Calexico Residents Divided on Iconic Water Tower’s Future

CALEXICO — The fate of Calexico’s iconic water tower is in question after a plan to move the tower was “flagged” due to the discovery of lead contamination, with the city halting relocation efforts last week.

A decision regarding the “water tower relocation agreement bid was tabled due to lacking (a) lead study. It was flagged last minute due to the need for lead abatement or (a) lead study before they (telecommunications firm, SBA Towers X LLC) do any type of relocation to the site,” Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña said on Friday, Jan. 19.

The tower issue was on the Wednesday, Jan. 17 consent agenda as a pending approval of an agreement between the city and SBA Towers X for the purchase of an easement at the present water tower site at 352 E. First St., where the company would eventually install a new cell phone tower.

The water tower has basically been window dressing for decades, with water storage moving to much larger tanks on the outskirts of the city. Over the years, the historic water tower and the iconic silhouette it cuts along the border has served as a mounting device for telecom companies’ equipment.

However, as the pandemic got underway in March 2020, so did the long journey of finding more permanent and money-making uses for the water tower, which started with a request for proposals from telecom companies to acquire the tower through lease.

The city’s lengthy relationship with SBA Towers X came out of that process, when the company was the winning proposal in June 2020. Eventually structural issues with the water tower caused SBA to put the brakes on the agreement and forced the city to renegotiate the present deal struck on Dec. 20, where SBA pays $717,758.26 plus 70 percent revenue shares for any new tower tenants.

As part of the deal, SBA was to dismantle the tower and transport it to Border Friendship Park, the site selected out of 16 potential locations by a poll of residents on the city’s website. Discovery of the suspected lead contamination has stopped this plan.

The Calexico water tower was once the primary identifying landmark separating Mexicali and Calexico. Erected in 1949, for many residents the tower holds memories and sentimental value.

Due to structural issues with the Calexico water tower, which was built in 1949, the tower will have to be taken down in pieces and reassembled, according to the city. | CARLOS DURAN PHOTO

Longtime Calexico resident and business owner Maritza Hurtado argues that the city’s current leadership does not value the city’s history. Hurtado, who is leader of the campaign to recall three of the current City Council members, said she would like for the tower to be restored and relocated to a place where residents will be able to visually appreciate the antique artifact bringing back memories of the past, “on the corner of Highway 98 and 111, at the old (Calexico of Commerce) property.”

Calexico resident Margaret Sauza said she believes the water tower should not be removed but instead renovated. To Sauza, historical buildings like the Calexico library, the old Calexico High School (now San Diego State University-Imperial Valley), and other antique infrastructure are of tremendous historical importance to Calexico. “I would like the tower to be painted and remain in its original location if possible,” she said.

Cezar Rodriguez has resided in Calexico for the entirety of his life. “The water tower has been there all my life; I’m 67. The border crossing was on Hefferman Avenue, it was the first thing you saw before coming back from Mexicali.” The tall lengthy structure equipped with cameras pointing toward Mexicali symbolizes Calexico to him.

“I’m indifferent about the tower, and I’ve lived in Calexico pretty much all of my life; 33 years old,” said Norman Litz, an elementary teacher, disabled veteran and lifelong Calexico resident. For him, issues like the condition of the streets, unfinished construction and traffic are at the forefront of the issues he cares about.