mentioned they have another $10 million a year in “bad debt” on top of Medicare “bad debt,” which is debt the hospital absorbs due to patient nonpayment.

Besides the debts, CFO Loper jumped in and positively talked about the retrofitting of hospital buildings to be in compliance with Assembly Bill 2190 — California’s seismic safety law — and assured the board that PMHD’s contractor said everything in the hospital can be retrofitted to meet the standards in place by the law’s due date of compliance.

A Look at El Centro Regional Medical Center

ECRMC, for all intents and purposes, is the reason AB 918 was introduced and the reason everyone was gathered inside El Centro City Council chambers on Feb. 8. The near financial collapse of the institution sounded the alarms for the local healthcare community.

“There are several things that contributed to the financial issues of the medical center. One — and the biggest one — was the seismic compliance regulation that we are undergoing right now. And we took a debt on bonds of $125 million. That compounded with the pandemic … and expenses associated with the supply chain, medications and staffing,” El Centro Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Pablo Velez said in listing some of the primary issues the hospital has faced over the last several years.

David Momburg, chief financial officer for ECRMC, gave a breakdown of the debt the hospital currently has, including its monthly debt service which costs $1.4 million, and $8.9 million in annual bond debt service, among other miscellaneous business debts such as leases on equipment.

“What is your total debt?” The Quechan Tribe’s representative on the board, Treasurer Donald Medart Jr., asked Velez and Momburg directly at one point in their presentation.

After explaining the breakdown of different categories for debt, Momburg was able to say the hospital owes $121 million total overall.

“Well, I have your report here from Dec. 31, 2023 and it says your total liabilities with the long-term payables is ($)220 million,” Pioneers’ representative on the IVHD board, Director Enola Berker, said, with a copy of ECRMC’s balance sheet in hand.

A discrepancy of $100 million raised a few eyebrows in the room, and Momburg said, “That could be correct, I’d have to go back and look at my balance sheet.”

Nothing further was discussed on the debt discrepancy, however.

Momburg reported a “return to profitability in Quarter 3 of 2023, which is actually January of 2023. So you can see, from the evidence viewpoint, that positivity is being reflected.”

“If you look at that, you made $12,000 that month, but your operating costs were $44 million, I mean, how does that look? Doesn’t look positive to me,” Berker replied.

“You can see that there is positivity, or at least an upward trend to positivity on that trend line. We went from losing 6, 7, $8 million every quarter, to losing a million dollars. So I’m not saying that we have completely righted the ship, or completely turned around,” Momburg said of their profit and loss statement. “This is to demonstrate that where we were this time last year, to where we are now, is significantly better, and a better projection, and a better outlook, than where we were.”



Besides the financial situation, ECRMC’s representatives reported that they currently have five buildings under construction and will be finished by the end of the year, to be compliant with the AB 2190 seismic compliance requirements. Momburg said by the end of 2024 they will be 100 percent compliant, in line with the Jan. 1, 2025 ECRMC deadline.

Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District’s Tomas Virgen speaks to the Imperial Valley Healthcare District board about the current financial situation of Calexico’s Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District at the IVHD meeting on Thursday, Feb. 8. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Calexico’s Heffernan District Updates

Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District Chief Executive Officer Tomas Virgen’s presentation was significantly shorter than the other two, considering the hospital in Calexico closed more than 20 years ago. Virgen gave an overview of Heffernan’s current accounts and mentioned their assets, including new construction on a “7,800-square-foot urgent-care facility with imaging department, pharmacy and ultrasound and laboratory.”

Among its assets, “we have Mega Park in Calexico (an undeveloped business park), which generates a 6 percent annual profit,” Virgen said, in addition to property tax funds Heffernan receives in an amount of about $1 million a year.

“Our current bank accounts are $22.8 million,” he stated, and previously acknowledged that if the district did have an open and operating hospital, it would likely be in a worse condition than the other districts, primarily due to its close proximity to the Mexico border.

Virgen said he did have aspirations of a clinic in the city but said, “because of the financials in Calexico, a community clinic wouldn’t have survived. One of the reasons is that Calexico has the highest percentage of seniors in the whole county. And that is also passed up, I believe at the highest MediCal rate and underfunded rates in the county as well,” he said.

Virgen did announce that, “Heffernan will be having our next audit in the next week, and we will be happy to share that information as soon as it’s available.”