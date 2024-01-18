Wells Fargo/Vons Bank Robbery Suspect Still At Large

EL CENTRO — The suspect in the Wells Fargo heist inside the Vons grocery store in El Centro on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 16, has so far eluded law enforcement.

Initially reported as an armed robbery, the suspect was unarmed and passed a note to a teller at the bank branch around 2:10 p.m. demanding money, said El Centro police Sgt. Steven Fisher.

The lone suspect made off with around $600 in US currency, fleeing the store on foot in a southerly direction, before heading west on Euclid Avenue, Fisher said.

No other bank customers were in line at the time of the robbery, and only three bank employees were working Tuesday — two tellers and one manager, the sergeant said.

Fisher said no other suspects or accomplices have been identified in the case, and no one is in custody.

As far as leads, Fisher said, “We are still reviewing hours of video and new information will likely arise.”

No photos of the suspect are being released to the media, but he is described as a Hispanic male adult with short hair, standing about 5 feet 11 inches, wearing black clothing, black glasses and a surgical mask, according to police.

Those with information about the robbery investigation can contact Detective Alex Garrido at 760-352-2111.