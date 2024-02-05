Wet Weather Gives Imperial County Dry Run for Storm Response 

HEBER — While the Imperial County fire crews performed maintenance and preparation tasks around the Heber station, Fire Chief David Lantzer and Deputy Fire Chief Salvador Flores spent Thursday, Feb. 1 on storm “management watch,” among their other duties.

In addition to housing the one of the county’s handful of Fire Department satellite stations, Heber is also home to the Office of Emergency Services and the Emergency Operations Center, where the Chief Lantzer and Deputy Chief Flores observed the weather system that made its way toward the Valley from the west in a familiar routine, one they will repeat as more rain clouds are forecasted starting Monday night, Feb. 5, through Thursday, Feb. 8. Up to a half inch of rain is expected on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

On Feb. 1, the Imperial Valley received about a quarter of an inch of rainfall, with no significant damages reported to the Office of Emergency Services, Lantzer said. Although no emergency measures were needed, preparation is key for emergency response and last Thursday served as a dry run for readying the department to deal with a countywide emergency, which in rain events often comes in the form of flash floods and motorists stranded on roads overcome with water, among other things.

Imperial County Fire Chief David Lantzer speaks during an Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting in August. | DELFINO MATUS FILE PHOTO

As Chief Lanzter monitored the situation around the county, he noticed a large standing body of water on Interstate 8 between the Fourth Street exit and Imperial Avenue heading west, something he discussed with the Imperial County Public Works Department already.

“The overpass where Clark Street (Eighth Street) and (Interstate) 8 intersect gets bad, even minimal amounts of rain pool there,” said on-shift fire Capt. Robert Martinez, adding that location to a watch list.

Martinez and the crew of Imperial County Fire Station No. 2 are no strangers to the flood-prone areas on rainy days. Between the two bouts of sizable rainfall received on Feb. 1, the crew stood ready for any resulting flooding.

During similar rain events, the crews also keep an eye on the many homes in Heber, where some of the properties sit lower than the “grade,” Martinez said, areas that are prone to flooding. To help protect those affected areas, Martinez shared, “We’ve brought in a substantial amount of sandbags.”

Martinez along with Firefighter Jonathon Gutierrez and Engineer Daniel Nava gave out about 150 bags to members of the Heber community that morning, a standard procedure for rainy weather across the Valley.

Nearly all cities and the county either provided filled bags or sand and empty bags at self-service sites. Some cities have already begun mobilizing to do that again on Monday and Tuesday, including the city of El Centro.

Office of Emergency Services

All was relatively calm between the morning and afternoon weather systems on Feb. 1, but Chief Lantzer and the emergency office kept a watchful eye on weather patterns from the National Weather Service radar, staying in contact with neighboring regions and on alert for the need to declare a state of emergency protocol and activate the Operational Area Emergency Operations Center if a storm progresses.

On Friday morning, Feb. 2, Lantzer said there weren’t any major issues to address in the wake of the rain such as flash floods, or canal or wash overflows in any areas, problems the emergency office is familiar with.

“I was a little leary today, last week they said it wasn’t going to be that bad either,” he said on the day before, on Feb. 1, referring to the downpour the Valley received Monday, Jan. 22.

The chief said he had to activate emergency protocols as a result of the Jan. 22 downpour and did claim a state of emergency with the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) in solidarity with both Calexico and El Centro, which suffered damages from the weather and called in reinforcements.

By reaching out to the higher-ups, Lantzer helped secure the resources the Imperial Valley cities needed for repairs. The Office of Emergency Services coordinates local contact with the state, county and each region of the community, along with the fire departments across the Valley with updates on weather patterns.

“If a more severe storm was predicted we would have already been in place,” Lantzer explained of the Emergency Operations Center, the large room where the central emergency management personnel gather to keep track of progress and various operations.

The Imperial County Office of Emergency Services keeps an eye on pooled water in areas like this ditch bank alongside Interstate 8 between off-ramp exits for Imperial Avenue and Fourth Street in El Centro. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“For Tropical Storm Hilary, we had people from the state here, IID was here, county folks, a couple Board of Supervisors were all here,” he said of the late August storm.

Lantzer shared that a Federal Emergency Management Agency representative was in the Imperial Valley doing rounds on Jan. 31 with California representatives, taking notes and keeping an eye on the current damages before the anticipated storm and will be back to see any comparative damage soon to assist with any emergencies.

The Feb. 1 rainfall, albeit sparse, was perfect practice for emergency personnel to fine-tune their skillset, something Lantzer said, “we always try to see where we can be better in these emergency situations.”

Maintenance Phase

Countywide partners, from the cities to the Imperial Irrigation District, are all in constant communication with Chief Lantzer regarding weather changes throughout the day, via multiple methods of communication.

“I feed the info to all our partners in the Valley, the cities, special districts, our public works, the city managers, board members, etc. they all get that info. That’s how we funnel all the info down. It all comes back to situational awareness,” he said.

“For this (Feb. 1 storm) system, we had discussions about sandbags and preparation to close roadways. Public works already laid out signs near their problem areas and just need to go set them up if needed, for a road closure or detour,” Lantzer said.

The Public Works Department plays an important role in a storm. Crews assess road safety for citizens and stay in communication with the emergency team as well. “We knew the storm was coming … so we refreshed our sandbag supply from last week,” Lantzer shared of one of the many measures taken.

On Thursday afternoon, Feb. 1 at Imperial County Fire Station No. 2 in Heber, alongside emergency signage, and hay bales in the station, pre-filled sandbags were stacked in preparation of any residents incapable of filling their own, a practice the Fire Department does with every rainstorm. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“Thursday (Feb. 1) included a flash flood watch, and that’s important to us because it flows down into the Valley, into cities like Ocotillo, Salton City, etc. We have to keep an eye on that,” Lantzer said.

“The Chocolate Mountains, too, even if heavy rain didn’t fall in Niland, they could get significant runoff from the mountains,” he said, of not only Feb. 1, but the forecasted rain this week.

As a regular practice, heavy machinery and flooding equipment were set in place nearby some of these flood-prone locations by the Public Works Department for any quick and necessary action to manage flood issues.

Individual Preparedness and Situational Awareness

Lantzer had some basic safety information for the public, keeping in mind next what is being forecast for this week, and future more emergent situations. “The most important thing is individual preparedness and situational awareness,” and “we implore on people, make sure you’re ready.” he said.

Ready.gov is a recommended website from the federal OES for citizens looking for checklists and all kinds of ways to prepare for emergency situations. Additionally, Lantzer noted the importance of evacuation plans within families especially for some of those flood-prone areas. The fire chief also recommended citizens keep small bills on hand in the event of electronic errors that may affect debit/credit transactions. The last few tips he shared for the public include making sure your home has enough food and water to last a few days, keep handy basic items like flashlights, and ultimately protect your land. If your home needs maintenance, upkeep it to prevent flooding and other safety issues if possible.