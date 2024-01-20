Big Boys BBQ makes a clean sweep at the fifth annual Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Jan. 20. Junior Cattle Call Queen Savannah Hernandez (from left) holds one of three big checks she presented to Big Boy members Brenden Lopez, Danny Lawrence, Javi Hernandez, Brynn Mendoza, Anthony Ambriz and Ken Robb, as Teen Queen Kalysta Lopez stands by. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO
Big Boys BBQ Sweeps 5th Annual Brisket Invitational in Brawley

BRAWLEY — Big Boys BBQ took home the towering “Championship Brisket” trophy as well as the people’s choice and best booth prizes at the fifth annual Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Overcast skies and mild weather brought locals out early to taste and test the slowed-cooked cuts of meat that had been smoking on the Plaza in Brawley since the predawn hours. 

Hosted by the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Queen Association, this was the fifth annual cook-off put on with the help of The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley with sponsorship from One World Beef.

Wrapping up by 1 p.m., the event was filled with not only hearty beef brisket for breakfast (with coleslaw, beans and a roll for $15), but also live entertainment, line dancing, a petting zoo for the children, vendors selling snacks and drinks and other items as diverse as handmade hair brushes with Disney characters on them and, of course, there was a beer garden.

One booth that didn’t fit any of the above descriptions was from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305, whose members could be seen selling Post 9305 T-shirts and taking donations to fund group endeavors, including a support group called “Ruck 22” for veterans and their dependents. VFW Post 9305 is more known as the home of the Vietnam War vets locally, yet they have also welcomed all Gulf War and Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans into the fold as well.
Representing the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Queen Association, the Cattle Call Queen and her Royal Court were making the rounds in addition to helping hand out the trophies at the end of the day.

  • Members of Big Boys BBQ chat with members of the public near the end of the fifth annual Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Jan. 20, where the team sweeped best brisket, people’s choice and best booth. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO
  • Vendors’ booths line Main Street in downtown Brawley off the Plaza during the fifth annual Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Jan. 20. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO
  • The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 booth was selling Post 9305 T-shirts and taking donations to fund group endeavors, including a support group called “Ruck 22” for veterans and their dependents, during the fifth annual Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Jan. 20. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO
  • What look to be handmade hair brushes and mirrors with ornate Disney character designs are shown at one of the vendor booths at the Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Jan. 20. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO
  • Food fans, festival-goers and those enjoying an overcast Saturday morning checked out vendors’ booths and visited brisket cooks on Main Street on the Plaza during the fifth annual Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Jan. 20. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO
  • Western Valley Trio Boutique was selling what looked to be handcrafted earrings and other items at the Imperial Valley Invitational Brisket Cook-off fundraiser in Brawley on Saturday, Jan. 20. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO
