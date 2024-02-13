SDSU-IV Breaks Ground on $80M STEM Lab in Brawley

BRAWLEY — A campus that is now more than 20 years old, San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Brawley location is at last realizing expansion opportunities in a move being hailed as bringing tremendous growth to the community through the sciences of renewable energy.

“Together we will work diligently to make today’s action memorable and lasting,” SDSU-Imperial Valley Dean Guillermina Gina Nuñez-Mchiri said on Friday, Feb. 9, at the groundbreaking of the new SDSU-Imperial Valley Sciences and Engineering Laboratories project.

Dr. William Tong, interim provost and long-time professor at San Diego State University, spoke to the crowd at the SDSU-IV Science and Engineering Labs groundbreaking event on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Brawley campus, expressing his excitement for the educational advances for the community. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

SDSU-Imperial Valley’s Brawley campus facility has been in the works for several years, a collaboration between SDSU administration and California legislators. Some $80 million in funding was given to SDSU, thanks to a 2022-2023 budget allocation from Gov. Gavin Newsom, with the assistance of former state Sen. Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) and Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) to create plans for the new engineering and sciences building.

The 37,000-square-foot space will be dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) educational opportunities, with an emphasis in filling needs for the Lithium Valley initiative underway as the industry grows in Imperial County. The digital renderings of the building (that is scheduled to be completed within the next two years) feature a state-of-the-art Science and Technology Innovation Hub and a STEM Innovation District among the Science and Engineering Laboratories.

Dr. Hala Madanat, vice president for research and innovation for SDSU, proudly informed the at least 100 guests in attendance of the groundbreaking that “today is a milestone of collaborative, shared work, with more science and technology career pathways.”

The STEM additions are bringing improvements to the Imperial Valley, Madanat said, adding the labs will bring “the highly skilled workforce needed to strengthen economic opportunity and development across the entire region.”

“For us, especially on the Northend, this groundbreaking, and the ability to connect potential resources and working relationships in the field work, aligns to the STEM, medical and nursing fields. And it’s going to open up tremendous opportunities for our students,” Brawley Union High School Superintendent Simon Canalez said at the Friday event, as one of many educators in attendance.

Brawley city and educational figures, Imperial County and state officials, and San Diego State University administrators gather for a photos at the groundbreaking event on Friday, Feb. 9 for new STEM facilities at the SDSU Brawley campus that will be completed by the end of 2025. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Government Encouraged Expansion

The prospective new laboratories will provide the opportunity to educate students locally and work on the clean energy sector’s needs, as well as fulfill unemployment problems for many individuals as Lithium Valley’s needs grow, according to county officials who spoke at the event.

“This initiative aligns with the county mission to cultivate and educate a prepared workforce. It’s about building a solid foundation for the future of Imperial County through education and innovation,” said Luis Plancarte, chairman and District 2 representative for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

“Our talented young adults are leaving in search of education and opportunity,” Plancarte said. “Today we’re ensuring our youth can receive a top-level education right here in the Valley.”

Renderings of the SDSU-IV STEM facilities. | COURTESY OF SDSU

In addition to the science building groundbreaking, SDSU staff shared that new majors were recently added, including STEM majors specifically, providing a wider range of educational options for students locally. This progress adds to Plancarte’s vision that people will get their education in these new laboratories and will “set roots, work and raise their families here,” he said.

“The true celebration will come decades ahead. As these laboratories rise, so too will the community’s prospect of innovation, health, and prosperity,” and finally, he said grandly, “We are building the future of Imperial County.”

Former Sen. Hueso said the Imperial Valley “really promises to be a leading area for research and education and preparing the workforce for what will be an enormous industrial sector of the clean economy.”

He continued, saying the state is “providing an enormous investment in creating an area that will lead the world in developing new technologies and products that will fuel the sustainable energy economy.”

Assembly member Garcia said the work with the state was a tremendous partnership where he put forward the vision of those in Imperial County who said, “We’re tired of seeing underinvestment on some of the most critical issues that we’ve been talking about for decades.

“Collectively we’re starting to win … we’re seeing that coming from the state, the opportunities lining up to capture federal investments,” Garcia said.

He gave credit to those people, “who’ve seen the opportunities to transform access to higher education in alignment with the up-and-coming industries … all the way around this region.

“We’re poised to see greater things happen here in Imperial County,” Garcia concluded.

Educators’ Excitement for Progress

Long-time chemistry professor at SDSU and Interim Provost, Dr. William Tong, was elated with the school’s opening of a new state-of-the-art STEM lab building, saying, “They will have science labs (in the Valley) for the first time.”

For a campus that has been in place for 65 years (in Calexico), the additions are important to Tong. “We are thrilled to officially take the next step in making this dream a physical reality,” he said.

Tong mentioned, “I’ve been studying lithium for 40 years,” and “Brawley’s proximity to the Salton Sea and the emerging lithium extractions operations make this an ideal location of STEM research and education.

“We will train the innovation workforce in the Lithium Valley ecosystem,” Tong told the audience.

“Together we have all the key pieces, and the funding, and the best intentions to improve opportunities,” SDSU-IV Dead Nuñez-Mchiri said, wrapping up everyone’s comments.

The SDSU expansion supports the vision outlined in the Imperial County’s comprehensive economic development strategy for Lithium Valley. “The plans call for training and job opportunities that help bolster economic growth in our region,” Nuñez-Mchiri said.

“It is our duty to ensure we are expanding STEM career pathways to address the workforce needs of the Lithium Valley,” she reiterated to the supportive audience.