GUEST COLUMN: Idea Born on BUHS Gridiron Reaches Ukraine 

While we await for the US Congress to attempt to balance the needs of funding to the Middle East, Taiwan, Ukraine and the southern U.S. Border, I wish to bring your attention to how a collaboration in 2010 by Brawley Union High football, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and the Imperial Lions Club sparked a concept to significantly assist the medical crisis in the Ukraine. AMC Healthcare saw a slide from this collaboration and thought an expanded concept could provide critical mobile medical aid to Ukraine.

First, allow me to explain the collaboration. The interim PMHD nurse director of surgery discussed with the PMHD public information officer a concept used by the Tennessee Titans, an NFL team, for an on-field medical aid station. That is now the norm for most professional football teams, which treats an injured player on the sidelines rather than the trip to the locker room.

With the permission of the BUHS administration, especially the athletic director, a sport medicine program was launched at PMHD. The Lions Club in Imperial had just acquired a 16-foot trailer used for remote eye exams. The Lions Club trailer was made available to PMHD. A key element was the provision of a low-radiation X-ray unit (mini C-arm) for the purpose of identifying fractures on the sidelines. This provided the team doctor, coaches and parents immediate information about the severity of any injury. The PMHD team worked directly under the supervision and specific instruction of the team doctor. Any other injuries or illnesses are handled by emergency medical services, which located its ambulance next to the trailer.

Each varsity home field game, the sports medicine team loaded the portable X-ray machine and a gurney (portable bed on wheels) into the trailer and established a spot next to the field. The team included a qualified X-ray technician, a physical therapist, the PMHD surgery director who was a registered nurse and the Lions Club member. The team doctor was in contact as well as the two orthopedic surgeons if needed for consultation. In the event of an injury, the high school football player was seen by the sport medicine team and an X-ray taken, if necessary. The team doctor, with consultation of the orthopedic surgeon, could read the results and make the determination if immediate treatment was needed at the hospital, or in his office the next morning, or even after a rest, allowed to return to the game.

The setup used at a Brawley Union High School football home game is shown. | COURTESY IMAGE

Fast forward to a 2023 meeting between Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Caleb and Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Laskar and representatives of American medical and charitable organizations. The international partners, including president of the charitable organization Ukraine Focus, former Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at USAID (2018–2021) Brock Daniel Bierman, General Counsel at the medical company AMC Healthcare Brent W. Yessin, and Director of Ukraine Focus in Ukraine Oleksandr Reshetkov, presented the concept of a project on the construction of four emergency hospitals and rehabilitation centers for veterans.

Ukraine Focus has already signed a memorandum with the Ministry of Health. For its part, the medical company AMC Healthcare provides professional advice in the healthcare sector, builds modular hospitals and medical facilities, and establishes management services for them. The hospitals proposed by the partners are planned to be built according to European Union standards and can function either as independent facilities or as part of existing hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Additionally, each facility will be equipped with a bomb shelter. Note here, the Brawley team did not need a bomb shelter even for the Bell Game.

Health Minister Viktor Laskar said that during the full-scale war, nearly 1,700 medical facilities have already been damaged, and another 195 have been completely destroyed. Northwell Health is ready to contribute to the implementation of the ambitious project to build medical facilities by providing equipment and training specialists.

We are not promoting the financial support of Ukraine in this article. It is a complex issue, but I believe the people involved here and all the residents of the Imperial Valley then and now, should know that a collaborative effort could have worldwide implications. Thank you to those involved who remain in the Valley today to include Dr. Suarez, Dr. Lai, Dr. Anand, and Walter Swartruber who was the X-ray technician, Larry Hudson with the Lions Club, and Billy Brewer, BUHS athletic director. Carson Wolf, the physical therapist, and Graham Russell, the PMHD surgical director, continue their medical careers in other states. This is another example of Brawley Strong.

Kay Pricola is a Brawley resident and is retired from Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and the Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association.