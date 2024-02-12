Neighborhood House Kids Meet First Responders

CALEXICO — Neighborhood House teachers and preschoolers, ages 3 to 5, took a field trip on Thursday, Feb. 8, to the Calexico Fire Department’s Fire Station No. 1, where the children got to meet their firefighters, received a detailed tour of the new station and see the inside of a fire engine.

“An unforgettable and joyous experience,” according to Calexico Neighborhood House Happy Kids Preschool, “the experience brought joy to the hearts and put smiles on the faces of preschool children.”

Early on Thursday morning, Feb. 8, the children lined up outside Calexico Neighborhood House preschool as their teachers safely escorted them to the fire station.

As the children arrived at the station, they were greeted by Capt. Juan Contreras and Firefighters Joel Rivera, Arturo Garcia and Erick Espinoza. The children gathered around the firefighters and attentively listened as Rivera asked, “Quien quiere venir a visitar la estacion de bomberos?” or “Who wants to come and visit the fire station?” All the children hollered, “Yo!” as they jumped up and down and raised their hands with excitement.

The firefighters led the children into the fire station, where the youths were given a detailed tour, including seeing the flashing lights on an ambulance and hearing the loud noise of the siren. Firefighter Rivera asked, “Quien quiere ver adentro de la ambulancia?” or “Who wants to see inside the ambulance?” All the children yelled, “Yo!” Each child received a turn to walk through the ambulance and observe the inside.

The children also got to observe a fire engine and all its equipment and received hands-on experience using the fire hose, after which Firefighter Espinoza came out and stood in front of the children dressed up in his firefighter gear, or turnout gear. The children, wide-eyed, watched and attentively listened to him explain what firefighters do and what the gear is used for.

Rivera asked, “El Erick es scary?” or “Is Erick scary?” The children screamed, “No!” Rivera replied, assuring, “Erick es tu amigo,” or “Erick is your friend.” All the children high-fived firefighter Espinoza.

The tour ended with Rivera asking the children if they had any questions, to which all the children replied, “Si!” and raised their hands with excitement. The children were full of questions and curiosity. One child asked, “Esta pesado el traje?” or “Is the suit heavy?” and another questioned, “Tienes que echarle agua a la casa cuando se está quemando?” or “Do you have to pour water on the house when it’s burning?”

Firefighter Rivera graciously answered all the questions and ended the day by asking a question of his own: “Quien quiere ser bombero cuando sea grande?” or “Who wants to be a firefighter when they grow up?” All the children jumped with joy and hollered, “Yo!”

The Calexico Neighborhood House Happy Kids Preschool field trip to the Calexico Fire Department provided children with a memorable educational and fun experience. Children were given the opportunity to learn about their community and its first responders and were very excited to receive a fire station tour and meet the firefighters, according to Neighborhood House.

For information on how to enroll at the Calexico Neighborhood House, call 760-879-8325.