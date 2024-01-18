GUEST COLUMN: Rediscovering Our Downtowns 

Across our country and county, downtowns have long stood as the centers of where culture, commerce and community collide. It is evident, however, that these once-bustling historic hubs have experienced significant changes over the past few decades.

Although it may be easy to accept that they will never return to their “golden days,” I see a different picture — one of resilience, renewal and untapped potential waiting to be rediscovered. You see, I believe the key to revitalizing our downtowns and usher in a new “golden era,” lies not just in ambitious and expensive projects or outdated plans, but within the people.

Locals, like you and I, simply choosing to visit our downtowns, walk their streets, and discover the rich variety of stores and experiences they currently offer.

Although the narrative of deteriorating downtowns is easy to believe, it overlooks the profound renaissance currently underway. In fact, thanks to the commitment of local small business owners and entrepreneurs who continue to invest their dreams and passions into these historic spaces, our downtowns are teeming with life and purpose.

Take a stroll through downtown Calexico where, amongst the thousands of pedestrians that cross daily through the port of entry, you’ll find an array of treasures waiting to be discovered at any of the colorful storefronts along First and Second streets. Stop by Oasis Hotdogs for a classic chili dog and root beer combo, a taste of tradition and culture. Close by, the recently opened Imperial Valley Bins offers a unique shopping experience, where the thrill of the find is matched only by the affordability of the goods.

In downtown El Centro, the magic continues. Simply at Home is a haven for those who love the charm of antiques, eclectic clothing and the joy of finding the unexpected. It’s like stepping into a world where every item has a story. Right around the corner, Sweet Nothings Pastry & Coffee Shoppe brings the taste of New Orleans to the heart of our Valley by serving the most delicious and soft beignets.

Finally, there’s downtown Brawley, a place close to my heart. Here, multiple thrift stores offer hidden gems at every turn. Back to Eden provides fresh cold-pressed juice that rejuvenates the body and soul. Nearby, Steppers Kicks caters to the style and sneaker enthusiasts among us. Then, as night falls, Spot 805 comes alive to offer a nightlife experience that brings together lovers and friends for community and celebration.

Above all, what I discovered through my own journeys through our local downtowns is that they provide more than products, but an experience. The shop owner knowing your name. The sudden burst of joy from finding an item you didn’t know you wanted. Discovering a new favorite food. Experiences that can’t be replicated through online shopping and virtual check outs. It’s through these experiences that human connections are made and that we, as citizens, begin to breathe life back into the heart of our towns.

As we begin 2024, I challenge you to make a resolution that enriches not just your life, but our community. Go downtown. Walk their streets. Pop into a shop. Talk to an owner. It’s these simple actions that contribute to the revitalization of our vital and historic spaces. This year let’s rediscover the charm of our downtowns, the heart of our cities, because this revitalization begins with us — one visit, one purchase and one experience at a time.

Gil Rebollar is a lifelong Brawley resident and currently serves on the Brawley City Council and Southern California Association of Governments Regional Council. He previously served on the Brawley Elementary School District and California School Boards Association Delegate Assembly.