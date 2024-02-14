A ‘24-Carrot’ Gold Good Time in Holtville

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

HOLTVILLE — Folks came out from across the Imperial Valley to visit Holtville for the 77th annual Carrot Festival last week, a time many residents look to as an opportunity to celebrate the small town’s rich history and plentiful produce for which the event is named.

Partaking in an array of activities throughout the week, from the carrot cooking contest, to the carnival midway and live band performances, the Carrot Festival is a staple for Holtville natives, and hundreds of them line up along the sidewalks of Holt Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 10, for the famous parade.

Announcer and Holtville City Council member Michael Goodsell sat in front of the Holtville Chamber of Commerce building on the corner of Holt Avenue and Fifth Street for the parade, while judges took notes on the entrants. Carrying on the carrot tradition, this year’s theme “24 Carrot — We Struck Gold!” could be seen in many floats.

While the parade was ongoing, out among the street vendors in Holt Park was Christine Lowrey (Schaffner), a lifelong Holtville resident, who was selling desserts at the fair for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in a hand-crafted vintage carrot sweater, made decades ago by a family member.

Christine Lowrey (Schaffner), a lifelong Holtville resident, posed in her classic carrot sweater as she was selling desserts at the 77th annual Carrot Festival for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The sweet treats included theme-appropriate carrot cake, among others on Saturday, Feb. 10. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Lowrey was selling carrot cakes, among other sweet treats with her family, rotating volunteer time among her grandchildren, who were happy to lend a hand. Lowrey was eager to share tales of her rich Holtville family history and of her Swiss immigrant grandparents that made their way to Holtville to be dairy farmers. This Holtville resident said she often donates time to the carrot festivities and was one of the judges for the carrot cooking contest which took place on Feb. 6 and 7.

“It was a lot of fun and the food was beautifully decorated,” Lowrey said.

As the day progressed, youths of all ages were running around the carnival midway, and from the Zipper to the Ferris wheel, Saturday night was full of vibrant Carrot Festival energy. In a scene that happened routinely throughout the weekend, Holtville High School students were stepping off the Zipper noticeably dazed from the wild ride. Still composing themselves, two students stopped to give their insight.

“Usually it doesn’t flip that much, but this time it was flipping a lot,” said Javan, still spinning.

His classmate, Matthew, was laughing and said, “That was actually very fun … we flipped at least 20 times.”

By the time the sun was setting Saturday evening, Mariachi Acero Del Valle graced the stage for Holtville’s first-ever mariachi night, a new feature for the 77-year-old tradition. The entertainment featured several guest singers, including two high school students who wowed the crowd with their beautiful, soulful Spanish songs.

A “carrot baby” joined the 77th annual Carrot Festival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10th. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Carrot Parade Highlights

Another nod at Holtville’s rich history was among the businesses that participated in the parade, like fifth-generation farming company Vessey and Co. Inc., which boasted a large float decorated like a Western wagon with produce and carrot decor all about. Church Brothers Farms, another Holtville business of 20 years, joined the parade and also had fresh produce on the float for display.

As the VIP’s made their way down the parade, led by the Carrot Royalty (Queen Mia Hernandez, Princess Tanya Barajas and Junior Princess Heaven Zinn), Grand Marshals Tommy and Phyllis Leung, long-time Holtville Pine Market owners, were being chauffeured in a 1965 Chevy Impala convertible courtesy of the Holtville Car Club. While the Leungs enjoyed their fame, announcer Goodsell shared a Holtville tale of their store from many decades ago.

“When I was a child there was a Pepsi-Cola raffle to win Super Bowl tickets in their store, and I begged and begged my mom to enter. And in 1987, we won! I took my 12-year-old little brother, and I went to Pasadena to watch the Denver Broncos play the New York Giants. The Giants won 22-10,” Goodsell reminisced.

The 2024 Carrot Royalty Court includes (from left) Junior Princess Heaven Zinn, Princess Tanya Barajas and Queen Mia Hernandez who all were just crowned the week previous, now enjoying the fruits of their hard labor post-royalty competition. The court waved during the 77th annual Carrot Festival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Holtville’s Citizen of the Year, Helen Wilson, had ample Holtville pride as she walked her puppy down Fifth Avenue., in a route that she often takes for daily exercise. This time, however, she had hundreds of spectators to wave to and chat with as she was honored with the title for her many charitable deeds in the community, from church events to veterans’ affairs with the American Legion women’s auxiliary.

Cathy Miller enjoyed a celebratory ride down the parade as the Carrot Cooking Contest Sweepstakes winner and waved along as a human-sized carrot led the way in her golf cart.

Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva walked the parade length with his four-legged Dalmatian companion, Chief, and Holtville High School cheerleaders got to sit atop Silva’s new fire truck from the station, where the girls waved to the crowd and did a series of cheers while seated.

Among the other schools that participated in the parade were Southwest High School of El Centro, William Moreno Junior High School, DeAnza Middle School and Calexico High School, all of Calexico, and Seeley Union Elementary School, Brawley Union High School and Meadows Union Elementary School of El Centro, among others.

24-Carrot Winners

The competition was steep this year for parade categories, from the school bands and drill teams to the many floats that were judged on the best use of theme.

First place for the commercial division was awarded to Vessey and Co. for its impressive display of Western “gold mining” with carrot decor and fresh produce all around.

First place for the youth division was awarded to Holtville ASES.

First place for the miscellaneous division was awarded to the Friends of Holtville, to which Rosie Allegranza, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce said, “Finally, finally, finally they get a prize!”

Paul Nilson ran to the stage excitedly to accept the group’s trophy and said, “We are so glad we finally got a trophy!”

Holtville High School’s Viking Band of Pride posed in the Fifth Street and Holt Avenue intersection during the 77th annual Carrot Festival before reciting their fight song for the announcers table during the parade on Saturday, Feb. 10. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The Friends of Holtville group has been in the parade for a long time, and Nilson said they’ve been trying to win for “years and years.”

The group Nilson represented was a perfect example of the camaraderie and small-town joy that the annual carrot event brings about in its citizens. The Friends group happily rode down the parade in a tractor caravan, guided by their honorary mayor, Brian Patterson, hauling along rowdy Holtville locals cheering and waving along to the crowd in their tractor caravan.

First place for drill team went to the Heber Hawks drill team, a group of young ladies that donned sparkly black and gold dresses with gold pom poms and danced their way down the parade route with a routine that clearly impressed the judges of the day.

In the vehicles category, Pedal Power won first place, a group that Holtville chamber Director Julie Velasco accepted on behalf of her grandchildren who rode miniature classic tractor and lowrider vehicles that they pedaled like bicycles through the parade. The children rode in carrot orange t-shirts and a pair of bunny rabbit ears.

Second place overall for the elementary/middle school drumline category went to Holtville Middle School, and the award was accepted by Natalia, the school’s drum major.

Heber Hawks Drumline won first place, and the large group gathered around the stage to accept their prize.

Second place for the high school category was awarded to Brawley Union High School marching band and Barbara Worth Junior High’s (Brawley) marching band.

First place trophy was awarded to Holtville High School’s Viking Band of Pride. HHS performed its fight song in the town’s center during the parade for the judges and obviously left an impression, which secured their win for the day.

The People of Holtville parade entry — the regular folk around town buoyed by their honorary mayor, Brian Patterson — would ride to victory later in the day Saturday, Feb. 10, in the miscellaneous category. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The final category was the Sweepstakes Trophy, which is dedicated to the most outstanding entry of all categories, and for 2024 it went to Calipatria High School, who for the first time this year had their drumline participate in the parade. The decision clearly paid off for the Hornets, and although nobody was present to accept their trophy, Yvette Rios, festival coordinator said, “the judges were very impressed with them,” and as a small town just like Holtville, we’re happy to have their participation.”

Calipatria High School, in their first time joining the Carrot Festival Parade, and guided by their new band class teacher Mr. Rosales was proud to perform in front of the judges with “Buzz” the Hornet, the school’s loyal mascot, joining the cheerleaders.

The post-parade drumline competition drew a crowd around the Holt and Fifth Avenue stage, and came down to a tight competition between Southwest High School and Calexico High School, but in the end, the Bulldogs took home the $500 prize.

Featuring 24-Carrot Talent

Another area of the festival that Holtville can always look forward to shining in friendly competitions is the art show and competition featuring local talent. Mr. Alfredo Guzman, the Holtville High School art teacher, was manning the art exhibits with volunteer students on Saturday, and said, “The winners this year will even be getting a cash prize.”

Suzanna Martinez, an artist with Pioneers’ Museum, came out and judged the work for the competition, and the Holtville Chamber of Commerce donated the space and participation ribbons. “We’ve done this every year since I can remember,” Guzman said standing among his student’s hard work.

Students from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade all had art displayed in the Holtville chamber. One student, Samuel Estrada, a 10th grader in one of Guzman’s Art 2 classes, was happy to show off his artwork for the Tribune, including a pencil-sketched drawing of Danny Zuko and Sandra Dee from the classic movie, “Grease.” “Sketching and working with pencils is my favorite,” Estrada said.

Guzman said at least 110 students had their work displayed, something the students have been working on since the school year began, and a feature of the Carrot Festival that his students can look forward to each year.