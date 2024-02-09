$3M in ‘Old Imperial’ Street Improvements Go Out to Bid

IMPERIAL — Some $3 million in state funding the city of Imperial received in early December to address the deteriorating state of sections of roadway and public infrastructure in what’s considered “old Imperial” started the process of being put into action.

Othon Mora, Imperial’s community development director, sat before the Imperial City Council on Wednesday night, Feb. 7, to seek approval to solicit construction bids for the Townsite Improvement Project — formerly known as the “Imperial Corridor Improvement Project” — to bring improvements to curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and in some places, sewer work along Seventh, 10th and 14th streets, all of which are north of Barioni Boulevard.

The funding for the improvement project came from state Sen. Steve Padilla, D-San Diego, in collaboration with Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and was presented on Dec. 6 to the Imperial council as a $3 million ceremonial check. Project funds came from the Budget Act of 2023, which gave money to projects in the Imperial and Coachella valleys.

The Imperial council had a few questions for Mora on the specific areas that will be receiving upgrades. In a few spots along 14th Street that have no curbing, Mora said there are plans to add some, answering a concern from council member Stacy Mendoza.

“There’s nowhere for the water to go though, so is there going to be a storm drain installed?” Mendoza asked, moving on to address concerns about C Street.

“There’s going to be (water drainage) installed on C Street,” Mora confirmed.

The street improvements will include a combination of partial and full reconstruction, depending on the needs of each area, he said. “Pretty much we are maximizing the ($)3 million,” Mora told the council.

“Seventh Street is going to get new gutters, and some of them (on other streets) are going to stay, if they are in good condition and water is flowing,” he said.

“We looked at these last two rain events that happened,” Mora explained of the department’s reasoning for determining which areas are going to receive upgrades.

Ultimately, the request to seek bids on the project was approved in a 3-0 vote; City Council member Katie Burnworth and Mendoza both abstained from participating.

City Attorney Katie Turner noted before the vote that the council takes into account where each member lives and, “where it’s not legally inappropriate but you’ll see people abstaining. Like in this, we have two people that are pretty close to (the project site), so if they choose to abstain it’s because they want to make sure that there’s no issues of grant funding and money.”

Imperial work crews are seen fixing “a quarter inch hole break” in the wastewater treatment plant’s force main near the Victoria Homes subdivision on Jan. 30. The Imperial City Council approved a declaration of emergency over the problem at the Wednesday, Feb. 7, council meeting. | PHOTOS COURTESY CITY OF IMPERIAL

Declaration of Emergency Over Sewer Break

Christopher Kemp, Imperial’s chief wastewater operator, described to the City Council on Wednesday evening the Jan. 30 event in which “about a quarter inch hole break” occurred in one of the septic tank risers in the Victoria Homes subdivision near Legakes Avenue and Aten Road.

The problem was detected by local police and reported to the city Public services Department that night and is the reason why Kemp’s office was requesting authorization from the council for a declaration of emergency at the wastewater treatment plant for the “force main clean out failure,” according to city documents.

“I live two blocks away, and I was able to get there and shut the pumps off immediately,” Kemp told the council, explaining a breakdown of the emergency situation.

With the assistance of contracted help that answered the call right away, Kemp was happy to report, “None of the water reached surface water, which is really good for me and the public.

“It was repaired, backfilled, and patched by 4 a.m.,” Kemp added.

In the city’s emergency declaration resolution, the force main failure had the potential to cause harm to residents through exposure to waste. The declaration also allowed the city to make emergency repairs without going through a time-consuming public bidding process.

The declaration was authorized unanimously.

New Optional Work Schedule

In acknowledgement of the importance of work-life balance, the City Council unanimously approved a new optional work schedule gaining popularity, which was presented by Kristian Smith, city human resource manager — the 9/80 work schedule.

Smith said this schedule was being requested “to provide flexibility to employees’ work schedule and to improve morale, productivity and efficiency, to enhance the work environment.”

The voluntary schedule option would include a schedule of eight nine-hour days, one eight-hour day, and one day off in an 80-hour pay cycle. This is being offered as an option as opposed to the standard work schedule with a 10- day pay cycle.

“Your 44-hour week, those four hours that would be overtime, transfer over to the next week,” Smith clarified.

“It’s based on departmentmental needs and operations, whether or not they can offer this schedule,” she told the council.

Mayor Robert Amparano asked a few questions about management coverage if adopted to this schedule, to which Smith answered, “If one director is out, they would have opposite 9/80 schedules.

“For example, one department has four people and they’re all adopting this, and they’re all going to have a different day off,” Smith said.

Council member Mendoza said in her workplace, “We have three of us on the 9/80 and one person, you know they’re going to be there Monday through Friday.”

“It’s something I really look forward to coming to the city,” council member Burnworth said. “I think it can make us more competitive in the job market.”

“We want to enhance the work environment,” Smith said.

Monument Signs Not Yet Approved

Parks Director Tony Lopez sought approval to purchase two “Welcome to City of Imperial” monument signs that would be placed at city limits in the medians of Treshill Road and Highway 86 on the south end and Ralph Road and Highway 86 to the north.

“We’re looking at about $15,000 out the door for the two signs and to be delivered,” Lopez said. His department “was seeking approval in an amount not to exceed $25,000” to go forward.

Lopez said the additional money requested for “boulders, foundations and lights” is for the base of the monuments.

“We will be putting these in-house,” Lopez told the council. “There’s no labor involved in this process.”

Staff will be locally sourcing the other supplies besides the signs, including the rock supplier and concrete for building the foundation.

Council documents showed a request for four signs, among other discrepancies, that gave the council pause. In regards to adjusting plans from four to two signs, Lopez said he originally wanted double the number, but it was decided that was not necessary at this time.

The council ultimately requested the item to be tabled until the next meeting and a more updated and fully itemized budget be brought back.