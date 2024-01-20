Big Boys BBQ Sweeps 5th Annual Brisket Invitational in Brawley

BRAWLEY — Big Boys BBQ took home the towering “Championship Brisket” trophy as well as the people’s choice and best booth prizes at the fifth annual Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Overcast skies and mild weather brought locals out early to taste and test the slowed-cooked cuts of meat that had been smoking on the Plaza in Brawley since the predawn hours.

Hosted by the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Queen Association, this was the fifth annual cook-off put on with the help of The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley with sponsorship from One World Beef.

Wrapping up by 1 p.m., the event was filled with not only hearty beef brisket for breakfast (with coleslaw, beans and a roll for $15), but also live entertainment, line dancing, a petting zoo for the children, vendors selling snacks and drinks and other items as diverse as handmade hair brushes with Disney characters on them and, of course, there was a beer garden.

One booth that didn’t fit any of the above descriptions was from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305, whose members could be seen selling Post 9305 T-shirts and taking donations to fund group endeavors, including a support group called “Ruck 22” for veterans and their dependents. VFW Post 9305 is more known as the home of the Vietnam War vets locally, yet they have also welcomed all Gulf War and Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans into the fold as well.

Representing the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Queen Association, the Cattle Call Queen and her Royal Court were making the rounds in addition to helping hand out the trophies at the end of the day.