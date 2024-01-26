13 Months Later, Asylum Seekers Still An Issue in Calexico

CALEXICO — December 2022 was the moment when the border crisis hit home for Imperial County; more specifically, the city of Calexico: the federal government began dropping busloads of asylum seekers — around 110 at a time for about four months straight — into the heart of downtown.

For a period, politicians, county social services, social justice and religious organizations, and volunteers rallied efforts to assist the migrant families and individuals, some women and children traveling alone, to provide them shelter, food and get onto their sponsors outside the city, a requirement of asylum applications.

Yet today, quietly and without groups of good Samaritans set up under pop-up tents to help ferry migrants to their destinations, there remains a steady stream of asylum seekers being dropped off in Calexico in numbers that range from 65 to 75 people a day, from nations as diverse as South Africa, Venezuela and China. Most are delivered by US Customs and Border Protection, some are from the overflow of the privately run Imperial Regional Detention Facility east of the city.

If the migrants meet certain qualifications, the agency tasked and contracted with reaching out to them, Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego, can provide some assistance. If they don’t meet those requirements — unmarried mothers, single men, for example — the asylum seekers are on their own.

That was apparently the case with several Venezuelan men released by CBP recently who were wandering between local parks during the day and finding some shelter at night with Neighborhood House, Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren said.

“They came up to me. One of them said, ‘Senora, do you have a job for food?’” she told the Calexico Chronicle, explaining that even Neighborhood House’s help was limited. Most aid is limited to a specific segment of the migrants being dropped off, and the rest, Colio Warren said, have the potential to end up “sleeping in the park, (with) no one assisting them.

“We’re going to have more homeless. … I just want to assist them so they can reach their destination. We don’t want more homeless in the city,” Colio said on Thursday.

Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña (right) speaks with Somalian asylum seekers who were released from custody and dropped off in downtown Calexico in December 2022. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

An average of 70 migrants a day is a burden Calexico cannot afford, the city manager said, understanding that not all of them will qualify for aid or make their way to sponsors outside the city as their asylum claims process.

The city of Calexico can help itself deal with this border crisis by helping facilitate the safe and timely transfer of the asylum seekers out of the city. It’s a plan that is still in the formative stages, Colio said, but now the city has the means to make it happen.

Not without critics, both from outside city government and from within the Calexico City Council itself, the council was split, 3-2, on Wednesday night, Jan. 24, over accepting $2 million in state funding secured by Sen. Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) for the development of a migrant center.

Members of the ongoing recall group against three of the council members hit on the word “ideology” to characterize the reasons behind the funding as both went up to say their piece, implying the progressive ideologies of council members and recall targets Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez, and Mayor Gloria Romo by extension, were driving the migrant center.

“We have three council persons and Esperanza, the city manager, that are not very friendly with the community, especially us that are against your ideology,” resident Jesus Solano said, asking the council to postpone a vote on accepting the funding until more information was made available.

Asylum seekers await to be processed into the Neighborhood House Calexico shelter after they were released from custody and dropped off in downtown Calexico in December 2022. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Communication in general has been an issue, he said. Solano claimed when the city declared a state of emergency over the migrant crisis in February and went to each city for their support, the City Council never reached out to communicate with its own citizens.

Recall 2023 Committee leader Martiza Hurtado said this issue is exactly why the council members are being recalled: “ideologies.” Although she had a lot to say, Hurtado said one thing that really irked her back in April was hearing Ureña talk about a “300-bed facility in downtown” for migrants paid for with the $2 million on television news but never make any mention of it at a council meeting.

The question of what happens if a facility does get built or opened in an existing space was troubling to both Hurtado and members of the council.

“What are the next few years going to look like? Who’s maintaining the facilities? We’re already with a shortage of staff,” Hurtado said. “And then you expect them to also do this maintenance on this $2 million facility? Right, who’s going to maintain it?”

City Council member Camilo Garcia was on the losing end of the vote, opposing the city taking the $2 million for a migrant center.

“I wonder how much resources from our city are gonna go into this project or potentially could go into this project. I mean, do we have the staffing now to really take on this type of a project?” Garcia asked. “Municipalities cannot afford to do this type of project, right? We need to take care of our house first. We need to take care of our residents first.”

Council member Javier Moreno, who also voted against taking the funding, repeated several times that he was “not opposed to asylum seekers” but that he could not support any such project with no “plan of action.”

A group of more than a dozen asylum seekers exit a bus operated by the Imperial Regional Detention Facility in downtown Calexico in December 2022. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Council members Romo, Manzanarez and Ureña didn’t say much during the discussion of the issue, but Manzanarez and Ureña have been vocal in the past of their support in assisting the asylum seekers.

City Manager Colio on Thursday reiterated that the money is almost a blank check at the moment, not tied to a specific plan or structure but to develop a center with wraparound services run by a contracted nonprofit organization that will quickly — or as quickly as possible — usher the asylum seekers to their next destination.

Based on the influx of December through March, she provided some insight into the issues faced and the need to provide humanitarian relief but to balance that with expediting the migrants’ exit out of Calexico for the sake of city coffers.

“Some of those folks, when they do their paperwork with the agency, they claim they have a sponsor, but the sponsor doesn’t answer the phone. Then we are stuck with them for one or two days until they (the sponsors) answer the phone, so technically they are homeless,” Colio said. “The Police Department and the Fire Department are impacted. If there is a heat stroke, it’s the Fire Department. If there’s trouble associated, the Police Department. It’s all our services.”

One thing Colio said she tried to make the audience understand during the City Council meeting on Wednesday night — and this was before talk of “ideologies” — was that any use of the $2 million and establishing a migrant center was for the sole purpose of alleviating the strain on the city, to prevent an increase in homelessness and taking public safety services away from taxpayers. Facilitating the transfer of the asylum seekers outside the city does that.

As she told one angry speaker, “We’re not bringing them, CBP is bringing them.”

During public comment, speaker Hurtado said the city had spent some $200,000 on addressing the asylum seekers so far. Colio, however, said she has allocated $40,000 through the first two months of the crisis — December 2022 and January 2023 — and she believes that can be recouped out of the $2 million.

Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren speaks during a panel on the migrant influx at border communities at the International City/County Management Association Annual Conference in Austin, Texas. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ICMA.ORG

Colio doesn’t believe the migrant drop-offs will let up. But it remains to be seen whether the situation increases locally, like it has over the past few months in places like neighboring Jacumba in San Diego County, where dozens of tents can be seen from Interstate 8, or all along the Texas border.

In December, Colio was invited to share her experiences as a city manager of a border dealing with the migrant crisis as part of a panel at the International City/County Management Association Annual Conference in Austin, Texas.

She spoke alongside city managers from Brownsville, Texas, and El Paso County, Texas, with Calexico there as the small community.

“We shared the different challenges and the different assistance they we are receiving. I mentioned the county (Social Services Department) assisted the first 10 to 15 days, but then the assistance stopped, we had to help ourselves. Social services are meant for residents, so I can understand the county in their defense.” Colio said.

“The problem’s not going away anytime soon. I understand $2 million is not going to take us far. But we can do something.The other city managers are receiving money from FEMA. We are the only city not receiving assistance,” she said. “We declared an emergency but they (California Office of Emergency Services) didn’t think we qualified for an emergency based on the number of asylum seekers on the streets.”