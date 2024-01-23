Imperial Valley Masonic Lodge Installs Officers for 2024-25

IMPERIAL — The officers for the 2024-2025 year for the Free and Accepted Masons of the Imperial Valley Lodge 390 were installed at the lodge’s annual ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 20. Tony Milanes, will serve as Master of Lodge, and continue his leadership of the multinational and interstate lodge with close connections to Mexicali and Yuma, according to a press release.

Milanes led a binational project to “twin” the Imperial Valley Lodge with Palingenesia Lodge 46 of Mexicali, which became the first United States Masonic lodge to do so.

In other lodge installations, Brother Ira Hearen became the Junior Warden (similar to a vice president), while Brother Steven Dagdag was appointed the chaplain, L’evangelist Pittman was installed as the Junior Deacon and James Storms was installed as the Senior Steward.

Imperial Valley Lodge 390 is a part of the Masons of California, an organization with more than 60,000 members and more than 340 lodges located throughout the state, including in Imperial County, according to a release.

In Imperial County, Imperial Lodge 390 is the heir to more than five different historical lodges, including El Centro, Calexico, Holtville, Imperial and Brawley. Some of the oldest lodges trace their history to the formation of Imperial County, and include historic figures such as the early 1920s District Attorney (and later Judge) Elmer Heald, who was also Grand Master of the Masons in California, according to the local Masons.