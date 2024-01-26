Machete Attack in Calexico Sends Victim to ECRMC; No Arrests

CALEXICO — An individual was the victim of a machete attack in the 400 block of Rockwood Avenue on Friday evening, Jan. 26, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding one or more suspects.

The attack apparently occurred in front of the El Quintero Apartments retirement home at 444 Rockwood where it intersects with Fifth Street, and was reported to the Calexico Police Department at 6:01 p.m., according to authorities. Police tape could be seen cordoning off the southeast corner of the intersection.

The victim of the attack sustained injuries and was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Centro, police said, but the extent of those injuries were not immediately available.

Sgt. Sean Acuña indicated that the victim was familiar with their attacker but was being uncooperative with the investigation, according to the online site, 760 News.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the case to call 760-768-2140 and refer to case No. 24-000147.