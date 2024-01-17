CA Cinderella’s Imperial Valley Prelim Pageant Set

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley preliminary pageant for the California Cinderella program will take place on Feb. 11 at Jimmie Cannon Theatre at Southwest High School in El Centro, where divisions will include party wear modeling; casual wear modeling; talent; and interview. All divisions except for interview will be publicly showcased on stage.

California Cinderella is a youth development program for females up to age 29. The scholarship program is dedicated to building leadership, community

service, friendship, communication skills and the cultivation of talent among

participants. The program operates as California Cinderella, but is registered as the 501c3 Empowered People.

“The International Cinderella Scholarship Program, founded in 1976, has grown into the largest and most prestigious scholarship-oriented pageant system of its kind in the world. Throughout its 47-year history, Cinderella has championed the

need and value of higher education for women and has promoted that goal by awarding millions of dollars in cash and college scholarships to young women from the United States and a host of foreign countries,” according to a press release from California Cinderella.

A number of local girls have already registered for the Feb. 11 event. But according to the press release, more can still register to participate or find out how to attend at https://www.calicinderella.com/