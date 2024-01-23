Storm Surge Threatens to Contaminate New River Project 

CALEXICO — Already beset by delays and early in the construction process, the city of Calexico’s landmark New River Improvement Project may have suffered a major setback on Monday, Jan. 22 due to the storm-swollen waters flooding a key area of the project where the river is still being diverted.

“The issue is that the water is New River contaminated water from Mexicali, not just rainwater,” Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren said on Monday evening.

Late Monday, Colio Warren said she was waiting for direction from the California Office of Emergency Services on whether to declare an emergency over the flooding project due to the accepted fact that New River water is considered contaminated by most standards.

“Not sure yet until that state gives us their feedback. All rain damages will impact the contractors’ insurance, but not sure about contamination,” Colio Warren said.

Frank Fiorenza of Dynamic Consulting Engineers, construction managers for the city, sent out a message to city officials and those involved in the project on Monday afternoon appraising everyone of the situation:

“The Imperial Valley had received considerable rainfall this morning, and apparently also in Mexicali. … According to (the) contractor (Mountain Cascade Inc.), the river topped the sheet piles and about 10 feet inside the sheet pile area has standing water. It appears the generator controlling the dewatering also may have flooded and shutdown. This is NOT a good situation for anyone.”

National Weather Service rainfall measurements for the Mexicali area showed 1.15 inches over about a 12-hour period ending around 8 p.m. The highest rainfall amount recorded in the Imperial Valley was 1.25 inches, at Naval Air Facility El Centro.

The $47.9 million New River Improvement Project breaks down into three main components — a concrete-lined, automated trash screen at the border, a tertiary pumpback system that will bring some clean water back to the area that will also act as a water feature and a diversion structure, which is the river to the Second Street bridge.

The encasement is considered the most complicated aspect, Colio Warren has said, and that is what the crews are now working on. To accomplish this, the construction company must basically divert the river and “dewater” areas of it to laid a 72-inch pipe from the border to the bridge.

Crews are creating what amounts to a gravity-fed — as opposed to a motorized pump-driven — well that will suck down the New River water coming from south of the border into the 72-inch pipe and rush it 1.5 miles north.

The sheet piles referred to in Fiorenza’s message are the structures used to hold back the river while crews work on the well and pipe.

Rainfall totals for a 12-hour period in the Imperial and Mexicali valleys ending around 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, shows Mexicali had 1.15 inches, which Calexico officials think caused the New River to surge and damaged the New River Improvement Project. | GRAPHIC COURTESY OF NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

New River Project Headaches

The New River Improvement Project has had its share of problems early on, that for certain. The entire project was slow to get underway due to the presence of the burrowing owl.

Although a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring big wigs from throughout the state was on May 26, construction didn’t get started until October.

“Burrowing owl; they found eggs,” Colio Warren simply told the Calexico Chronicle in a past story. She said the discovery halted construction for more than four months as biologists surveyed the site and mitigation measures were taken to ensure no owls or their habitat were harmed.

A biologist is still on site daily and takes part in weekly project meetings.

Toward the end of December, while working on the 72-inch pipe, construction crews from Mountain Cascade came upon 18-inch and 30-inch clay pipes that sustained damage from recent storms and were failing and needed to be replaced. That was an unforeseen cost on an already costly project, adding $1.05 million from the project’s contingency fund to the overall cost.