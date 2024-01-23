AG Rob Bonta Takes Part in Environmental Justice Roundtable

BRAWLEY — State Attorney General Rob Bonta and his team traveled from Sacramento to take part in an environmental justice roundtable in which he heard locals’ concerns on topics ranging from lithium extraction to local air- and water-quality problems, as well as the historical issues farmworkers have faced.

Comite Civico Del Valle Inc. hosted the intimate discussion at its office at 235 Main St. in Brawley on Monday morning, Jan. 22, where Bonta, Comite Civico officials and representatives of several other local environmental justice organizations were in attendance.

One Brawley citizen, John Hernandez, stood and spoke to Bonta as a lifelong resident in the community. “We don’t want to live another 100 years under the same type of situation that we were under with a strong agribusiness model. It’s just not working for us,” said Hernandez, who is executive director of Our Roots Multicultural Center, an Imperial Valley social justice group.

Seated at a table, press conference-style, Bonta was accompanied by Comite Civico Executive Director Luis Olmedo, as well as Jessica Gordon, special assistant state attorney general for environmental affairs, and Ben Nate of the state Department of Justice Community Awareness, Response, and Engagement Team to open a conversation on a multitude of issues that Bonta’s team is making a priority. DOJ’s CARE Team focuses on cultivating relationships with historically marginalized and underrepresented communities.

AG Bonta has been leading California with legislation since his time began in office in 2021, seeking to listen to the discussions surrounding the high percentage of low-income and disadvantaged people of color, like in the Imperial Valley.

“Direct us to areas where we can assist and support where our jurisdiction and our role fit squarely. We appreciate that opportunity,” Bonta told the audience.

A natural starting point in the morning’s conversation was the divisive topic of Lithium Valley and lithium extraction. Eric Reyes, executive director of social justice organization Los Amigos de la Comunidad, acknowledged the opportunities that will come out of lithium projects, like new jobs, but he is concerned about the adverse effects that may come. “We have poor infrastructure, we have poor air quality,” Reyes said.

“And this will further create more disturbance to that system, which has failed us,” he added.

Environmental Justice Legislature

Bonta talked about a variety of environmental work he and his team are continuing to do, with legislative tools like the California Environmental Quality Act and the National Environmental Policy Act to help reinforce and support that environmental protections are adhered to, the topics discussed in the roundtable session.

Comite Civico Del Valle Program Manager Esther Bejarano (from left) and Brawley resident John Hernandez (center), also executive director of Our Roots Multicultural Center, listen to California Attorney General Rob Bonta during an environmental justice roundtable at Comite Civico’s office in Brawley on Monday, Jan. 22. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Olmedo expressed concerns with the current legislation saying that many governing bodies “aren’t meeting or adhering to the laws, but even the laws don’t go far enough to protect public health, to protect our ecosystem and our environment,” he said.

Bonta expressed his intentions to help, and provided examples of his efforts in action. “Some of our warehouse work,” Bonta said for example, “we were able to strike the right balance between continuing to provide jobs with the building of warehouses, but also mitigating the adverse impacts of pollution and making sure communities have access to clean air, clean water.”

He talked about Senate Bill 1000, which went into effect in 2018, to address environmental justice in local land-use planning, with a key focus on reducing pollution burdens in communities. This requires local governments to identify disadvantaged communities and serves as a blueprint for how the cities will grow and develop.

Bonta acknowledged “the need for general plans to have environmental justice built and baked into it. We provide guidance to help do what Luis (Olmedo) wants, which is right, to accelerate the implementation process.”

Bonta has provided guidelines for how county and city governments alike can implement SB 1000 and is continuing to work on enforcing it throughout the state.

Poor Air and Water Quality

Aside from the Lithium Valley concerns, Comite Civico’s Olmedo spoke on the air quality and the pesticides that are sprayed from the air on crops Valleywide and the continuous degradation of the health of people from these actions. He expressed the same concern for water quality, with pollution from both pesticides and feed lots across the Valley.

“Anybody that comes here or lives here is persistently being impacted by the pollutants in our air, and it’s going to have critical consequences over time,” Olmedo said.

“We have a human right to live in a toxic-free land and be able to have a full life and someday die of natural causes; we all do, but not of unnatural causes.” Olmedo added.

The air-quality issues affect citizens Valleywide, leaving many suffering from asthma, something that Esther Bejarano, Comite Civico’s programs manager, spoke on during the meeting.

“Students are passing out, students can’t breathe at school, students are overwhelmed with air-quality issues, pesticide spraying,” Bejarano said.

“We need your help. We need more policies in place to protect our students,” she told Bonta.

Bonta ensured the community he has been taking action. “We’ve been active in some of these same spaces in other places we’ve been taking on in companies that have been involved in illegal pesticide drift and held them accountable, working with district attorneys,” he said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (left) smiles while speaking with Comite Civico Del Valle Executive Director Luis Olmedo during an environmental justice roundtable at the Comite Civico office in Brawley on Monday, Jan. 22. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

In regards to the air and water issues from the Salton Sea, Olmedo told Bonta, “The contamination has accumulated for 100 years there.”

Olmedo talked about how the sea has evaporated and subsequently exposed hazardous sediment that has been released into the air, an issue that stacks on top of the other air concerns for Valley citizens. “The Imperial Valley has persistently failed to meet federal standards that have consequences in our public health, low-income and disadvantaged communities,” he said.

Olmedo mentioned the many low-income families that live outside of municipal water areas and are in charge of their own water filtration, don’t have the means to do so and are forced to settle for canal water.

Bonta acknowledged these water-quality issues: “We’ve (also) provided guidance on protections for everyday people, when it comes to shut-offs of their water. They can’t just have their water shut off without certain protections we adhere to first.”

While the conversation felt positive overall, Olmedo admitted to Bonta the potential backlash that somebody could receive. “There’s a lot of fear mongering happening. There’s a lot of attacks, making it very unsafe for social justice groups, and community service groups are just trying to do the job,” Olmedo said.

Bonta said, “My action has been hearing directly from people who tell me from their heart what they’re going through and who share with me an injustice or unfairness that I can help correct. And if I can do that I always try and I will always do my best.”

Farmworkers’ Justice

The final topic discussed at the roundtable was farmworkers in the Imperial Valley and the types of social and environmental justice issues they are facing from the additional hazards that come with the line of work, like exposure to pesticides, among others. Olmedo said that “farmworkers are often treated as non-human” and need protection and enforcement from the law.

Comite Civico’s Bejarano told Bonta about a daylong conference Comite recently hosted for health and safety education for more than 250 farmworkers. “We are making sure they know their rights, how to report, and how to stay safe,” she said.

Bejarano noted the lack of reporting that goes on when incidents take place with farmworkers, saying, “There is a lot of heat illness and a lot of pesticide exposure.”

With the agricultural community continuing to grow, and more policies leaning toward being more environmentally friendly and social justice conscious, the Imperial Valley still faces many struggles moving forward, but Bonta said he is ready to roll up his sleeves and enforce the positive changes desperately needed.

“I share your values,” Bonta ensured.

“We have planted a flag in the ground around our commitment to environmental justice by expanding environmental justice bureaus … We support our disadvantaged communities, low-income communities that are under soured and overburdened.”

Olmedo finished with his own comments on why they were gathered Monday, saying, “Environmental justice is about having good jobs, about mitigation, about good benefits. We want to make sure that our communities are able to thrive.”