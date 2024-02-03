Semi Spills Fuel on Cole Blvd. in Calexico After Clipping Tank

CALEXICO — The driver of a big rig heading into Calexico apparently misjudged a turn, clipped the fuel tank of the tractor-trailer and spilled around 75 gallons of diesel onto Cole Boulevard on Saturday morning, Feb. 3.

The driver left the scene of the accident and the fuel spill was called in around 6:20 a.m. through 911 by a bystander in the area who smelled the diesel, acting Calexico Fire Chief Eduardo Ainza said.

Police did end up tracking down the driver at a nearby location, Ainza said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver simply didn’t notice that they clipped the tank.

The chief said the spill posed no danger to the public or the environment. An absorbent material used for fuel spills was put down, and city Public Works Department heavy equipment was brought in to scoop it up and dispose of it in accordance with regulations, Ainza said.

The accident occurred as the semi truck was heading south on Highway 111 and turned west on Cole, Ainza said.

Firefighters were on scene for an hour to 90 minutes before turning the scene over to Public Works, he added.