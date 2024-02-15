El Centro Sector Border Patrol Announces Citizens’ Academy

IMPERIAL — The El Centro Sector US Border Patrol is announcing its upcoming Citizens’ Academy, offering an exclusive opportunity for citizens and legal residents to gain firsthand insights into the daily operations of Border Patrol agents, according to a US Customs and Border Protection.

The Citizens’ Academy will provide participants with a unique behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and responsibilities faced by Border Patrol agents in the organization’s daily mission to safeguard the nation’s borders, according to the press release.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experienced agents, learn about the latest technology used in border security and gain a deeper understanding of the complexities involved in ensuring the safety and integrity of our communities, the CBP release states.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturdays, March 9, 16 and 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: El Centro Sector Border Patrol, 211 W. Aten Road, Imperial

Eligibility: Open to all citizens and legal residents aged 18 and over

Key Highlights:

Interactive Sessions: Engage in hands-on activities and simulations to experience the daily tasks of Border Patrol agents.

Information Sessions: Learn about the latest technologies and strategies employed in border security.

Q&A Sessions: Have your questions answered by experienced Border Patrol personnel.

Application Deadline: The deadline for applications is Friday, March 2, at 5 p.m. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to secure a spot.

How to Apply: Contact El Centro Sector Strategic Communications at 760- 335-5764 or email USBP-ELC-STRATCOM@cbp.dhs.gov